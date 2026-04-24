تاكسي المستقبل بدون سائق.. أيلون ماسك يعلن بدء الإنتاج الرسمي لـ«سايبر كاب»

American billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced the start of production of the "Cyber Cab," which is the company's first fully autonomous robotic taxi model, officially unveiled in October 2024 during the "We, Robot" event held at Warner Bros. Studios in California.

Musk introduced the "Cyber Cab" in 2024 as a small electric taxi with two seats, without a steering wheel or pedals, and with butterfly-like doors, relying entirely on Tesla's full self-driving technology. During the event, the company showcased 20 prototypes that transported guests, along with a robotic van model called "Robovan."



The American billionaire compared Tesla's new innovation to the operation of an elevator, describing it as a "press the button and forget it" system, referring to the ease of use and the absence of human intervention in the driving process.



The vehicle is expected to cost less than $30,000, with a very low operating cost of about 20 cents per mile, as Tesla aims to make it ten times safer than human driving, and it will support wireless charging, which is planned for mass production, with a long-term goal of reaching millions of units annually.



Musk confirmed in his recent tweets that production has officially begun at the Giga Texas factory, after the first Cyber Cab rolled off the production line last February.

This is part of Tesla's vision to transform from an electric car company to a robotics and artificial intelligence company, focusing on a fleet of self-driving cars that owners can earn income from through the Tesla robotic taxi app.