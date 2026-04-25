After a silent chase that lasted over a decade, the name that terrified online shoppers in Lebanon has finally fallen: Hossam Hweilo. He was not just a passing fraudster, but an architect of a sophisticated web of deception that exploited people's trust in e-commerce platforms, turning their dreams of "cheap" deals into real nightmares.

The $180 Scenario... How Did the Trap Begin?

The pattern was always the same: flashy ads, images of luxury products, and unbelievable prices. One of the victims recounts the details of the "perfect deal" that turned into a mirage. She bought luxury furniture for $180, but was surprised to be asked for an additional amount for fees, and as soon as she transferred the initial amount, the seller vanished, the number was disconnected, and the ad disappeared. This scene repeated hundreds of times, from mattresses and pillows to household appliances, where the "low price" was the irresistible bait.

The arrest of "Hweilo" did not come by chance, but was the result of a security file that accumulated complaints over the years. A meticulous tracking of digital threads ended with his downfall at a moment awaited by hundreds of victims who thought their money was lost forever in the depths of the internet.

As soon as the news of his arrest spread, social media platforms in Lebanon were filled with new victims who began to break their silence. Indicators confirm that the scale of losses may be much larger than previously thought, and that "Hweilo" was not working alone; he was managing a complete system of deception.

It can be said that the fall of "Hweilo" is a victory for justice, but it raises a terrifying question for every internet user: how many fraudsters are still playing the same game behind a glowing screen? The story of "Hossam Hweilo" is not just a criminal news item, but a wake-up call for anyone who places their trust in "unbelievable ads" on social media.