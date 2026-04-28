Scientists at Novosibirsk State University in Russia have developed a therapeutic technique based on a tumor-lytic virus, genetically modified to carry an immune-stimulating gene and additional mutations, aimed at enhancing its ability to target and destroy cancer cells more precisely.

Targeting and Destruction Mechanism

According to the researchers, the virus is characterized by its ability to recognize cancer cells through their surface properties, then penetrate them and exploit their internal mechanisms for replication, ultimately leading to the destruction of the infected cell from within.

Laboratory Experiment Results

The study compared a traditional adenovirus with a genetically modified version on healthy and cancerous cells, testing their effects in conjunction with chemotherapy. The models included healthy human fibroblast and keratinocyte cells, against adenocarcinoma lung cancer cells.

The results showed that the modified virus caused limited damage to healthy cells compared to the unmodified virus, while both versions maintained comparable effectiveness in targeting cancer cells.

Enhancing Immune Response

The study indicated that the virus may contribute to activating the immune system by stimulating molecules such as cytokines, enhancing the body's ability to attack the tumor and limit its spread.

Destruction of Infected Cells

The lead researcher of the study, Anastasia Pak, stated that the results reflect the success of developing a virus that targets cancer cells with limited effects on healthy cells, explaining that this type does not exist in nature and is produced exclusively in laboratories.

She added that recent research shows that oncolytic viruses not only destroy infected cells but also contribute to activating the immune system by releasing tumor antigens and stimulating a more effective immune response against cancer.