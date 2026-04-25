A recent scientific study revealed that drinking coffee is not just about getting a boost of energy in the morning, but it may also play an important role in improving both gut and brain health through its direct effect on what is known as the gut-brain axis, which is the complex system that connects the digestive system to the nervous system.

According to the Daily Mail, researchers from the APC Microbiome Ireland center at University College Cork conducted the study on 62 participants, who were divided into two groups: half were regular coffee drinkers, and the other half did not consume coffee.

The group that was used to drinking coffee (averaging 3 to 5 cups daily) was asked to stop for two weeks, during which scientists noticed significant changes in the gut microbiome, meaning the beneficial bacteria that live in the digestive system.



When coffee was reintroduced into their diet, participants reported lower levels of stress, depression, and impulsivity, whether they consumed caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee.



The results, published in the journal Nature Communications, showed an increase in levels of certain beneficial bacteria among coffee drinkers, such as Eggertella and Cryptobacterium curtum, which are believed to help improve digestion and eliminate harmful bacteria.

The study also observed an increase in a type of bacteria associated with improved mood, especially among women.



The findings indicated that the type of coffee plays a role in the different effects; decaffeinated coffee was linked to improvements in learning and memory, while caffeinated coffee contributed to reducing anxiety and increasing focus and attention.



Researchers speculate that other compounds besides caffeine, such as polyphenols, may be responsible for some of these benefits, alongside caffeine's own role in reducing inflammation.



The lead author of the study, Professor John Cryan, stated that there has been a significant rise in interest in gut health in recent years, with an increasing understanding of the relationship between the digestive system and mental health, adding that the study's results highlight how coffee affects bacteria and neural functions, and what potential long-term benefits it may hold.



He noted that coffee can be part of a balanced diet that supports gut health and may potentially be used in the future as an additional means to promote healthy balance.



These findings support previous studies that indicated caffeine may help protect the brain by reducing inflammation and preventing the accumulation of harmful proteins associated with cognitive decline and dementia.



Additionally, coffee naturally contains antioxidants that help protect brain cells and reduce damage, along with its role in stimulating the release of dopamine, the hormone responsible for feelings of happiness, which reduces anxiety and enhances motivation.



The benefits of coffee are not limited to the biological aspect alone, but may also extend to the social dimension, as its consumption is often associated with social gatherings that contribute to improving mental well-being.