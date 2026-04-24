Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, has announced the launch of a new tool that allows parents to monitor the topics their teenage children discuss with its smart chatbots.

Meta had already provided parents with instant alerts when teenagers talked about sensitive topics such as suicide or self-harm, but the new tool offers a broader and more comprehensive view of the nature of interactions with artificial intelligence.

The service began on April 23, allowing parents who use parental supervision tools on their teenagers' accounts to access a new tab called "Insights" within the supervision center. This tab contains a section titled "Their Interactions with AI," which displays a list of the main topics discussed by the son or daughter with Meta AI over the past seven days.

The main categories include: school, travel, writing, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, and under each category, there are subtopics, such as mental and physical health under the wellness section, or fashion and food under lifestyle. The tool does not show the complete content of the conversations, only the general topics.



Meta confirmed that the tool is currently available for parents in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Brazil, with a global version set to be released in the coming weeks.

This move is part of Meta's ongoing efforts to enhance the safety of teenagers in the age of artificial intelligence, especially following the launch of the Meta AI chatbot on its platforms.



The feature relies on Teen Accounts designed for teenagers (ages 13 to 17), which include stricter privacy settings and content by default.

The company also announced the formation of the "AI Wellness Expert Council," a group of experts in mental health, youth development, and ethical artificial intelligence from universities such as Michigan, Texas, and Southern California, as well as organizations specializing in suicide prevention.



This announcement comes just a few weeks after a court ruling in New Mexico that required Meta to pay $375 million in damages after being found guilty of violating consumer protection laws due to its failure to prevent child sexual exploitation on its platforms.

The company has also faced other lawsuits related to the impact of social media on teenagers' mental health, such as a California ruling that awarded a woman $6 million in damages for addiction and depression resulting from the use of its applications since childhood.