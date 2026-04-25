كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن شرب القهوة لا يقتصر على منح دفعة من النشاط صباحاً، بل قد يلعب دوراً مهماً في تحسين صحة الأمعاء والدماغ معاً، عبر تأثيره المباشر على ما يُعرف بـمحور الأمعاء-الدماغ، وهو النظام المعقد الذي يربط الجهاز الهضمي بالجهاز العصبي.

بحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، أجرى باحثون من مركز APC Microbiome Ireland في جامعة كوليدج كورك، الدراسة على 62 مشاركاً، تم تقسيمهم إلى مجموعتين: نصفهم من معتادي شرب القهوة، والنصف الآخر لا يتناولها.

وطُلب من المجموعة التي اعتادت شرب القهوة (بمعدل 3 إلى 5 أكواب يومياً) التوقف عنها لمدة أسبوعين، إذ لاحظ العلماء تغيّرات ملحوظة في الميكروبيوم المعوي، أي البكتيريا النافعة التي تعيش في الجهاز الهضمي.

وعند إعادة إدخال القهوة إلى النظام الغذائي، أفاد المشاركون بانخفاض مستويات التوتر والاكتئاب والاندفاع، سواء تناولوا قهوة تحتوي على الكافيين أو منزوعة الكافيين.

وأظهرت النتائج، المنشورة في مجلة Nature Communications، ارتفاع مستويات أنواع من البكتيريا المفيدة لدى شاربي القهوة، مثل Eggertella وCryptobacterium curtum، التي يُعتقد أنها تساعد في تحسين عملية الهضم والتخلص من البكتيريا الضارة.

كما رصدت الدراسة زيادة في نوع من البكتيريا المرتبطة بتحسين الحالة المزاجية، خصوصاً لدى النساء.

وبيّنت النتائج أن نوع القهوة يلعب دوراً في التأثيرات المختلفة؛ إذ ارتبطت القهوة منزوعة الكافيين بتحسن التعلم والذاكرة، بينما ساهمت القهوة المحتوية على الكافيين في تقليل القلق وزيادة التركيز والانتباه.

ويرجّح الباحثون أن مركبات أخرى غير الكافيين، مثل البوليفينولات، قد تكون مسؤولة عن بعض هذه الفوائد، إلى جانب دور الكافيين نفسه في تقليل الالتهابات.

وقال المؤلف الرئيسي للدراسة البروفيسور جون كرايان، إن الاهتمام بصحة الأمعاء شهد ارتفاعاً كبيراً في السنوات الأخيرة، مع تزايد فهم العلاقة بين الجهاز الهضمي والصحة النفسية، مضيفاً أن نتائج الدراسة تسلط الضوء على كيفية تأثير القهوة على البكتيريا والوظائف العصبية، وما قد تحمله من فوائد طويلة المدى.

وأشار إلى أن القهوة يمكن أن تكون جزءاً من نظام غذائي متوازن يدعم صحة الأمعاء، وربما تُستخدم مستقبلاً كوسيلة إضافية لتعزيز التوازن الصحي.

وتدعم هذه النتائج دراسات سابقة أشارت إلى أن الكافيين قد يساهم في حماية الدماغ عبر تقليل الالتهابات ومنع تراكم البروتينات الضارة المرتبطة بالتدهور المعرفي والخرف.

كما تحتوي القهوة بشكل طبيعي على مضادات أكسدة تساعد في حماية خلايا الدماغ وتقليل التلف، إلى جانب دورها في تحفيز إفراز هرمون الدوبامين، المسؤول عن الشعور بالسعادة، ما يقلل من القلق ويعزز الدافعية.

ولا تقتصر فوائد القهوة على الجانب البيولوجي فقط، بل قد تمتد إلى البعد الاجتماعي أيضاً، إذ يرتبط تناولها غالباً بلقاءات اجتماعية تسهم في تحسين الحالة النفسية.