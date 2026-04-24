لم تعد الحروب البحرية تُقاس بعدد الطواقم على متن المدمرات، بل بقدرة الآلات على الاختفاء. فمن قلب أبحاث المناخ ورسم خرائط المحيطات، ولدت «سبيكتر»، السفينة المسيّرة التي لا تترك أثراً، ولا تعرف التعب، وتستعد الآن لإعادة تعريف قواعد لعبة مطاردة الغواصات في أعماق البحار.
كانت السفينة الشبحية الجديدة ضمن سفن تُستخدم لرسم خرائط المحيطات وقراءة المزاج المناخي للبحار، وانتقلت بتقنياتها المتطورة الجديدة إلى منصة مرعبة تبدو وكأنها خرجت من خيال أفلام التجسس العسكري. تتحرك بها شركة الدفاع البحري الأمريكية Saildrone اليوم نحو منطقة أكثر حساسية بكثير: مطاردة الغواصات في أعماق المحيط دون أي طاقم بشري.
المنصة الجديدة التي تحمل اسم «سبيكتر» ليست مجرد تطوير تقني عابر، بل فكرة مختلفة بالكامل عن شكل الحرب البحرية كما نعرفه. سفينة سطحية مسيّرة، تتحرك بصمت شبه كامل، وتستطيع قطع آلاف الأميال في المحيط دون توقف، وكأنها «ظل ميكانيكي» لا ينام ولا يحتاج إلى راحة، مهمته الأساسية تتبع ما لا يُرى تحت الماء.
ما يثير الانتباه في هذه المنظومة ليس فقط مداها الطويل أو قدرتها على حمل معدات ثقيلة، بل فلسفتها نفسها: تقليل الصوت إلى الحد الذي يجعل وجودها أقرب إلى «الاختفاء» من كونه حركة فعلية في البحر. وفي عالم الحرب المضادة للغواصات، الصوت هو الخيط الوحيد الذي يكشف المواقع، وأي انخفاض في البصمة الصوتية يعني تفوقًا تكتيكيًا خطيرًا.
والغريب أن هذه القفزة نحو المجال العسكري لم تأتِ من فراغ. فالشركة التي بدأت أصلًا بسفن شراعية ذاتية القيادة لجمع بيانات المحيطات وتحليل المناخ، تنقل الآن نفس التكنولوجيا إلى ساحة مختلفة تمامًا، حيث تتحول أدوات العلم إلى أدوات مطاردة.
«سبيكتر» نفسها ليست نموذجًا واحدًا، بل نسختان: واحدة مخصصة للرحلات الطويلة والصامتة تعتمد على الرياح لتقليل الضجيج إلى أقصى حد، وأخرى أسرع وأكثر هجومية قادرة على تنفيذ مهام دوريات ومراقبة مكثفة. ويجعلها هذا التنوع أقرب إلى منصة بحرية متعددة الاستخدامات تتحرك بلا طاقم، وتنفذ أوامرها عبر أنظمة ذاتية بالكامل.
وفي الخلفية، يظهر تعاون مع شركة الدفاع العملاقة Lockheed Martin لتطوير أنظمة القيادة والذكاء القتالي داخل هذه المنصات، في خطوة تعكس أن ما يجري ليس تجربة معزولة، بل جزء من سباق أوسع لإعادة تعريف الحرب البحرية.
ما بين سفينة كانت تُستخدم لحساب التغيرات المناخية، وأخرى تُصمم لمطاردة الغواصات بصمت، يبدو أن البحر يدخل مرحلة جديدة تمامًا. مرحلة لا تُقاس فيها القوة بعدد الطواقم، بل بقدرة الآلات على التحرك دون أن يشعر بها أحد.
Naval wars are no longer measured by the number of crews aboard destroyers, but by the machines' ability to disappear. From the heart of climate research and ocean mapping, "Spectre" was born, an unmanned vessel that leaves no trace, knows no fatigue, and is now preparing to redefine the rules of the submarine hunting game in the depths of the seas.
The new ghost ship is among the vessels used for mapping the oceans and reading the climate mood of the seas, and with its advanced new technologies, it has transitioned to a terrifying platform that seems to have emerged from the imagination of military spy films. Today, the American defense company Saildrone is moving it toward a much more sensitive area: hunting submarines in the depths of the ocean without any human crew.
The new platform, named "Spectre," is not just a fleeting technological development, but a completely different idea of what naval warfare looks like as we know it. An unmanned surface vessel, it moves with near-complete silence and can cover thousands of miles in the ocean without stopping, as if it were a "mechanical shadow" that does not sleep and does not need rest, with its primary mission being to track what is unseen underwater.
What draws attention in this system is not only its long range or its ability to carry heavy equipment, but its very philosophy: to reduce noise to the point that its presence is closer to "disappearance" than to actual movement in the sea. In the world of anti-submarine warfare, sound is the only thread that reveals locations, and any reduction in the acoustic signature means a significant tactical advantage.
Interestingly, this leap into the military domain did not come out of nowhere. The company, which originally started with self-driving sailboats to collect ocean data and analyze climate, is now transferring the same technology to a completely different arena, where scientific tools are turning into hunting tools.
"Spectre" itself is not a single model, but two versions: one designed for long, silent journeys that relies on wind to minimize noise to the greatest extent, and another that is faster and more aggressive, capable of performing patrol and intensive surveillance missions. This diversity makes it closer to a versatile unmanned maritime platform that executes its orders through fully autonomous systems.
In the background, there is collaboration with the giant defense company Lockheed Martin to develop command and combat intelligence systems within these platforms, in a move that reflects that what is happening is not an isolated experiment, but part of a broader race to redefine naval warfare.
Between a ship that was used to calculate climate changes and another designed to silently hunt submarines, it seems that the sea is entering a completely new phase. A phase where power is no longer measured by the number of crews, but by the machines' ability to move without anyone noticing.