في كشف علمي قد يغير حياة الملايين، فجّر باحثون من جامعة «كينجز كوليدج لندن» مفاجأة مدوية حول «القاتل الصامت». فبدلاً من الأدوية باهظة الثمن، تبين أن الحل قد يكمن في «أرفف المطبخ» وبين أطعمة بسيطة لا يتجاوز سعرها ريالات قليلة، لكن مفعولها في حماية الشرايين يضاهي أقوى العلاجات.
السر في «طبق الغلابة»
بحسب الدراسة التي نشرتها مجلة BMJ Nutrition، فإن السر وراء خفض خطر الإصابة بضغط الدم بنسبة 30% يكمن في عائلة «البقوليات». الباحثون أكدوا أن تناول 170 غراماً فقط (ما يعادل طبقاً صغيراً) من هذه الأصناف يومياً يصنع المعجزات:
- العدس والفاصوليا: أبطال مكافحة انسداد الشرايين.
- الحمص والبازلاء: منجم للبوتاسيوم والمغنيسيوم الطبيعي.
- أطعمة الصويا (التوفو وحليب الصويا): تخفض المخاطر بنسبة تصل إلى 29%.
لماذا يرتعب «القاتل الصامت» من هذه الأطعمة؟
أوضحت الدراسة أن هذه الأطعمة الرخيصة تعمل كـ «مكنسة» للأوعية الدموية، فهي غنية جداً بالألياف والبروتينات النباتية، وخالية تماماً من الدهون المشبعة والأملاح الضارة. هذا المزيج الفريد يمنع تيبس الشرايين ويحافظ على مرونتها، مما يمنع حدوث الجلطات والسكتات الدماغية المفاجئة.
ورغم هذه الفوائد المذهلة، كشفت الدراسة حقيقة صادمة، وهي أن متوسط استهلاك الفرد من هذه البقوليات لا يتجاوز 15 غراماً يومياً، وهو رقم ضئيل جداً مقارنة بالكمية المطلوبة لحماية القلب. ووصف الخبراء هذا النقص بـ«الفرصة الضائعة» لإنقاذ ملايين البشر من الفشل الكلوي وأمراض القلب.
وشددت مؤسسة القلب البريطانية على أن استبدال «اللحوم المصنعة» أو الوجبات السريعة بطبق من البقوليات ليس توفيراً للمال فحسب، بل هو «تأمين على الحياة». فالتغيير البسيط في نظامك الغذائي اليوم قد يكون هو الفاصل بين الصحة وبين الدخول في دوامة الأمراض المزمنة بعد سن الـ65.
In a scientific revelation that could change the lives of millions, researchers from King's College London have made a stunning announcement about the "silent killer." Instead of expensive medications, it turns out that the solution may lie in the "kitchen shelves" among simple foods that cost only a few riyals, but their effect in protecting the arteries rivals that of the strongest treatments.
The Secret in the "Poor Man's Dish"
According to a study published in BMJ Nutrition, the secret to reducing the risk of high blood pressure by 30% lies in the family of "legumes." The researchers confirmed that consuming just 170 grams (equivalent to a small plate) of these varieties daily works wonders:
- Lentils and beans: Champions in combating arterial blockage.
- Chickpeas and peas: A treasure trove of natural potassium and magnesium.
- Soy foods (tofu and soy milk): Reduce risks by up to 29%.
Why Does the "Silent Killer" Fear These Foods?
The study explained that these inexpensive foods act as a "broom" for blood vessels, as they are very rich in fiber and plant proteins, and completely free of saturated fats and harmful salts. This unique combination prevents arterial stiffness and maintains their elasticity, thereby preventing sudden strokes and clots.
Despite these amazing benefits, the study revealed a shocking fact: the average individual consumption of these legumes does not exceed 15 grams per day, which is a very small number compared to the amount needed to protect the heart. Experts described this deficiency as a "missed opportunity" to save millions from kidney failure and heart diseases.
The British Heart Foundation emphasized that replacing "processed meats" or fast food with a dish of legumes is not just a way to save money, but is also "life insurance." A simple change in your diet today could be the difference between health and falling into a cycle of chronic diseases after the age of 65.