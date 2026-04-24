لم تعد الحروب البحرية تُقاس بعدد الطواقم على متن المدمرات، بل بقدرة الآلات على الاختفاء. فمن قلب أبحاث المناخ ورسم خرائط المحيطات، ولدت «سبيكتر»، السفينة المسيّرة التي لا تترك أثراً، ولا تعرف التعب، وتستعد الآن لإعادة تعريف قواعد لعبة مطاردة الغواصات في أعماق البحار.

كانت السفينة الشبحية الجديدة ضمن سفن تُستخدم لرسم خرائط المحيطات وقراءة المزاج المناخي للبحار، وانتقلت بتقنياتها المتطورة الجديدة إلى منصة مرعبة تبدو وكأنها خرجت من خيال أفلام التجسس العسكري. تتحرك بها شركة الدفاع البحري الأمريكية Saildrone اليوم نحو منطقة أكثر حساسية بكثير: مطاردة الغواصات في أعماق المحيط دون أي طاقم بشري.

المنصة الجديدة التي تحمل اسم «سبيكتر» ليست مجرد تطوير تقني عابر، بل فكرة مختلفة بالكامل عن شكل الحرب البحرية كما نعرفه. سفينة سطحية مسيّرة، تتحرك بصمت شبه كامل، وتستطيع قطع آلاف الأميال في المحيط دون توقف، وكأنها «ظل ميكانيكي» لا ينام ولا يحتاج إلى راحة، مهمته الأساسية تتبع ما لا يُرى تحت الماء.

ما يثير الانتباه في هذه المنظومة ليس فقط مداها الطويل أو قدرتها على حمل معدات ثقيلة، بل فلسفتها نفسها: تقليل الصوت إلى الحد الذي يجعل وجودها أقرب إلى «الاختفاء» من كونه حركة فعلية في البحر. وفي عالم الحرب المضادة للغواصات، الصوت هو الخيط الوحيد الذي يكشف المواقع، وأي انخفاض في البصمة الصوتية يعني تفوقًا تكتيكيًا خطيرًا.

والغريب أن هذه القفزة نحو المجال العسكري لم تأتِ من فراغ. فالشركة التي بدأت أصلًا بسفن شراعية ذاتية القيادة لجمع بيانات المحيطات وتحليل المناخ، تنقل الآن نفس التكنولوجيا إلى ساحة مختلفة تمامًا، حيث تتحول أدوات العلم إلى أدوات مطاردة.

«سبيكتر» نفسها ليست نموذجًا واحدًا، بل نسختان: واحدة مخصصة للرحلات الطويلة والصامتة تعتمد على الرياح لتقليل الضجيج إلى أقصى حد، وأخرى أسرع وأكثر هجومية قادرة على تنفيذ مهام دوريات ومراقبة مكثفة. ويجعلها هذا التنوع أقرب إلى منصة بحرية متعددة الاستخدامات تتحرك بلا طاقم، وتنفذ أوامرها عبر أنظمة ذاتية بالكامل.

وفي الخلفية، يظهر تعاون مع شركة الدفاع العملاقة Lockheed Martin لتطوير أنظمة القيادة والذكاء القتالي داخل هذه المنصات، في خطوة تعكس أن ما يجري ليس تجربة معزولة، بل جزء من سباق أوسع لإعادة تعريف الحرب البحرية.

ما بين سفينة كانت تُستخدم لحساب التغيرات المناخية، وأخرى تُصمم لمطاردة الغواصات بصمت، يبدو أن البحر يدخل مرحلة جديدة تمامًا. مرحلة لا تُقاس فيها القوة بعدد الطواقم، بل بقدرة الآلات على التحرك دون أن يشعر بها أحد.