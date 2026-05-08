In a scientific revelation that could change the lives of millions, researchers from King's College London have made a stunning announcement about the "silent killer." Instead of expensive medications, it turns out that the solution may lie in the "kitchen shelves" among simple foods that cost only a few riyals, but their effect in protecting the arteries rivals that of the strongest treatments.

The Secret in the "Poor Man's Dish"

According to a study published in BMJ Nutrition, the secret to reducing the risk of high blood pressure by 30% lies in the family of "legumes." The researchers confirmed that consuming just 170 grams (equivalent to a small plate) of these varieties daily works wonders:

Lentils and beans: Champions in combating arterial blockage.

Chickpeas and peas: A treasure trove of natural potassium and magnesium.

Soy foods (tofu and soy milk): Reduce risks by up to 29%.

Why Does the "Silent Killer" Fear These Foods?

The study explained that these inexpensive foods act as a "broom" for blood vessels, as they are very rich in fiber and plant proteins, and completely free of saturated fats and harmful salts. This unique combination prevents arterial stiffness and maintains their elasticity, thereby preventing sudden strokes and clots.

Despite these amazing benefits, the study revealed a shocking fact: the average individual consumption of these legumes does not exceed 15 grams per day, which is a very small number compared to the amount needed to protect the heart. Experts described this deficiency as a "missed opportunity" to save millions from kidney failure and heart diseases.

The British Heart Foundation emphasized that replacing "processed meats" or fast food with a dish of legumes is not just a way to save money, but is also "life insurance." A simple change in your diet today could be the difference between health and falling into a cycle of chronic diseases after the age of 65.