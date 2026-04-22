خلف أبواب مغلقة في شقق مفروشة تبدو عادية وهادئة، تختبئ واحدة من أخطر الظواهر الإجرامية في مصر. ثمة معامل سرية لا تصنع دواءً ولا غذاءً، بل تركيبات سامة تُعرف باسم «مخدرات الرصيف»، حيث تحوّل تجار الموت إلى كيميائيين غير شرعيين يخلطون مواد لا تخطر على بال بشر.

لم تعد القصة مرتبطة بالنباتات المخدرة التقليدية. فما يتم كشفه في الضبطيات الأمنية الأخيرة يكشف مستوى أكثر رعباً: خلط مواد كيميائية حارقة ومبيدات حشرية شديدة السمية، من بينها سموم فئران وبودرة صراصير ومذيبات خطيرة، تُدمج مع مواد نباتية عادية بهدف زيادة الكمية فقط، بينما النتيجة تكون تدميراً مباشراً للجهاز العصبي للمتعاطي.

لا يتوقف الأثر عند الإدمان. فهذه التركيبات قد تؤدي إلى انهيار عصبي مفاجئ، وفشل كلوي حاد، واضطرابات ذهانية حادة، تجعل المتعاطي خارج السيطرة تماماً، وأحياناً في حالة انفصال عن الواقع تدفعه لسلوكيات عنيفة وغير متوقعة.

وفي قلب هذه الكارثة، تعمل شبكات إجرامية بذكاء لافت. شقق مفروشة في مناطق مزدحمة تتحول إلى مختبرات سرية، حيث تُصنع مواد مثل «الشبو» و«الفودو» و«الآيس» داخل مطابخ عادية تحولت إلى بيئات تصنيع خطيرة. والهدف بسيط وخطير في آن واحد: إنتاج أكبر كمية ممكنة بأقل تكلفة، بغض النظر عن الضحايا.

لكن هذه الشبكات لا تمر دون رد؛ لأن حملات أمنية مكثفة تقودها الأجهزة الأمنية، أسفرت عن مداهمات متكررة لعشرات البؤر الإجرامية، وتفكيك معامل كاملة كانت تُدار داخل شقق سكنية، في محاولة لقطع طريق السموم قبل وصولها إلى الشوارع.

التحرك الأمني لا يقتصر على المداهمات فقط، بل يمتد إلى مراقبة المواد الكيميائية المستخدمة في التصنيع، ومحاولة إحكام السيطرة على مصادرها، في معركة وُصفت بأنها «حرب غير مرئية» ضد شبكات تتطور بسرعة وتغيّر أساليبها باستمرار.

ويمكن القول إن ما يُصنع في شقة مغلقة قد ينتهي بحياة كاملة تُغلق إلى الأبد.