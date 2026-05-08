في تحذير زلزل الأوساط الأكاديمية والمهنية، كشف تقرير بريطاني حديث «مذبحة صامتة» تنتظر الوظائف المبتدئة خلال السنوات الثلاث القادمة. ولم يعد الأمر مجرد توقعات، بل اعتراف صريح من كبار أرباب العمل بأن الذكاء الاصطناعي على وشك إعادة صياغة مستقبل الخريجين، وسط مخاوف من اختفاء الأدوار التقليدية التي كانت بوابة العبور لسوق العمل.

3 سنوات فقط على «الانفجار»

كشف مسح أجراه معهد توظيف الطلاب (ISE) وشمل 144 شركة كبرى، أن 87% من أصحاب العمل يتوقعون تغييراً جذرياً في طبيعة وظائف الخريجين والمتدربين بحلول عام 2029. وتكمن الصدمة الحقيقية في أن 18% من الشركات توقعت «استبدالاً جماعياً» للوظائف بالتقنيات الذكية، بينما بدأت 43% من المؤسسات بالفعل في تغيير مهمات موظفيها الجدد استجابةً لثورة الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأظهر التقرير أن رياح التغيير ستعصف بقطاعات معينة بقوة أكبر من غيرها، حيث توقع 56% من أصحاب العمل في قطاع السياحة تغييرات عنيفة في الوظائف، وتبعتهم مهنة المحاماة بنسبة 41%. والسبب هو أن المهمات الروتينية والإدارية التي كان يقوم بها المبتدئون أصبحت الآن «لقمة سائغة» للذكاء الاصطناعي الذي ينفذها بدقة وسرعة فائقة.

ووجه خبراء التوظيف نصيحة ذهبية للجيل القادم: «المهارات التقليدية لم تعد تكفي». فالوظائف المستقبلية لن تطلب مجرد كتابة تقارير أو إدخال بيانات، بل ستتركز على:

  • التفكير النقدي العالي: القدرة على تمييز مخرجات الآلة.
  • الثقافة الرقمية: كيف تدير الذكاء الاصطناعي بدلاً من أن يستبدلك.
  • المرونة النفسية: لمواجهة ضغوط العمل وتغير المهمات المستمر.

لم يتوقف الأمر عند الوظائف، بل وصل إلى نزاهة المتقدمين، حيث كشف التقرير أن ثلثي أصحاب العمل يعتقدون الآن أن الخريجين يستخدمون الذكاء الاصطناعي لـ«تزييف» مهاراتهم في السير الذاتية والمقابلات، مما خلق حالة من الشك والتدقيق الإضافي في عمليات التوظيف الحديثة.