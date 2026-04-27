الجيل الانتقالي: 92% من وظائف تقنية المعلومات ستتحوّل بسبب الذكاء الاصطناعي

The millennial generation has been turned upside down by technology, presenting their skills on a smart platter! 20% of middle management positions will disappear, a category that does not include beginners and is not aimed at retirees. They are precisely in the middle of their careers.



⁃ The Millennial Paradox!



The millennial generation - those born between 1981 and 1996 - are the ones who built the internet. They wrote its codes, designed websites and applications, marketed digital products, and worked to establish tech and digital companies.

Today, the artificial intelligence that they built the infrastructure for is consuming them, replacing them, and throwing them out of their usual jobs!

Microsoft announced that 30% of its code is now written by AI. At the same time, over 40% of its recent layoffs targeted software engineers.

The engineer who taught the machine, taught it and it learned from him, then it replaced him!

And the veteran giant IBM laid off 8,000 employees, replacing 200 of them with an intelligent agent that takes care of all human resources matters.





• Timing is Ruthless!



⁃ Previous generations faced one revolution in their lives, while the millennial generation entered the job market during the 2008 crisis and built their paths with difficulty. Now, in their thirties and forties, this generation is specifically facing artificial intelligence at the peak of their careers.



Not at the beginning where adaptation is easier, nor at the end where one can retire with dignity.

But in the middle of their career - where the paths are intertwined and adaptation requires the hardest effort.

And heavier than all of that is being burdened with financial or family obligations. Constraints that make enduring a rehabilitation period extremely complicated - but there is no power or strength.



• A Generation and the Crisis of Anxiety!



52% of millennials feel anxious about losing their jobs due to artificial intelligence, compared to 55% of Generation Z, and only 16% of baby boomers.

The anxiety is in the middle, as the hardest blow also falls in the middle.

92% of IT jobs will transform due to artificial intelligence, with the most affected being middle positions at a rate of 40%.

The professions that millennials chose as "digitally safe" - programming, digital marketing, data analysis, writing, accounting - are today the most exposed to automation.

They chose the wrong refuge. They thought their seats were safe, but they became the first victims without realizing it.



• Rehabilitation for an Entire Generation!



A Deloitte report states: 56% of millennials worldwide are integrating artificial intelligence into their daily work.

The paradox? They are the ones teaching themselves how the machine will replace them.

Millennials are not only suffering from the risk of job loss, but also from losing their professional identity at its peak.

The person who spent twenty years building experience suddenly feels that this experience is replaceable, not because he failed, but because the world changed at a speed no one expected.



• Job War and Peace?

The data does not support the claim that artificial intelligence will take and destroy jobs. What is happening is a more complex story: jobs are being restructured with a sharp disruption for categories of workers and businesses.

Millennials face two options with no third: either they rehabilitate themselves and transform their expertise from a technical skill to a strategic positioning alongside the machine. The standout performers in their work but lacking technical skills - they are the ones who will continue and excel, as artificial intelligence offers them technical skills on a smart platter! Technology is turning against its owners.

And here lies a major paradox revealed by Forbes magazine: the more advanced artificial intelligence becomes, the more reliance there is on human experts. Institutional memory, like knowing why a project collapsed ten years ago, is something the machine does not possess.





The Golden Advice Will Always Be: Look for What the Machine Cannot Understand!

The second option is for the thirty- or forty-something employee to cling to what was and simply wait.

And waiting in the age of artificial intelligence is not a neutral option; it is a choice of retreat and regression.

The millennial generation built the digital revolution and never imagined it would return to them in this way.

But the deeper paradox is that they are the most capable of adapting, as long as they decide to move forward alongside the machine.

Because they know technology from the inside, and they know humanity from experience, and combining the two is something no machine can do!





Goodbye,,

*A Saudi journalist - writing in a space where technology meets humanity