في وقت تستمر فيه التحضيرات لتجمع إسلامي سنوي كبير في المملكة المتحدة من المقرر إقامته في يوليو 2026، تعيش قرية «بارهام» الهادئة في مقاطعة سوفولك البريطانية حالة من النقاش المجتمعي حول التحديات اللوجستية والتنظيمية المصاحبة لهذا الحدث الضخم.

الفعالية التي تستضيفها أراضي قصر «شروبلاند هول» التاريخي، وضعت المنظمين أمام مسؤولية كبيرة لإدارة حشود قد تصل إلى أعداد كبيرة، في منطقة ريفية محدودة البنية التحتية.

والقصر الذي تبلغ مساحته 300 فدان ويمتلكه الطبيب محمد فارمر، اختاره «المسجد المركزي في ديوزبري» ليكون مقراً لاجتماعهم هذا العام، بعد مفاضلة مع مراكز مؤتمرات كبرى في لندن وبرمنغهام. وعلى الرغم من الرمزية الدينية للحدث الذي يجمع آلاف المسلمين للاستماع للمحاضرات الدينية والمشاركة في الفعاليات الجماعية، إلا أن الرقم المتداول (100 ألف مشارك) أثار قلقاً لدى أهالي القرية التي يقطنها 1,600 نسمة فقط، إذ أعرب السكان عن مخاوفهم بشأن الضغط على الطرق الريفية الضيقة ومستوى الخدمات المتاحة في المنطقة.

من جانبهم، أكد المنظمون أن هذا التجمع هو فعالية سلمية تهدف إلى تعزيز الوئام المجتمعي ونشر قيم الخير. وأوضح متحدث باسم الجهة المنظمة أن التخطيط يجري على قدم وساق لضمان أعلى معايير التنظيم، مشدداً على أن الأرقام التي يتداولها البعض مبالغ فيها، وأن العمل قائم بالتنسيق مع المتطوعين والفرق المختصة لتفادي أي إزعاج للمجتمع المحلي، معتبرين أن الحدث يمثل فرصة لتقديم صورة إيجابية عن القيم الإسلامية المنظمة والمسالمة.

وعلى الصعيد الرسمي، أشار المجلس المحلي في «سوفولك» إلى وجود تواصل أولي مع المنظمين، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أهمية تقديم خطة إدارة متكاملة تشمل تدفق حركة المرور، وإدارة النفايات، وتوفير الخدمات الطبية والأمنية اللازمة لمثل هذا الحجم من المشاركين. وتأتي هذه المطالب في إطار الحرص على سلامة الزوار والمقيمين، وضمان سير الفعالية دون تداعيات سلبية على طبيعة المنطقة الهادئة.

وفيما يحاول البعض استحضار التاريخ لمواقف سابقة تتعلق بالجهة المنظمة، يؤكد المنظمون أن «الاجتماع» السنوي يعد تظاهرة دينية حضارية بامتياز. ويرى القائمون على الحدث أن النجاح في تنظيم هذا التجمع في بيئة ريفية سيكون نموذجاً رائداً في إدارة الحشود، ودليلاً على قدرة المؤسسات على التعاون مع السلطات وفق أعلى المعايير القانونية والتنظيمية. بينما تستعد «بارهام» لهذا الحدث وسط موجة من تباين وجهات النظر حوله في المجتمع المحلي، ستظل الأنظار معلقة على مدى قدرة المنظمين على تحويل هذا التجمع إلى تجربة نموذجية تنهي حالة الجدل.