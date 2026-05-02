نفى مدير أعمال المطربة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب، ناصر بجاتو في تصريحات صحفية وجود أي اتفاقات رسمية لإحياء حفلات داخل مصر، مؤكدًا أن كل ما يتم تداوله لا يستند إلى تعاقدات موثقة، وأن الإعلان عن أي خطوة فنية سيصدر عبر القنوات الرسمية فقط.

يأتي هذا النفي مع إعلانات حددت موعد أول ظهور غنائي جديد لشيرين أغسطس القادم في الساحل الشمالي، ضمن فعالية كبيرة وتنظيم عالٍ.

كما أوضح منظمو الحفل إعداد برنامج غنائي يستعيد أبرز أعمال شيرين إلى جانب أحدث أغانيها، مؤكدين تجهيز عرض تقني متكامل على مستوى الصوت والإضاءة والمسرح.

الجدير بالذكر، أن غياب شيرين عن المسارح قارب الـ 10 أشهر منذ آخر ظهور لها ضمن مهرجان موازين في المغرب، والذي سجلت فيه حضورًا جماهيريًا لافتًا.

كما طرحت شيرين أخيراً أغنية «الحضن شوك» بالتعاون مع عزيز الشافعي وتوما، وحققت الأغنية تفاعلًا واسعًا، أعاد اسمها إلى قوائم الاستماع الأعلى عبر المنصات.

وكشفت النجمة المصرية في تسجيل صوتي سابق استعدادها لمرحلة مختلفة، مؤكدة استمرارها في الغناء دون نية للاعتزال، وعزمها العمل على أكثر من أغنية خلال الفترة الحالية، إلى جانب مشروع ديو مرتقب مع محمد حماقي، لم تعلن تفاصيله.