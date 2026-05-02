The manager of the Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab, Nasser Bagato, denied in press statements the existence of any official agreements to hold concerts in Egypt, confirming that all that is being circulated is not based on documented contracts, and that any announcement regarding any artistic step will be made through official channels only.

This denial comes alongside announcements that have set the date for Sherine's first new musical appearance in August in the North Coast, as part of a large event with high-level organization.

Organizers of the concert also clarified that they are preparing a musical program that will showcase Sherine's most prominent works alongside her latest songs, confirming the preparation of a comprehensive technical show in terms of sound, lighting, and stage.

It is worth noting that Sherine has been absent from the stage for nearly 10 months since her last appearance at the Mawazine Festival in Morocco, where she recorded a remarkable audience attendance.

Sherine also recently released the song "Al-Hodn Shok" in collaboration with Aziz El Shafie and Touma, and the song achieved wide interaction, bringing her name back to the top listening charts across platforms.

The Egyptian star revealed in a previous audio recording her readiness for a different phase, confirming her continuation in singing with no intention of retirement, and her determination to work on more than one song during the current period, alongside an anticipated duet project with Mohamed Hamaki, the details of which have not been announced.