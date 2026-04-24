أعلن الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة تسلا، عن بدء إنتاج مركبة «سايبر كاب»، وهي أول نموذج تاكسي روبوتي ذاتي القيادة بالكامل من الشركة، والذي كان كشف النقاب عنه رسميًا في أكتوبر 2024 خلال فعالية «We, Robot» التي أقيمت في استوديوهات وارنر براذرز بكاليفورنيا.
تاكسي المستقبل بدون سائق.. أيلون ماسك يعلن بدء الإنتاج الرسمي لـ«سايبر كاب»


وكان ماسك قدم في 2024 «سايبر كاب» كسيارة تاكسي كهربائية صغيرة بمقعدين، بدون عجلة قيادة أو دواسات، وبأبواب تشبه جناح الفراشة، تعتمد كليًا على تقنية القيادة الذاتية الكاملة من تسلا، حيث عرضت الشركة خلال الحدث 20 نموذجًا أوليًا نقلت الضيوف، إلى جانب نموذج فان روبوتي يُدعى «Robovan».
تاكسي المستقبل بدون سائق.. أيلون ماسك يعلن بدء الإنتاج الرسمي لـ«سايبر كاب»


وقارن الملياردير الأمريكي الابتكار الجديد لشركة تسلا بعمل المصعد، واصفا إياه بنظام «اضغط على الزر وانس الأمر»، في إشارة إلى بساطة الاستخدام وغياب التدخل البشري في عملية القيادة.

ويتوقع أن تكلف المركبة أقل من 30 ألف دولار، مع تكلفة تشغيل منخفضة جدًا بنحو 20 سنتًا للميل، حيث تهدف تسلا إلى جعلها أكثر أمانًا بعشر مرات من القيادة البشرية، وستدعم الشحن اللاسلكي، والذي يُخطط لإنتاجها بكميات كبيرة، مع هدف طويل الأمد يصل إلى ملايين الوحدات سنويًا.


تاكسي المستقبل بدون سائق.. أيلون ماسك يعلن بدء الإنتاج الرسمي لـ«سايبر كاب»


وأكد ماسك في تغريداته الأخيرة أن الإنتاج قد بدأ فعليًا في مصنع Giga Texas، بعد أن خرجت أول سيارة سايبر كاب من خط الإنتاج في فبراير الماضي.

يأتي هذا ضمن رؤية تسلا للتحول من شركة سيارات كهربائية إلى شركة روبوتات وذكاء اصطناعي، مع التركيز على أسطول من السيارات ذاتية القيادة التي يمكن للمالكين كسب دخل منها عبر تطبيق تسلا للتاكسي الروبوتي.