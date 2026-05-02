كشفت بعثة حفائر الإنقاذ التابعة للمجلس الأعلى للآثار، العاملة بمنطقة محرم بك بحي وسط الإسكندرية، عن مجموعة متميزة من العناصر الأثرية والمعمارية، التي تُسهم في إلقاء الضوء على تطور الحياة الحضرية بمدينة الإسكندرية عبر عصورها التاريخية المختلفة.
وبحسب بيان رسمي، اليوم (السبت) وصف وزير السياحة والآثار المصري شريف فتحي، هذا الكشف بأنه إضافة نوعية لسجل الاكتشافات الأثرية بمدينة الإسكندرية، مؤكدًا على أنه يعكس الأهمية التاريخية والحضارية للمدينة كأحد أبرز المراكز الثقافية في العالم القديم، ويُبرز مكانتها الفريدة كواحدة من أهم الحواضر التاريخية، بما تجسده من ثراء حضاري وتنوع ثقافي متراكم عبر العصور.
وأوضح أن نتائج هذا الكشف تُسهم في إعادة رسم الخريطة العمرانية لمدينة الإسكندرية القديمة، كما تؤكد استمرار الجهود المصرية في حماية وصون التراث الأثري، لا سيما من خلال حفائر الإنقاذ المرتبطة بمشروعات التنمية، بما يحقق التوازن بين الحفاظ على التراث ودعم خطط التنمية المستدامة.
ومن جانبه، أوضح الأمين العام للمجلس الأعلى للآثار الدكتور هشام الليثي، أن أعمال الحفائر كشفت عن تسلسل حضاري متكامل يبدأ من العصر البطلمي مرورًا بالعصر الروماني وصولًا إلى العصر البيزنطي، بما يعكس استمرارية الاستيطان بالموقع عبر فترات زمنية متعاقبة.
وأشار إلى أن من أبرز المكتشفات حمامًا عامًا دائريًا من طراز (Tholoi) يرجع إلى العصر البطلمي المتأخر، إلى جانب بقايا فيلا سكنية رومانية مزودة بأرضيات من الفسيفساء متعددة الطرز، وهو ما يعكس مستوى متقدمًا من الرفاهية والتخطيط العمراني خلال تلك الفترات.
وأضاف رئيس قطاع الآثار المصرية محمد عبد البديع، أن الموقع يقدم نموذجًا متكاملًا لتطور العمارة السكنية والخدمية في الإسكندرية القديمة، حيث كشفت الحفائر عن منشآت مائية متطورة، من بينها حوض استحمام (مسبح صغير) مرتبط بالفيلا الرومانية، مزود بنظام متكامل لإدارة المياه.
كما أشار إلى تنوع تقنيات تنفيذ أرضيات الفسيفساء المكتشفة، والتي شملت أسلوبي (Opus Tessellatum) و(Opus Sectile)، بما يعكس ثراء وتنوع المدارس الفنية بالإسكندرية خلال العصرين البطلمي والروماني.
وفي السياق ذاته، أكد رئيس الإدارة المركزية لآثار الوجه البحري الدكتور هشام حسين، أن هذا الكشف يسهم في سد فجوة أثرية مهمة في القطاع الجنوبي الشرقي من الإسكندرية القديمة، وهي منطقة لم تحظَ بدراسات كافية من قبل.
وأوضح أن النتائج الجديدة تدعم وتعيد تقييم الخرائط التاريخية للمدينة، خاصة أعمال محمود بك الفلكي، التي تُعد من أوائل المحاولات العلمية لإعادة بناء التخطيط العمراني لمدينة الإسكندرية، باستخدام منهج يجمع بين القياسات الفلكية والدراسات الطبوغرافية والتحليل التاريخي.
كما تؤكد أن المنطقة كانت ضمن النطاق العمراني داخل أسوار الإسكندرية حتى العصر البيزنطي، قبل أن تتراجع أهميتها لاحقًا نتيجة تغيرات التخطيط العمراني.
وأشار إلى أن المكتشفات تضمنت أيضًا مجموعة متميزة من اللقى الأثرية المنقولة، من بينها تماثيل رخامية لعدد من المعبودات مثل باخوس وأسكليبيوس، بالإضافة إلى تمثال فاقد الرأس يُرجح أنه للمعبودة مينيرفا.
كما تم العثور على عملات، ومسارج، وأوانٍ فخارية، وأجزاء من أمفورات مختومة، تعكس في مجملها النشاط التجاري والثقافي المزدهر الذي شهدته الإسكندرية القديمة، وعلاقاتها الواسعة مع محيطها في البحر المتوسط.
وفي هذا السياق، أفاد رئيس البعثة ومدير حي وسط الإسكندرية إبراهيم مصطفى، أن أعمال الحفائر استمرت لعدة أشهر وأسفرت عن نتائج استثنائية، مؤكدًا أن الفريق بدأ بالفعل في تنفيذ أعمال الترميم المبدئي للمكتشفات تمهيدًا لنقلها إلى المعامل المتخصصة.
كما أشار إلى أنه يجري حاليًا دراسة عرض أبرز القطع المكتشفة بالمتحف اليوناني الروماني بالإسكندرية، بما يسهم في تعزيز تجربة الزائرين وإبراز أهمية هذا الكشف، إلى جانب استكمال أعمال الحفائر بالموقع، التي قد تسفر عن المزيد من الاكتشافات خلال الفترة القادمة.
The rescue excavation mission of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, operating in the Moharram Bek area in downtown Alexandria, has revealed a distinguished collection of archaeological and architectural elements that contribute to shedding light on the development of urban life in the city of Alexandria throughout its various historical eras.
According to an official statement today (Saturday), Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy described this discovery as a qualitative addition to the record of archaeological discoveries in the city of Alexandria, emphasizing that it reflects the historical and civilizational importance of the city as one of the most prominent cultural centers in the ancient world, highlighting its unique status as one of the most important historical metropolises, characterized by a rich cultural heritage and accumulated diversity over the ages.
He explained that the results of this discovery contribute to redrawing the urban map of ancient Alexandria, and confirm the ongoing Egyptian efforts to protect and preserve the archaeological heritage, especially through rescue excavations associated with development projects, achieving a balance between preserving heritage and supporting sustainable development plans.
For his part, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Dr. Hisham El-Leithi, stated that the excavation works revealed a complete cultural sequence starting from the Ptolemaic era, passing through the Roman era, and reaching the Byzantine era, reflecting the continuity of settlement at the site over successive time periods.
He pointed out that among the most prominent discoveries is a circular public bath of the (Tholoi) type dating back to the late Ptolemaic period, alongside the remains of a Roman residential villa equipped with multi-style mosaic floors, which reflects a high level of luxury and urban planning during those periods.
Mohamed Abd El-Badi, Head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector, added that the site provides a comprehensive model for the evolution of residential and service architecture in ancient Alexandria, as the excavations revealed advanced water facilities, including a bathing pool (small swimming pool) connected to the Roman villa, equipped with a complete water management system.
He also noted the diversity of techniques used in the discovered mosaic floors, which included the (Opus Tessellatum) and (Opus Sectile) styles, reflecting the richness and diversity of artistic schools in Alexandria during the Ptolemaic and Roman periods.
In this context, Dr. Hisham Hussein, Head of the Central Administration for Lower Egypt Antiquities, confirmed that this discovery helps fill an important archaeological gap in the southeastern sector of ancient Alexandria, an area that has not received sufficient studies before.
He explained that the new results support and reevaluate the historical maps of the city, especially the works of Mahmoud Bey Al-Falaki, which are considered among the earliest scientific attempts to reconstruct the urban planning of the city of Alexandria, using an approach that combines astronomical measurements, topographical studies, and historical analysis.
It also confirms that the area was within the urban scope inside the walls of Alexandria until the Byzantine era, before its importance declined later due to changes in urban planning.
He indicated that the discoveries also included a distinguished collection of movable archaeological finds, including marble statues of several deities such as Bacchus and Asclepius, in addition to a headless statue believed to be of the goddess Minerva.
Coins, oil lamps, pottery vessels, and parts of stamped amphorae were also found, reflecting the overall thriving commercial and cultural activity that ancient Alexandria witnessed, and its extensive relations with its surroundings in the Mediterranean.
In this context, the head of the mission and director of downtown Alexandria, Ibrahim Mustafa, stated that the excavation works continued for several months and resulted in exceptional findings, confirming that the team has already begun preliminary restoration work on the discoveries in preparation for their transfer to specialized laboratories.
He also mentioned that a study is currently underway to display the most prominent discovered pieces at the Greek Roman Museum in Alexandria, which contributes to enhancing the visitor experience and highlighting the importance of this discovery, alongside completing the excavation works at the site, which may yield more discoveries in the coming period.