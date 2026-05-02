The rescue excavation mission of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, operating in the Moharram Bek area in downtown Alexandria, has revealed a distinguished collection of archaeological and architectural elements that contribute to shedding light on the development of urban life in the city of Alexandria throughout its various historical eras.

According to an official statement today (Saturday), Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy described this discovery as a qualitative addition to the record of archaeological discoveries in the city of Alexandria, emphasizing that it reflects the historical and civilizational importance of the city as one of the most prominent cultural centers in the ancient world, highlighting its unique status as one of the most important historical metropolises, characterized by a rich cultural heritage and accumulated diversity over the ages.



He explained that the results of this discovery contribute to redrawing the urban map of ancient Alexandria, and confirm the ongoing Egyptian efforts to protect and preserve the archaeological heritage, especially through rescue excavations associated with development projects, achieving a balance between preserving heritage and supporting sustainable development plans.



For his part, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Dr. Hisham El-Leithi, stated that the excavation works revealed a complete cultural sequence starting from the Ptolemaic era, passing through the Roman era, and reaching the Byzantine era, reflecting the continuity of settlement at the site over successive time periods.



He pointed out that among the most prominent discoveries is a circular public bath of the (Tholoi) type dating back to the late Ptolemaic period, alongside the remains of a Roman residential villa equipped with multi-style mosaic floors, which reflects a high level of luxury and urban planning during those periods.



Mohamed Abd El-Badi, Head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector, added that the site provides a comprehensive model for the evolution of residential and service architecture in ancient Alexandria, as the excavations revealed advanced water facilities, including a bathing pool (small swimming pool) connected to the Roman villa, equipped with a complete water management system.



He also noted the diversity of techniques used in the discovered mosaic floors, which included the (Opus Tessellatum) and (Opus Sectile) styles, reflecting the richness and diversity of artistic schools in Alexandria during the Ptolemaic and Roman periods.



In this context, Dr. Hisham Hussein, Head of the Central Administration for Lower Egypt Antiquities, confirmed that this discovery helps fill an important archaeological gap in the southeastern sector of ancient Alexandria, an area that has not received sufficient studies before.



He explained that the new results support and reevaluate the historical maps of the city, especially the works of Mahmoud Bey Al-Falaki, which are considered among the earliest scientific attempts to reconstruct the urban planning of the city of Alexandria, using an approach that combines astronomical measurements, topographical studies, and historical analysis.



It also confirms that the area was within the urban scope inside the walls of Alexandria until the Byzantine era, before its importance declined later due to changes in urban planning.



He indicated that the discoveries also included a distinguished collection of movable archaeological finds, including marble statues of several deities such as Bacchus and Asclepius, in addition to a headless statue believed to be of the goddess Minerva.



Coins, oil lamps, pottery vessels, and parts of stamped amphorae were also found, reflecting the overall thriving commercial and cultural activity that ancient Alexandria witnessed, and its extensive relations with its surroundings in the Mediterranean.



In this context, the head of the mission and director of downtown Alexandria, Ibrahim Mustafa, stated that the excavation works continued for several months and resulted in exceptional findings, confirming that the team has already begun preliminary restoration work on the discoveries in preparation for their transfer to specialized laboratories.



He also mentioned that a study is currently underway to display the most prominent discovered pieces at the Greek Roman Museum in Alexandria, which contributes to enhancing the visitor experience and highlighting the importance of this discovery, alongside completing the excavation works at the site, which may yield more discoveries in the coming period.