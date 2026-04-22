Behind closed doors in seemingly ordinary and quiet furnished apartments, one of the most dangerous criminal phenomena in Egypt is hiding. There are secret laboratories that do not produce medicine or food, but rather toxic concoctions known as "street drugs," where dealers of death turn into illegal chemists mixing substances that no human could imagine.

The story is no longer linked to traditional narcotic plants. What is being uncovered in recent security seizures reveals a more terrifying level: the mixing of corrosive chemicals and highly toxic pesticides, including rat poison, cockroach powder, and dangerous solvents, which are combined with ordinary plant materials solely to increase the quantity, while the result is direct destruction of the user's nervous system.

The impact does not stop at addiction. These concoctions can lead to sudden nervous breakdowns, acute kidney failure, and severe psychotic disorders, rendering the user completely out of control, and sometimes in a state of detachment from reality that drives them to violent and unpredictable behaviors.

At the heart of this disaster, criminal networks operate with remarkable intelligence. Furnished apartments in crowded areas are transformed into secret laboratories, where substances like "shabu," "voodoo," and "ice" are manufactured inside ordinary kitchens turned into dangerous production environments. The goal is simple yet dangerous: to produce the largest possible quantity at the lowest cost, regardless of the victims.

However, these networks do not go unchallenged; intensive security campaigns led by law enforcement agencies have resulted in repeated raids on dozens of criminal hotspots, dismantling entire laboratories that were operated within residential apartments, in an attempt to cut off the flow of toxins before they reach the streets.

The security measures are not limited to raids alone but extend to monitoring the chemicals used in production and trying to tighten control over their sources, in a battle described as a "silent war" against rapidly evolving networks that constantly change their methods.

It can be said that what is produced in a closed apartment may end with a complete life being closed off forever.