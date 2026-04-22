بينما تسير الحياة في إسطنبول بإيقاعها السريع، قرر شاب أن يوقف الزمن بطريقته الخاصة والمميتة. بضع ثوانٍ من التهور على هيكل مترو متحرك كانت كافية لتتحول إلى «تريند» يثير الغضب بدلاً من الإعجاب، فاتحاً نقاشاً واسعاً حول حدود الجنون الرقمي.

كان المشهد قصيراً لا يتجاوز ثواني، لكنه كافياً لإشعال الجدل. بدا الشاب وهو يتسلل إلى المنطقة الخطرة بين عربات المترو أثناء الحركة، متشبثاً بالهيكل الخارجي، في وضع لا يترك له أي هامش للنجاة، بينما القطار يواصل اندفاعه دون أن يتباطأ.

لم يكن الأمر حادثاً عشوائياً. فالهدف كان مختلفاً تماماً: فيديو استعراضي على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، يُفترض أن يجلب المشاهدات والإعجابات، ويضعه في دائرة «الترند».

لكن ما حدث كان أقرب إلى لعبة موت حقيقية. فبضعة سنتيمترات فقط كانت تفصل الشاب عن السقوط تحت العجلات الحديدية، في مشهد أثار ذهول كل من شاهده لاحقاً على الإنترنت، بعدما انتشر المقطع كالنار في الهشيم.

ومع انتشار الفيديو، لم يعد التركيز على «المحتوى» بل على «النجاة». وسرعان ما انهالت آلاف التعليقات الغاضبة على المشهد، ووصفت ما فعله بأنه ليس مجرد تهور، بل مخاطرة بحياة كاملة من أجل لحظة شهرة عابرة قد لا تتجاوز دقائق على الشاشة.

واللافت أن الواقعة لم تُقرأ كحادثة فردية فقط، بل كجزء من ظاهرة أكبر: سباق محموم على لفت الانتباه في منصات التواصل، إذ يصبح الخطر أحياناً هو الوسيلة الأسرع للوصول إلى الجمهور.

ومع تصاعد الغضب، بدأت المطالبات تتجه نحو ضرورة محاسبة الشاب، ليس فقط لردعه، بل لوقف موجة تقليد محتملة قد تدفع آخرين لتجربة نفس «الاختصار الخطير» نحو الشهرة.

ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن المترو لم يكن هو ما كاد يبتلع الشاب، بل فكرة أن لحظة إعجاب واحدة قد تساوي كل شيء، حتى الحياة نفسها.