In Damascus, specifically in the "Tadamon" neighborhood, there was a pit that was not just a geographical spot, but a "laboratory of horror." For over a decade, it became a symbol of the "Tadamon Massacre," after the killers thought that what was buried in this pit would remain trapped in the depths of the earth, and that the victims who walked towards their doom blindfolded would find no one to speak their names. But they forgot a golden rule: in the age of technology, nothing disappears completely.

Today, a long-awaited circle of justice is completed. The announcement of the arrest of "Amjad Youssef," the man who appeared in the leaked video showcasing his cold-blooded enjoyment in throwing victims into the pit. This is not just news about the detention of a person; it is a "death announcement" for the myth of impunity that the killers had identified with for years.

The scene in the video was shocking: laughter, mockery, and then the bullet that ends a human life simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. This scene, revealed by researchers "Ansar Shahoud" and "Oguz Umut Ongur," was not just a leak; it was a cry from the grave. These researchers turned digital "pixels" into a tracking tool and proved that the blood of the victims, even if it has dried, will continue to scream until it brings down the executioner.

The news of the arrest today reopens the file of the "Tadamon Massacre" not as an old wound, but as an open case with all possibilities. The reader today is not looking for just news; they are searching for "salvation." The arrest of Amjad Youssef means that the "pit" has begun to speak, and the list that started with his name may not end with him.

Youssef thought that the "power of the killer" would protect him, but today he finds himself facing the "power of truth." This arrest sends a clear message to everyone who participated in that massacre: "The world does not forget, and the Syrian memory is longer than your influence."

We are witnessing a "human movement" that does not speak of arrest, but of dignity. It is a moment of victory for the victim over their executioner. Today, the "aura of the killer" falls before the power of a "video" that was supposed to remain confidential. The arrest of Amjad Youssef is a slap to all who thought that the blood of Syrians would be "fuel for their rise."

Today, when people recall the memory of the "Tadamon Massacre," they do not remember news of death, but rather the news of "the triumph of justice." The executioner has fallen, the victims remain in memory, and the pit stands witness that injustice, no matter how loud it may roar, must eventually break before one truth: justice, even if delayed, is coming.