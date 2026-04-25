بعد مطاردة صامتة امتدت لأكثر من عقد، سقط أخيراً الاسم الذي أرعب المتسوقين عبر الإنترنت في لبنان: حسام هويلو. لم يكن مجرد محتال عابر، بل مهندس شبكة خداع متقنة استغل ثقة الناس في منصات البيع الإلكتروني، ليحول أحلامهم بصفقات «رخيصة» إلى كوابيس حقيقية.

سيناريو الـ 180 دولاراً.. كيف بدأ الفخ؟

النمط كان دائمًا واحداً: إعلانات براقة، وصور لمنتجات فاخرة، وأسعار لا تُصدق. إحدى الضحايا تروي تفاصيل «الصفقة المثالية» التي تحولت لسراب. اشترت أثاثاً فاخراً بـ 180 دولاراً، ولكنها تفاجأت بطلب مبلغ إضافي للرسوم وبمجرد تحويل المبلغ المقدم، تبخر البائع، أُغلق الرقم، واختفى الإعلان. هذا المشهد تكرر مئات المرات، من مراتب النوم والوسائد وصولاً إلى الأجهزة المنزلية، حيث كان «السعر المنخفض» هو الطُعم الذي لا يقاوم.

ولم يأتِ القبض على «هويلو» بضربة حظ، بل كان نتاج ملف أمني تراكمت فيه الشكاوى لسنوات. تتبع دقيق للخيوط الرقمية انتهى بالإطاحة به في لحظة انتظرها مئات الضحايا الذين ظنوا أن أموالهم ضاعت للأبد في غياهب الإنترنت.

وبمجرد انتشار خبر القبض عليه، امتلأت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في لبنان بضحايا جدد بدأوا بالخروج عن صمتهم. المؤشرات تؤكد أن حجم الخسائر قد يكون أضخم بكثير مما كان يُعتقد، وأن «هويلو» لم يكن يعمل وحده، بل كان يدير منظومة كاملة من الخداع.

ويمكن القول إن سقوط «هويلو» هو انتصار للعدالة، لكنه يطرح سؤالاً مرعباً لكل مستخدم للإنترنت: كم محتالاً لا يزال يدير نفس اللعبة خلف شاشة مضيئة؟ إن قصة «حسام هويلو» ليست مجرد خبر جنائي، بل هي جرس إنذار لكل من يضع ثقته في «إعلانات لا تُصدق» على مواقع التواصل.