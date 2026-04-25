كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن شرب القهوة لا يقتصر على منح دفعة من النشاط صباحاً، بل قد يلعب دوراً مهماً في تحسين صحة الأمعاء والدماغ معاً، عبر تأثيره المباشر على ما يُعرف بـمحور الأمعاء-الدماغ، وهو النظام المعقد الذي يربط الجهاز الهضمي بالجهاز العصبي.
بحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، أجرى باحثون من مركز APC Microbiome Ireland في جامعة كوليدج كورك، الدراسة على 62 مشاركاً، تم تقسيمهم إلى مجموعتين: نصفهم من معتادي شرب القهوة، والنصف الآخر لا يتناولها.
وطُلب من المجموعة التي اعتادت شرب القهوة (بمعدل 3 إلى 5 أكواب يومياً) التوقف عنها لمدة أسبوعين، إذ لاحظ العلماء تغيّرات ملحوظة في الميكروبيوم المعوي، أي البكتيريا النافعة التي تعيش في الجهاز الهضمي.
وعند إعادة إدخال القهوة إلى النظام الغذائي، أفاد المشاركون بانخفاض مستويات التوتر والاكتئاب والاندفاع، سواء تناولوا قهوة تحتوي على الكافيين أو منزوعة الكافيين.
وأظهرت النتائج، المنشورة في مجلة Nature Communications، ارتفاع مستويات أنواع من البكتيريا المفيدة لدى شاربي القهوة، مثل Eggertella وCryptobacterium curtum، التي يُعتقد أنها تساعد في تحسين عملية الهضم والتخلص من البكتيريا الضارة.
كما رصدت الدراسة زيادة في نوع من البكتيريا المرتبطة بتحسين الحالة المزاجية، خصوصاً لدى النساء.
وبيّنت النتائج أن نوع القهوة يلعب دوراً في التأثيرات المختلفة؛ إذ ارتبطت القهوة منزوعة الكافيين بتحسن التعلم والذاكرة، بينما ساهمت القهوة المحتوية على الكافيين في تقليل القلق وزيادة التركيز والانتباه.
ويرجّح الباحثون أن مركبات أخرى غير الكافيين، مثل البوليفينولات، قد تكون مسؤولة عن بعض هذه الفوائد، إلى جانب دور الكافيين نفسه في تقليل الالتهابات.
وقال المؤلف الرئيسي للدراسة البروفيسور جون كرايان، إن الاهتمام بصحة الأمعاء شهد ارتفاعاً كبيراً في السنوات الأخيرة، مع تزايد فهم العلاقة بين الجهاز الهضمي والصحة النفسية، مضيفاً أن نتائج الدراسة تسلط الضوء على كيفية تأثير القهوة على البكتيريا والوظائف العصبية، وما قد تحمله من فوائد طويلة المدى.
وأشار إلى أن القهوة يمكن أن تكون جزءاً من نظام غذائي متوازن يدعم صحة الأمعاء، وربما تُستخدم مستقبلاً كوسيلة إضافية لتعزيز التوازن الصحي.
وتدعم هذه النتائج دراسات سابقة أشارت إلى أن الكافيين قد يساهم في حماية الدماغ عبر تقليل الالتهابات ومنع تراكم البروتينات الضارة المرتبطة بالتدهور المعرفي والخرف.
كما تحتوي القهوة بشكل طبيعي على مضادات أكسدة تساعد في حماية خلايا الدماغ وتقليل التلف، إلى جانب دورها في تحفيز إفراز هرمون الدوبامين، المسؤول عن الشعور بالسعادة، ما يقلل من القلق ويعزز الدافعية.
ولا تقتصر فوائد القهوة على الجانب البيولوجي فقط، بل قد تمتد إلى البعد الاجتماعي أيضاً، إذ يرتبط تناولها غالباً بلقاءات اجتماعية تسهم في تحسين الحالة النفسية.
A recent scientific study revealed that drinking coffee is not just about getting a boost of energy in the morning, but it may also play an important role in improving both gut and brain health through its direct effect on what is known as the gut-brain axis, which is the complex system that connects the digestive system to the nervous system.
According to the Daily Mail, researchers from the APC Microbiome Ireland center at University College Cork conducted the study on 62 participants, who were divided into two groups: half were regular coffee drinkers, and the other half did not consume coffee.
The group that was used to drinking coffee (averaging 3 to 5 cups daily) was asked to stop for two weeks, during which scientists noticed significant changes in the gut microbiome, meaning the beneficial bacteria that live in the digestive system.
When coffee was reintroduced into their diet, participants reported lower levels of stress, depression, and impulsivity, whether they consumed caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee.
The results, published in the journal Nature Communications, showed an increase in levels of certain beneficial bacteria among coffee drinkers, such as Eggertella and Cryptobacterium curtum, which are believed to help improve digestion and eliminate harmful bacteria.
The study also observed an increase in a type of bacteria associated with improved mood, especially among women.
The findings indicated that the type of coffee plays a role in the different effects; decaffeinated coffee was linked to improvements in learning and memory, while caffeinated coffee contributed to reducing anxiety and increasing focus and attention.
Researchers speculate that other compounds besides caffeine, such as polyphenols, may be responsible for some of these benefits, alongside caffeine's own role in reducing inflammation.
The lead author of the study, Professor John Cryan, stated that there has been a significant rise in interest in gut health in recent years, with an increasing understanding of the relationship between the digestive system and mental health, adding that the study's results highlight how coffee affects bacteria and neural functions, and what potential long-term benefits it may hold.
He noted that coffee can be part of a balanced diet that supports gut health and may potentially be used in the future as an additional means to promote healthy balance.
These findings support previous studies that indicated caffeine may help protect the brain by reducing inflammation and preventing the accumulation of harmful proteins associated with cognitive decline and dementia.
Additionally, coffee naturally contains antioxidants that help protect brain cells and reduce damage, along with its role in stimulating the release of dopamine, the hormone responsible for feelings of happiness, which reduces anxiety and enhances motivation.
The benefits of coffee are not limited to the biological aspect alone, but may also extend to the social dimension, as its consumption is often associated with social gatherings that contribute to improving mental well-being.