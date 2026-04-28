طوّر علماء في جامعة نوفوسيبيرسك الروسية تقنية علاجية تعتمد على فايروس مُحلِّل للأورام السرطانية، جرى تعديله وراثياً ليحمل جيناً محفزاً للمناعة وطفرات إضافية، بهدف تعزيز قدرته على استهداف الخلايا السرطانية وتدميرها بشكل أكثر دقة.
آلية الاستهداف والتدمير
وبحسب الباحثين، يتميز الفايروس بقدرته على التعرف على الخلايا السرطانية عبر خصائصها السطحية، ثم اختراقها واستغلال آلياتها الداخلية للتكاثر، ما يؤدي في النهاية إلى تدمير الخلية المصابة من الداخل.
نتائج التجارب المخبرية
أُجريت الدراسة بمقارنة فايروس غدّي تقليدي بنسخة معدلة وراثياً، على خلايا سليمة وأخرى سرطانية، مع اختبار تأثيرهما بالتزامن مع العلاج الكيميائي. وشملت النماذج خلايا بشرية سليمة من نوع ليفية وكيراتينية، مقابل خلايا سرطان الرئة الغدّي.
وأظهرت النتائج أن الفايروس المعدل تسبب بضرر محدود على الخلايا السليمة مقارنة بالفايروس غير المعدل، بينما حافظ كلا النسختين على فعالية متقاربة في استهداف الخلايا السرطانية.
تعزيز الاستجابة المناعية
وأشارت الدراسة إلى أن الفايروس قد يسهم في تنشيط الجهاز المناعي عبر تحفيز جزيئات مثل السيتوكينات، ما يعزز قدرة الجسم على مهاجمة الورم والحد من انتشاره.
تدمير الخلايا المصابة
وقالت المعدّة الرئيسية للدراسة الباحثة أناستاسيا باك، إن النتائج تعكس نجاح تطوير فايروس يستهدف الخلايا السرطانية مع تأثير محدود على الخلايا السليمة، موضحة أن هذا النوع لا يوجد في الطبيعة ويتم إنتاجه حصراً داخل المختبرات.
وأضافت أن الأبحاث الحديثة تُظهر أن الفايروسات المحللة للأورام لا تقتصر على تدمير الخلايا المصابة فقط، بل تسهم أيضاً في تنشيط الجهاز المناعي عبر إطلاق مستضدات الورم وتحفيز استجابة مناعية أكثر فعالية ضد السرطان.
Scientists at Novosibirsk State University in Russia have developed a therapeutic technique based on a tumor-lytic virus, genetically modified to carry an immune-stimulating gene and additional mutations, aimed at enhancing its ability to target and destroy cancer cells more precisely.
Targeting and Destruction Mechanism
According to the researchers, the virus is characterized by its ability to recognize cancer cells through their surface properties, then penetrate them and exploit their internal mechanisms for replication, ultimately leading to the destruction of the infected cell from within.
Laboratory Experiment Results
The study compared a traditional adenovirus with a genetically modified version on healthy and cancerous cells, testing their effects in conjunction with chemotherapy. The models included healthy human fibroblast and keratinocyte cells, against adenocarcinoma lung cancer cells.
The results showed that the modified virus caused limited damage to healthy cells compared to the unmodified virus, while both versions maintained comparable effectiveness in targeting cancer cells.
Enhancing Immune Response
The study indicated that the virus may contribute to activating the immune system by stimulating molecules such as cytokines, enhancing the body's ability to attack the tumor and limit its spread.
Destruction of Infected Cells
The lead researcher of the study, Anastasia Pak, stated that the results reflect the success of developing a virus that targets cancer cells with limited effects on healthy cells, explaining that this type does not exist in nature and is produced exclusively in laboratories.
She added that recent research shows that oncolytic viruses not only destroy infected cells but also contribute to activating the immune system by releasing tumor antigens and stimulating a more effective immune response against cancer.