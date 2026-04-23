تصادم مروع بين قطارين في الدنمارك يخلّف عشرات المصابين

At least 17 people were injured, including four in critical condition, following a direct collision between two local trains in Denmark this morning (Thursday), according to emergency services in statements to Reuters.

Footage broadcast by the official television showed two trains in yellow and gray with visible damage to their fronts after colliding head-on in a wooded area.



The incident occurred north of the capital Copenhagen, on the railway line connecting the towns of Hillerød and Kagerup, around 6:30 AM (0430 GMT). According to a statement from the police, who described the incident as a "serious accident," a large number of police and emergency services were mobilized.

A spokesperson for the rescue teams explained that the two trains were on a local journey when the head-on collision occurred, noting that there were several injured among the passengers. He added that all passengers were evacuated from the trains, confirming that no one was trapped, while significant resources from emergency teams were dispatched to the scene of the incident.



For its part, the fire department reported that the injured were transported from the scene of the incident by ambulances and helicopters for treatment.

Denmark prides itself on its safe transportation system, but accidents have occurred in the past. In 2019, a train collision resulted in the deaths of eight people and injuries to 16 others, and in August of last year, one person was killed and 27 others were injured when a train collided with a tanker truck and derailed in southern Denmark, near the German border.