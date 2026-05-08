في كشف علمي قد يغير حياة الملايين، فجّر باحثون من جامعة «كينجز كوليدج لندن» مفاجأة مدوية حول «القاتل الصامت». فبدلاً من الأدوية باهظة الثمن، تبين أن الحل قد يكمن في «أرفف المطبخ» وبين أطعمة بسيطة لا يتجاوز سعرها ريالات قليلة، لكن مفعولها في حماية الشرايين يضاهي أقوى العلاجات.

السر في «طبق الغلابة»

بحسب الدراسة التي نشرتها مجلة BMJ Nutrition، فإن السر وراء خفض خطر الإصابة بضغط الدم بنسبة 30% يكمن في عائلة «البقوليات». الباحثون أكدوا أن تناول 170 غراماً فقط (ما يعادل طبقاً صغيراً) من هذه الأصناف يومياً يصنع المعجزات:

  • العدس والفاصوليا: أبطال مكافحة انسداد الشرايين.
  • الحمص والبازلاء: منجم للبوتاسيوم والمغنيسيوم الطبيعي.
  • أطعمة الصويا (التوفو وحليب الصويا): تخفض المخاطر بنسبة تصل إلى 29%.

لماذا يرتعب «القاتل الصامت» من هذه الأطعمة؟

أوضحت الدراسة أن هذه الأطعمة الرخيصة تعمل كـ «مكنسة» للأوعية الدموية، فهي غنية جداً بالألياف والبروتينات النباتية، وخالية تماماً من الدهون المشبعة والأملاح الضارة. هذا المزيج الفريد يمنع تيبس الشرايين ويحافظ على مرونتها، مما يمنع حدوث الجلطات والسكتات الدماغية المفاجئة.

ورغم هذه الفوائد المذهلة، كشفت الدراسة حقيقة صادمة، وهي أن متوسط استهلاك الفرد من هذه البقوليات لا يتجاوز 15 غراماً يومياً، وهو رقم ضئيل جداً مقارنة بالكمية المطلوبة لحماية القلب. ووصف الخبراء هذا النقص بـ«الفرصة الضائعة» لإنقاذ ملايين البشر من الفشل الكلوي وأمراض القلب.

وشددت مؤسسة القلب البريطانية على أن استبدال «اللحوم المصنعة» أو الوجبات السريعة بطبق من البقوليات ليس توفيراً للمال فحسب، بل هو «تأمين على الحياة». فالتغيير البسيط في نظامك الغذائي اليوم قد يكون هو الفاصل بين الصحة وبين الدخول في دوامة الأمراض المزمنة بعد سن الـ65.