في دمشق، وتحديداً في حي «التضامن»، كانت هناك حفرةٌ لم تكن مجرد بقعة جغرافية، بل كانت «مختبراً للرعب». لأكثر من عقد، وأصبحت رمزاً لـ "مجزرة التضامن"، بعدما ظنّ القتلة أن ما يُدفن في هذه الحفرة سيبقى محبوساً في باطن الأرض، وأن الضحايا الذين ساروا نحو حتفهم معصوبي الأعين، لن يجدوا من ينطق باسمهم. لكنهم نسوا قاعدة ذهبية: في عصر التكنولوجيا، لا شيء يختفي تماماً.

واليوم، تكتمل حلقةٌ من العدالة التي طال انتظارها. بإعلان نبأ اعتقال «أمجد يوسف» الرجل الذي ظهر في الفيديو المسرّب وهو يتفنن في إلقاء الضحايا في الحفرة بدمٍ بارد. ليس مجرد خبر عن توقيف شخص، بل هو «إعلان وفاة» لأسطورة الإفلات من العقاب التي تماهى معها القتلة لسنوات.

كان المشهد في الفيديو صادماً: الضحك، والسخرية، ثم الرصاصة التي تنهي حياة إنسان لمجرد أنه كان في المكان والزمان الخطأ. هذا المشهد، الذي كشفه الباحثان «أنصار شحود» و«أوغور أوميت أونغور»، لم يكن مجرد تسريب؛ كان صرخةً من القبر. لقد حوّل هؤلاء الباحثون «البكسلات» الرقمية إلى أداةٍ ملاحقة، وأثبتوا أن دماء الضحايا، وإن جفت، ستظل تصرخ حتى تُسقط الجلاد.

نبأ الاعتقال اليوم يعيد فتح ملف «مجزرة التضامن» ليس كجرح قديم، بل كقضية مفتوحة على كل الاحتمالات. والقارئ اليوم لا يبحث عن مجرد خبر، بل يبحث عن «الخلاص». فاعتقال أمجد يوسف يعني أن «الحفرة» بدأت تتحدث، وأن القائمة التي بدأت باسمه قد لا تنتهي عنده.

لقد كان يوسف يظن أن «سلطة القاتل» ستحميه، لكنه وجد نفسه اليوم في مواجهة «سلطة الحقيقة». إن هذا الاعتقال يرسل رسالةً واضحة لكل من شارك في تلك المجزرة: «العالم لا ينسى، والذاكرة السورية أطول من نفوذكم».

إننا أمام «حراك» إنساني، لا يتحدث عن الاعتقال، بل عن الكرامة. إنها لحظة لانتصار الضحية على جلادها. واليوم تسقط «هيبة القاتل» أمام قوة «فيديو» كان من المفترض أن يظل طيّ الكتمان. إن اعتقال أمجد يوسف هو صفعة لكل من ظن أن دماء السوريين ستكون «وقوداً لمسيرة صعوده».

واليوم، حين يسترجع الناس ذكرى «مجزرة التضامن» فهم لا يستذكرون أخبار الموت، بل يستحضرون خبر «انتصار الحق». سقط الجلاد، وبقي الضحايا في الذاكرة، وبقيت الحفرة شاهدةً على أن الظلم، مهما ارتفع صوته، لا بد أن ينكسر أمام حقيقةٍ واحدة: العدالة، ولو تأخرت، فهي قادمة.