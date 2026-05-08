In a warning that has shaken academic and professional circles, a recent British report revealed a "silent massacre" awaiting entry-level jobs over the next three years. It is no longer just predictions, but a clear acknowledgment from major employers that artificial intelligence is about to reshape the future of graduates, amid fears of the disappearance of traditional roles that have been the gateway to the job market.

Only 3 Years Until the "Explosion"

A survey conducted by the Institute of Student Employment (ISE) involving 144 major companies found that 87% of employers expect a radical change in the nature of graduate and intern jobs by 2029. The real shock lies in the fact that 18% of companies anticipated a "mass replacement" of jobs with smart technologies, while 43% of organizations have already begun to change the tasks of their new employees in response to the AI revolution.

The report showed that the winds of change will hit certain sectors harder than others, with 56% of employers in the tourism sector expecting violent changes in jobs, followed by the legal profession at 41%. The reason is that the routine and administrative tasks previously performed by beginners have now become "easy prey" for artificial intelligence, which executes them with precision and exceptional speed.

Employment experts have offered a golden piece of advice for the next generation: "Traditional skills are no longer enough." Future jobs will not merely require writing reports or data entry, but will focus on:

High critical thinking: the ability to distinguish machine outputs.

Digital literacy: how to manage artificial intelligence instead of being replaced by it.

Psychological flexibility: to cope with work pressures and the constant change of tasks.

The issue does not stop at jobs, but extends to the integrity of applicants, as the report revealed that two-thirds of employers now believe that graduates use artificial intelligence to "forge" their skills in resumes and interviews, creating a state of doubt and additional scrutiny in modern hiring processes.