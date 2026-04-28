A recent scientific study has revealed a strong link between oral bacteria and the risk of stomach cancer, a discovery that may pave the way for new methods of early detection and understanding the progression of the disease.

The study, published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, focused on analyzing the gut microbiome through stool samples, alongside the oral microbiome from saliva and the tongue, with the aim of tracking the relationship between bacteria in the mouth and the digestive system.

A Chinese research team studied 404 samples, including patients with stomach cancer and others with chronic gastritis, to compare the bacterial differences between the two groups.



The results showed clear differences in gut bacteria among stomach cancer patients, with 28 different types of microbes identified, most of which were originally oral bacteria such as "Streptococcus" (which can sometimes cause sore throats), "Lactobacillus," and other lactic acid-producing bacteria.



The researchers also found 20 common types of bacteria between the mouth and the gut, which were more prevalent in the intestines of stomach cancer patients.

Genetic analyses showed a significant match between the bacteria in the mouth and those found in the gut of the same individual, indicating the possibility of transmission from the mouth to the digestive system.



The researchers believe that analyzing saliva and stool samples may help in the future to identify patterns associated with stomach cancer, although more studies are needed before these methods can be adopted in medical practice.



The study emphasized the importance of what is known as the "oral-gut axis" in the development of stomach cancer, but also stressed that the results do not prove a direct causal relationship, but rather indicate a strong association.



For his part, Dr. Brian Slomovitz from Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York explained that these results support the "initiator and promoter" model, where bacteria from a specific area of the body can migrate and affect the onset of cancer in another area.

He added that chronic infections, such as those caused by Helicobacter pylori, are often the starting point for stomach cancer, as they lead to damage to the mucosal cells, creating a suitable environment for the colonization of lactic acid-producing bacteria, which may explain the continued progression of cancer even after treating the infection.



Slomovitz noted that these results could pave the way for using saliva as a means of early cancer detection, and perhaps even in its earlier stages of development.



He also pointed out that modifying the balance of the microbiome in the body may become part of future cancer treatment or prevention strategies, in conjunction with traditional therapies such as immunotherapy or chemotherapy, although he emphasized that these applications are still under research and have not yet entered clinical use.

In this context, Dr. Marc Siegel, a medical analyst at Fox News, noted the growing scientific awareness of the importance of the gut microbiome, explaining that there is an increasing association between bacterial imbalance in the body and a heightened risk of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.