في وقت تستمر فيه التحضيرات لتجمع إسلامي سنوي كبير في المملكة المتحدة من المقرر إقامته في يوليو 2026، تعيش قرية «بارهام» الهادئة في مقاطعة سوفولك البريطانية حالة من النقاش المجتمعي حول التحديات اللوجستية والتنظيمية المصاحبة لهذا الحدث الضخم.
الفعالية التي تستضيفها أراضي قصر «شروبلاند هول» التاريخي، وضعت المنظمين أمام مسؤولية كبيرة لإدارة حشود قد تصل إلى أعداد كبيرة، في منطقة ريفية محدودة البنية التحتية.
والقصر الذي تبلغ مساحته 300 فدان ويمتلكه الطبيب محمد فارمر، اختاره «المسجد المركزي في ديوزبري» ليكون مقراً لاجتماعهم هذا العام، بعد مفاضلة مع مراكز مؤتمرات كبرى في لندن وبرمنغهام. وعلى الرغم من الرمزية الدينية للحدث الذي يجمع آلاف المسلمين للاستماع للمحاضرات الدينية والمشاركة في الفعاليات الجماعية، إلا أن الرقم المتداول (100 ألف مشارك) أثار قلقاً لدى أهالي القرية التي يقطنها 1,600 نسمة فقط، إذ أعرب السكان عن مخاوفهم بشأن الضغط على الطرق الريفية الضيقة ومستوى الخدمات المتاحة في المنطقة.
من جانبهم، أكد المنظمون أن هذا التجمع هو فعالية سلمية تهدف إلى تعزيز الوئام المجتمعي ونشر قيم الخير. وأوضح متحدث باسم الجهة المنظمة أن التخطيط يجري على قدم وساق لضمان أعلى معايير التنظيم، مشدداً على أن الأرقام التي يتداولها البعض مبالغ فيها، وأن العمل قائم بالتنسيق مع المتطوعين والفرق المختصة لتفادي أي إزعاج للمجتمع المحلي، معتبرين أن الحدث يمثل فرصة لتقديم صورة إيجابية عن القيم الإسلامية المنظمة والمسالمة.
وعلى الصعيد الرسمي، أشار المجلس المحلي في «سوفولك» إلى وجود تواصل أولي مع المنظمين، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أهمية تقديم خطة إدارة متكاملة تشمل تدفق حركة المرور، وإدارة النفايات، وتوفير الخدمات الطبية والأمنية اللازمة لمثل هذا الحجم من المشاركين. وتأتي هذه المطالب في إطار الحرص على سلامة الزوار والمقيمين، وضمان سير الفعالية دون تداعيات سلبية على طبيعة المنطقة الهادئة.
وفيما يحاول البعض استحضار التاريخ لمواقف سابقة تتعلق بالجهة المنظمة، يؤكد المنظمون أن «الاجتماع» السنوي يعد تظاهرة دينية حضارية بامتياز. ويرى القائمون على الحدث أن النجاح في تنظيم هذا التجمع في بيئة ريفية سيكون نموذجاً رائداً في إدارة الحشود، ودليلاً على قدرة المؤسسات على التعاون مع السلطات وفق أعلى المعايير القانونية والتنظيمية. بينما تستعد «بارهام» لهذا الحدث وسط موجة من تباين وجهات النظر حوله في المجتمع المحلي، ستظل الأنظار معلقة على مدى قدرة المنظمين على تحويل هذا التجمع إلى تجربة نموذجية تنهي حالة الجدل.
At a time when preparations continue for a large annual Islamic gathering in the United Kingdom scheduled for July 2026, the quiet village of "Barham" in Suffolk County is experiencing community discussions about the logistical and organizational challenges associated with this massive event.
The event, hosted on the grounds of the historic "Shrobland Hall," has placed a significant responsibility on the organizers to manage crowds that could reach large numbers in a rural area with limited infrastructure.
The 300-acre estate, owned by Dr. Mohammed Farmer, was chosen by the "Dewsbury Central Mosque" to be the venue for their meeting this year, after considering major conference centers in London and Birmingham. Despite the religious symbolism of the event, which brings together thousands of Muslims to listen to religious lectures and participate in communal activities, the circulating figure of 100,000 participants has raised concerns among the village's 1,600 residents, who have expressed worries about the pressure on narrow rural roads and the level of services available in the area.
For their part, the organizers have confirmed that this gathering is a peaceful event aimed at promoting community harmony and spreading values of goodness. A spokesperson for the organizing body explained that planning is underway to ensure the highest standards of organization, emphasizing that the figures circulated by some are exaggerated, and that efforts are being made in coordination with volunteers and specialized teams to avoid any disruption to the local community, considering the event as an opportunity to present a positive image of organized and peaceful Islamic values.
On the official front, the local council in "Suffolk" has indicated that there has been initial communication with the organizers, while also stressing the importance of presenting a comprehensive management plan that includes traffic flow, waste management, and the provision of necessary medical and security services for such a large number of participants. These demands come as part of a commitment to the safety of visitors and residents, ensuring that the event proceeds without negative repercussions on the nature of the quiet area.
While some attempt to invoke history regarding previous positions related to the organizing body, the organizers assert that the annual "meeting" is a cultural religious event par excellence. The event's organizers believe that successfully managing this gathering in a rural environment will serve as a pioneering model for crowd management and a testament to the ability of institutions to cooperate with authorities according to the highest legal and organizational standards. As "Barham" prepares for this event amid a wave of differing opinions within the local community, all eyes will remain on the organizers' ability to transform this gathering into a model experience that resolves the ongoing debate.