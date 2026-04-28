كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة وجود ارتباط قوي بين بكتيريا الفم وخطر الإصابة بسرطان المعدة، في اكتشاف قد يفتح الباب أمام طرق جديدة للكشف المبكر وفهم تطور المرض.

الدراسة، المنشورة في مجلة Cell Reports Medicine، ركّزت على تحليل الميكروبيوم المعوي عبر عينات البراز، إلى جانب الميكروبيوم الفموي من اللعاب واللسان، بهدف تتبع العلاقة بين البكتيريا في الفم والجهاز الهضمي.

وقام فريق بحثي صيني بدراسة 404 عينات، شملت مرضى يعانون من سرطان المعدة وآخرين مصابين بالتهاب المعدة المزمن، لمقارنة الاختلافات البكتيرية بين المجموعتين.

وأظهرت النتائج وجود اختلافات واضحة في بكتيريا الأمعاء لدى مرضى سرطان المعدة، إذ تم رصد 28 نوعاً مختلفاً من الميكروبات، كان معظمها في الأصل بكتيريا فموية مثل «ستربتوكوكس» (المسببة أحياناً لالتهاب الحلق)، و«لاكتوباسيلوس»، وغيرها من البكتيريا المنتجة لحمض اللاكتيك.

كما عثر الباحثون على 20 نوعاً مشتركاً من البكتيريا بين الفم والأمعاء، وكانت هذه الأنواع أكثر انتشاراً في أمعاء مرضى سرطان المعدة.

وأظهرت التحليلات الجينية تطابقاً كبيراً بين البكتيريا في الفم وتلك الموجودة في الأمعاء لدى نفس الشخص، ما يشير إلى احتمال انتقالها من الفم إلى الجهاز الهضمي.

ويرى الباحثون أن تحليل عينات اللعاب والبراز قد يساعد مستقبلاً في الكشف عن أنماط مرتبطة بسرطان المعدة، رغم الحاجة إلى مزيد من الدراسات قبل اعتماد هذه الطرق في الممارسة الطبية.

وأكدت الدراسة أهمية ما يُعرف بمحور «الفم-الأمعاء» في تطور سرطان المعدة، لكنها شددت في الوقت نفسه على أن النتائج لا تثبت علاقة سببية مباشرة، بل تشير إلى ارتباط قوي فقط.

من جانبه، أوضح الدكتور برايان سلوموفيتز، من مركز ماونت سيناي الطبي في نيويورك، أن هذه النتائج تدعم نموذج «المُبادر والمُعزّز»، إذ يمكن لبكتيريا من منطقة معينة في الجسم أن تنتقل وتؤثر على نشوء السرطان في منطقة أخرى.

وأضاف أن الالتهابات المزمنة، مثل العدوى ببكتيريا الملوية البوابية، تُعد غالباً نقطة البداية في سرطان المعدة، إذ تؤدي إلى تلف الخلايا المخاطية، مما يهيئ بيئة مناسبة لاستيطان البكتيريا المنتجة لحمض اللاكتيك، وهو ما قد يفسر استمرار تطور السرطان حتى بعد علاج العدوى.

وأشار سلوموفيتز إلى أن هذه النتائج قد تمهّد لاستخدام اللعاب كوسيلة للكشف المبكر عن السرطان، وربما حتى في مراحله السابقة للتطور.

كما لفت إلى أن تعديل توازن الميكروبيوم في الجسم قد يصبح مستقبلاً جزءاً من إستراتيجيات علاج السرطان أو الوقاية منه، بالتكامل مع العلاجات التقليدية مثل العلاج المناعي أو الكيميائي، إلا أنه أكد أن هذه التطبيقات لا تزال قيد البحث ولم تدخل حيز الاستخدام السريري بعد.

وفي السياق ذاته، أشار المحلل الطبي في قناة «فوكس نيوز» الدكتور مارك سيغل، إلى تزايد الوعي العلمي بأهمية ميكروبيوم الأمعاء، موضحاً أن هناك ارتباطاً متزايداً بين اختلال البكتيريا في الجسم وارتفاع خطر الإصابة بالسرطان وأمراض تنكسية عصبية.