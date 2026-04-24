في لحظات سريعة بدت وكأنها مشهد مُخطط بدقة، تحوّل شارع هادئ في مدينة الجديدة المغربية إلى مسرح لعملية سطو صادمة استهدفت وكالة لتحويل الأموال، بعدما تعرّضت موظفة داخلها لاعتداء مباغت وسرقة مبلغ مالي قبل أن يلوذ الفاعلان بالفرار.
ووفق المعطيات الأولية، كان شخصان ملثمان على متن دراجة نارية يترصدان الحركة أمام مقر الوكالة، قبل أن ينقضا في اللحظة التي همّت فيها المستخدمة بفتح باب مقر عملها.
كان الهجوم سريعًا ومفاجئًا، حيث جرى الاعتداء عليها جسديًا قبل الاستيلاء على مبلغ مالي يقدر بنحو ثلاثة ملايين سنتيم، ثم الفرار بسرعة من المكان.
استنفرت الحادثة عناصر الأمن المغربي فورًا، حيث جرى تطويق محيط الواقعة وفتح تحقيق ميداني وتقني شامل، يشمل جمع الأدلة ورفع البصمات من داخل الوكالة. كما تم نقل الضحية إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاجات الضرورية، وسط متابعة دقيقة لحالتها الصحية بعد الاعتداء.
إلى حدود اللحظة، لا تزال هوية المنفذين مجهولة، فيما تواصل المصالح الأمنية أبحاثها لتحديد مسار فرار المشتبه فيهما وجمع أي معطيات قد تقود إلى توقيفهما.
وأعادت الحادثة إلى الواجهة مخاوف متعلقة باستهداف وكالات تحويل الأموال، خاصة في مناطق تعرف حركة مالية يومية نشطة. وعلى الرغم من أن العملية لم تستغرق سوى دقائق، إلا أن وقعها كان كبيرًا على محيط المنطقة، حيث خلفت حالة استنفار واستغراب من جرأة التنفيذ وسرعة التنفيذ.
وتبقى الأنظار متجهة نحو نتائج التحقيقات التي ستكشف تفاصيل أكثر حول هذا السطو الذي هز مدينة الجديدة في وضح النهار.
In a swift moment that seemed like a meticulously planned scene, a quiet street in the Moroccan city of El Jadida turned into a stage for a shocking robbery targeting a money transfer agency, after an employee inside was subjected to a sudden assault and a sum of money was stolen before the perpetrators fled.
According to initial data, two masked individuals on a motorcycle were monitoring the activity in front of the agency's premises before they pounced at the moment the employee was about to open the door to her workplace.
The attack was quick and unexpected, as she was physically assaulted before the assailants seized an amount estimated at around three million centimes, then fled swiftly from the scene.
The incident immediately mobilized Moroccan security forces, who cordoned off the area and launched a comprehensive field and technical investigation, including the collection of evidence and fingerprinting inside the agency. The victim was also transported to the hospital to receive necessary treatment, with close monitoring of her health condition following the assault.
As of now, the identity of the perpetrators remains unknown, while security services continue their investigations to determine the escape route of the suspects and gather any information that may lead to their arrest.
The incident has brought back concerns regarding the targeting of money transfer agencies, especially in areas known for active daily financial movements. Although the operation lasted only a few minutes, its impact was significant on the surrounding area, creating a state of alert and astonishment at the audacity and speed of the execution.
All eyes remain on the results of the investigations, which will reveal more details about this robbery that shook El Jadida in broad daylight.