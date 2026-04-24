في لحظات سريعة بدت وكأنها مشهد مُخطط بدقة، تحوّل شارع هادئ في مدينة الجديدة المغربية إلى مسرح لعملية سطو صادمة استهدفت وكالة لتحويل الأموال، بعدما تعرّضت موظفة داخلها لاعتداء مباغت وسرقة مبلغ مالي قبل أن يلوذ الفاعلان بالفرار.

ووفق المعطيات الأولية، كان شخصان ملثمان على متن دراجة نارية يترصدان الحركة أمام مقر الوكالة، قبل أن ينقضا في اللحظة التي همّت فيها المستخدمة بفتح باب مقر عملها.

كان الهجوم سريعًا ومفاجئًا، حيث جرى الاعتداء عليها جسديًا قبل الاستيلاء على مبلغ مالي يقدر بنحو ثلاثة ملايين سنتيم، ثم الفرار بسرعة من المكان.

استنفرت الحادثة عناصر الأمن المغربي فورًا، حيث جرى تطويق محيط الواقعة وفتح تحقيق ميداني وتقني شامل، يشمل جمع الأدلة ورفع البصمات من داخل الوكالة. كما تم نقل الضحية إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاجات الضرورية، وسط متابعة دقيقة لحالتها الصحية بعد الاعتداء.

إلى حدود اللحظة، لا تزال هوية المنفذين مجهولة، فيما تواصل المصالح الأمنية أبحاثها لتحديد مسار فرار المشتبه فيهما وجمع أي معطيات قد تقود إلى توقيفهما.

وأعادت الحادثة إلى الواجهة مخاوف متعلقة باستهداف وكالات تحويل الأموال، خاصة في مناطق تعرف حركة مالية يومية نشطة. وعلى الرغم من أن العملية لم تستغرق سوى دقائق، إلا أن وقعها كان كبيرًا على محيط المنطقة، حيث خلفت حالة استنفار واستغراب من جرأة التنفيذ وسرعة التنفيذ.

وتبقى الأنظار متجهة نحو نتائج التحقيقات التي ستكشف تفاصيل أكثر حول هذا السطو الذي هز مدينة الجديدة في وضح النهار.