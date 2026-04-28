طوّر علماء في جامعة نوفوسيبيرسك الروسية تقنية علاجية تعتمد على فايروس مُحلِّل للأورام السرطانية، جرى تعديله وراثياً ليحمل جيناً محفزاً للمناعة وطفرات إضافية، بهدف تعزيز قدرته على استهداف الخلايا السرطانية وتدميرها بشكل أكثر دقة.

آلية الاستهداف والتدمير

وبحسب الباحثين، يتميز الفايروس بقدرته على التعرف على الخلايا السرطانية عبر خصائصها السطحية، ثم اختراقها واستغلال آلياتها الداخلية للتكاثر، ما يؤدي في النهاية إلى تدمير الخلية المصابة من الداخل.

نتائج التجارب المخبرية

أُجريت الدراسة بمقارنة فايروس غدّي تقليدي بنسخة معدلة وراثياً، على خلايا سليمة وأخرى سرطانية، مع اختبار تأثيرهما بالتزامن مع العلاج الكيميائي. وشملت النماذج خلايا بشرية سليمة من نوع ليفية وكيراتينية، مقابل خلايا سرطان الرئة الغدّي.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الفايروس المعدل تسبب بضرر محدود على الخلايا السليمة مقارنة بالفايروس غير المعدل، بينما حافظ كلا النسختين على فعالية متقاربة في استهداف الخلايا السرطانية.

تعزيز الاستجابة المناعية

وأشارت الدراسة إلى أن الفايروس قد يسهم في تنشيط الجهاز المناعي عبر تحفيز جزيئات مثل السيتوكينات، ما يعزز قدرة الجسم على مهاجمة الورم والحد من انتشاره.

تدمير الخلايا المصابة

وقالت المعدّة الرئيسية للدراسة الباحثة أناستاسيا باك، إن النتائج تعكس نجاح تطوير فايروس يستهدف الخلايا السرطانية مع تأثير محدود على الخلايا السليمة، موضحة أن هذا النوع لا يوجد في الطبيعة ويتم إنتاجه حصراً داخل المختبرات.

وأضافت أن الأبحاث الحديثة تُظهر أن الفايروسات المحللة للأورام لا تقتصر على تدمير الخلايا المصابة فقط، بل تسهم أيضاً في تنشيط الجهاز المناعي عبر إطلاق مستضدات الورم وتحفيز استجابة مناعية أكثر فعالية ضد السرطان.