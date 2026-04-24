أعلنت شركة ميتا الشركة الأم لفيسبوك وإنستغرام وماسنجر إطلاق أداة جديدة تتيح للآباء مراقبة المواضيع التي يناقشها أبناؤهم المراهقون مع روبوتات الدردشة الذكية التابعة لها.

وكانت ميتا توفر بالفعل تنبيهات فورية للآباء عندما يتحدث المراهقون عن مواضيع حساسة مثل الانتحار أو إيذاء النفس، لكن الأداة الجديدة تقدم نظرة أوسع وأكثر شمولاً على طبيعة التفاعلات مع الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وبدأت الخدمة في 23 أبريل، حيث يستطيع الآباء الذين يستخدمون أدوات الإشراف الأبوي على حسابات المراهقين الوصول إلى علامة تبويب جديدة باسم «Insights» داخل مركز الإشراف، وتحتوي هذه العلامة على قسم بعنوان «تفاعلاتهم مع الذكاء الاصطناعي»، يعرض قائمة بالمواضيع الرئيسية التي ناقشها الابن أو الابنة مع Meta AI خلال الأيام السبعة الماضية.

وتشمل الفئات الرئيسية: المدرسة، السفر، الكتابة، الترفيه، نمط الحياة، الصحة والعافية، وتحت كل فئة توجد مواضيع فرعية، مثل الصحة النفسية والجسدية تحت قسم العافية، أو الأزياء والطعام تحت نمط الحياة. ولا تظهر الأداة محتوى المحادثات الكامل، بل المواضيع العامة فقط.

وأكدت ميتا أن الأداة متاحة حالياً للآباء في الولايات المتحدة، المملكة المتحدة، أستراليا، كندا، والبرازيل، على أن تُطرح نسخة عالمية خلال الأسابيع المقبلة.

تأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود ميتا المستمرة لتعزيز سلامة المراهقين في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي، خاصة بعد إطلاق Meta AI chatbot على منصاتها.

تعتمد الخاصية على حسابات Teen Accounts المخصصة للمراهقين (من 13 إلى 17 عاماً)، والتي تتضمن إعدادات خصوصية ومحتوى أكثر صرامة بشكل افتراضي.

وأعلنت الشركة بالتزامن عن تشكيل «مجلس خبراء العافية بالذكاء الاصطناعي» وهو مجموعة من الخبراء في الصحة النفسية والتنمية الشبابية والذكاء الاصطناعي الأخلاقي من جامعات مثل ميشيغان وتكساس وجنوب كاليفورنيا، ومنظمات متخصصة في منع الانتحار.

ويأتي الإعلان بعد أسابيع قليلة من حكم قضائي في نيو مكسيكو ألزم ميتا بدفع 375 مليون دولار كتعويضات، بعد إدانتها بمخالفة قوانين حماية المستهلك بسبب فشلها في منع الاستغلال الجنسي للأطفال على منصاتها.

كما شهدت الشركة قضايا أخرى تتعلق بتأثير وسائل التواصل على الصحة النفسية للمراهقين، مثل حكم كاليفورنيا الذي منح امرأة 6 ملايين دولار تعويضاً بسبب الإدمان والاكتئاب الناتج عن استخدام تطبيقاتها منذ الطفولة.