أُصيب ما لا يقل عن 17 شخصًا، بينهم أربعة في حالة حرجة، إثر تصادم مباشر بين قطارين محليين في الدنمارك صباح اليوم (الخميس)، وفق ما أعلنته خدمات الطوارئ في تصريحات لوكالة رويترز.

وأظهرت لقطات بثها التلفزيون الرسمي قطارين باللونين الأصفر والرمادي وقد تعرضت مقدمتهما لأضرار واضحة، بعدما اصطدما وجهًا لوجه داخل منطقة حرجية.
تصادم مروع بين قطارين في الدنمارك يخلّف عشرات المصابين

وقعت الحادثة شمال العاصمة كوبنهاغن، على خط السكك الحديدية الذي يربط بين بلدتي هيليرود وكاجيروب، نحو الساعة 6:30 صباحًا (0430 بتوقيت غرينتش). بحسب بيان صادر عن الشرطة التي وصفت الحادثة بأنها «حادثة خطيرة». وقال إنه تم حشد الشرطة وخدمات الطوارئ بأعداد كبيرة.

وأوضح متحدث باسم فرق الإنقاذ أن القطارين كانا في رحلة محلية عندما وقع التصادم المباشر وجهاً لوجه، مشيرًا إلى وجود عدد من المصابين بين الركاب. وأضاف أن جميع الركاب تم إجلاؤهم من القطارين، مؤكدًا عدم وجود أي أشخاص محاصرين، في حين تم الدفع بإمكانيات كبيرة من فرق الطوارئ إلى موقع الحادثة.
تصادم مروع بين قطارين في الدنمارك يخلّف عشرات المصابين

ومن جانبها، أفادت إدارة الإطفاء بأنه تم نقل المصابين من موقع الحادثة بواسطة سيارات الإسعاف والمروحيات لتلقي العلاج.

وتفتخر الدنمارك بنظام النقل الآمن الذي تمتلكه، ولكن وقعت حوادث في الماضي، ففي عام 2019، أسفرت حادثة تصادم قطار عن مقتل ثمانية أشخاص وإصابة 16 آخرين، وفي أغسطس من العام الماضي، لقي شخص مصرعه وأصيب 27 آخرون إثر اصطدام قطار بشاحنة صهريجية وخروجه عن مساره في جنوب الدنمارك، بالقرب من الحدود الألمانية.