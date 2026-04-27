جيل الألفية انقلبت عليه التقنية وقدّمت مهارته على طبق ذكي!

20 % من المناصب الإدارية الوسطى ستختفي، وهي فئة لا تشمل المبتدئين، وليست تخص المتقاعدين.

إنهم في منتصف سيرتهم المهنية تحديداً.


⁃ المفارقة الألفية!


جيل الألفية -المولودون بين 1981 و1996، هم من بنوا الإنترنت. كتبوا أكواده، صمّموا مواقع وتطبيقات، سوّقوا منتجات رقمية، وعملوا وأسسوا شركات تقنية ورقمية.

واليوم، الذكاء الاصطناعي الذي بنوا بنيته التحتية، يلتهمهم ويحلّ مكانهم ويقذف بهم خارج الوظيفة المعتادة!

مايكروسوفت أعلنت أن 30% من أكوادها بات يكتبه الذكاء الاصطناعي. وفي الوقت ذاته، فإن أكثر من 40% من تسريحاتها الأخيرة استهدفت مهندسي البرمجيات.

المهندس الذي علّم الآلة، علّمها وتعلّمت منه، ثم استغنت عنه!

والشركة المخضرمة والعملاقة IBM، استغنت عن 8 آلاف موظف، واستبدلت 200 منهم بوكيل ذكي يتولى شؤون الموارد البشرية بالكامل.
الجيل الانتقالي: 92% من وظائف تقنية المعلومات ستتحوّل بسبب الذكاء الاصطناعي


• التوقيت لا يرحم!


⁃ الأجيال السابقة واجهت ثورة واحدة في حياتها، أما جيل الألفية، فدخل سوق العمل في أزمة 2008 وبنى مساراته بصعوبة، والآن في عقد الثلاثينات والأربعينات يواجه هذا الجيل تحديداً الذكاء الاصطناعي في ذروة مسيرته المهنية.
الجيل الانتقالي: 92% من وظائف تقنية المعلومات ستتحوّل بسبب الذكاء الاصطناعي

لا في البداية حيث يسهل التكيّف، ولا في النهاية حيث يمكن الاعتزال والتقاعد بكرامة.

بل في منتصف السيرة المهنية -حيث المسارات المتشابكة والتكيّف يتطلب المجهود الأصعب.

والأثقل من ذلك كله، أن يكون الشخص مكبّلاً بالتزامات مالية أو عائلية. قيود تجعل من تحمّل فترة إعادة التأهيل أمراً بالغ التعقيد -لكن لا حول له ولا قوة.
الجيل الانتقالي: 92% من وظائف تقنية المعلومات ستتحوّل بسبب الذكاء الاصطناعي


• جيل وأزمة القلق!


52 % من جيل الألفية يشعرون بالقلق من فقدان وظائفهم بسبب الذكاء الاصطناعي، مقارنة بـ55% من جيل Z، و16% فقط من جيل البيبي بومرز.

القلق في المنتصف، فالضربة الأشد وقعاً أيضاً في المنتصف.

92 % من وظائف تقنية المعلومات ستتحوّل بسبب الذكاء الاصطناعي، والأكثر تضرراً المناصب المتوسطة بنسبة 40%.

المهن التي اختارها جيل الألفية بوصفها «آمنة رقمياً»، البرمجة، التسويق الرقمي، تحليل البيانات، الكتابة، المحاسبة، هي اليوم الأكثر تعرضاً للأتمتة.

اختاروا الملجأ الخطأ. اعتقدوا أن مقاعدهم آمنة، لكنّهم هكذا وقعوا أول الضحايا دون أن يعلموا.
الجيل الانتقالي: 92% من وظائف تقنية المعلومات ستتحوّل بسبب الذكاء الاصطناعي

• إعادة التأهيل لجيل كامل!


تقرير ديلويت يقول: 56% من جيل الألفية حول العالم يدمجون الذكاء الاصطناعي في عملهم اليومي.

المفارقة؟ هم الذين يعلّمون أنفسهم كيف تستبدلهم الآلة.

جيل الألفية لا يعاني فقط من خطر فقدان الوظيفة، يعاني من فقدان الهوية المهنية في ذروتها.

الإنسان الذي أمضى عشرين عاماً يبني خبرة، ثم يشعر فجأة أن هذه الخبرة قابلة للاستبدال، ليس لأنه فشل، بل لأن العالم تغيّر بسرعة لم يتوقعها أحد.
الجيل الانتقالي: 92% من وظائف تقنية المعلومات ستتحوّل بسبب الذكاء الاصطناعي

• الحرب والسلم الوظيفي؟

البيانات لا تدعم القول إن الذكاء الاصطناعي سيأخذ ويدمر الوظائف. ما يحدث قصة أكثر تعقيداً: وظائف تُعاد هيكلتها مع اضطراب حاد لفئات من العمال والأعمال.

جيل الألفية أمام خيارين لا ثالث لهما: إما أن يُعيد تأهيل نفسه، ويُحوّل خبرته من مهارة تقنية إلى تموضع إستراتيجي إلى جانب الآلة. واللامعون المتميزون في أعمالهم لكن تنقصهم المهارات التقنية -هم من سيستمرون ويتفوقون، فالذكاء الاصطناعي يقدم لهم المهارات التقنية على طبق ذكي! إنها التقنية تنقلب على أصحابها.

وهنا تكمن مفارقة كبرى كشفتها مجلة فوربس: كلما ازداد تطور الذكاء الاصطناعي، زاد الاعتماد على الخبراء البشر. فالذاكرة المؤسسية، كمعرفة لماذا انهار مشروع قبل عشر سنوات، هذا ما لا تملكه الآلة.
الجيل الانتقالي: 92% من وظائف تقنية المعلومات ستتحوّل بسبب الذكاء الاصطناعي


النصيحة الذهبية ستبقى دائماً؛ ابحث عن ما لا تفهمه الآلة!

أما الخيار الثاني، فهو أن يتمسك الموظف الثلاثيني أو الأربعيني بما كان، ويكتفي بالانتظار.

والانتظار في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي ليس خياراً محايداً، هو خيار بالتراجع والتقهقر.

جيل الألفية بنى الثورة الرقمية، ولم يتخيّل يوماً أنها ستعود إليه بهذا الشكل.

لكن المفارقة الأعمق: هو الأكثر قدرةً على التكيّف، وذلك متى ما قرّر المضي إلى الأمام برفقة الآلة.

لأنه يعرف التقنية من الداخل، ويعرف الإنسان من التجربة، والجمع بينهما لا تستطيع آلة فعله!
ناصر الصرامي

ناصر الصرامي


إلى اللقاء،،
*صحفي سعودي - يكتب في مساحة تلتقي فيها التقنية بالإنسان