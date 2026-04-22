جاء قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار، قبل نحو 3 ساعات من موعد انتهائه، مع إبقاء الحصار البحري على الموانئ الإيرانية، وشككت طهران في القرار ووصفته بـأنه «مجرد خدعة لكسب الوقت لشن ضربة مفاجئة».
إيران تريد فتح هرمز
ونوه ترمب، صباح الأربعاء، بالحصار الذي يفرضه على إيران، قائلاً إنها «تنهار مالياً»، معتبراً أن طهران «تريد فتح مضيق هرمز فوراً»؛ لأنها «تعاني من نقص حاد في الأموال».
وأضاف ترمب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، أن إيران «تخسر 500 مليون دولار يومياً»، لافتاً إلى أن «الجيش والشرطة في إيران، يشتكون من أنهم لا يتلقون رواتبهم».
وذكرت CNN أن بعض مستشاري ترمب حذروه من أن تخفيف الضغط قد يمنح إيران فرصة لإطالة المفاوضات، وربما إعادة ترتيب قدراتها العسكرية، مثل أنظمة الصواريخ.
اجتماع فريق الأمن القومي
وتشترط طهران، إنهاء الحصار قبل المشاركة في الجولة القادمة في المفاوضات، وفق السفير الإيراني لدى الأمم المتحدة أمير إيرواني، الذي وصف، اليوم الأربعاء، الحصار الأمريكي بأنه «انتهاك لوقف إطلاق النار»، معتبراً أنه إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة تريد الحرب، فإن إيران مستعدة لذلك أيضاً.
وكشفت شبكة CNN تفاصيل اللحظات الأخيرى التي أفضت إلى تمديد الهدنة من دون تحديد موعد لانتهائها، إذ اجتمع ترمب مع فريقه للأمن القومي بعد ظهر الثلاثاء في البيت الأبيض، لاتخاذ قرار بشأن «الخطوات القادمة» تجاه إيران.
ودعا المسؤولون الأمريكيون الوسيط الباكستاني، إلى ضرورة الحصول على إشارة من طهران قبل إقلاع الطائرة إلى إسلام أباد، ولكن بعد ساعات، لم يصل شيء، ما أثار الشكوك الأمريكية حول جدوى توجه نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس وفريق التفاوض إلى باكستان.
انقسامات داخلية في إيران
ويعتقد كبار مساعدي ترمب، أن أحد الأسباب الرئيسية لـ «الصمت الإيراني» هو وجود انقسامات داخل القيادة، وفق ما نقلت شبكة CNN عنهم، استناداً إلى تقارير من الوسطاء الباكستانيين.
ويرى هؤلاء أن الإيرانيين لم يتوصلوا إلى «موقف موحّد»، خصوصاً بشأن قضايا حساسة، مثل تخصيب اليورانيوم والمخزون الحالي عالي التخصيب، وهي نقطة خلاف رئيسية في المفاوضات. وتعتقد الولايات المتحدة أن جزءاً من المشكلة يتعلق بما إذا كان المرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي يقدّم توجيهات واضحة، أو أن المسؤولين يعملون دون تعليمات دقيقة. ويؤكد المسؤولون، أن بقاء المرشد متخفياً عطّل التواصل داخل النظام الإيراني.
ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» عن مصادر مطلعة بأن تمديد وقف النار الذي من المرجح أن يكون لـ «فترة قصير الأمد ما لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق سريع»، في ظل استمرار التوترات والحصار البحري وتأثيره على الوضع الإيراني.
واعتبرت أن التواصل داخل إيران «ليس مهمة سهلة في الوقت الحالي»؛ بسبب ما وصفته بـ«الحملة الاستخباراتية العسكرية المكثفة» التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة.
هل المفاوضات لا تزال ممكنة؟
وعلى الرغم من كل هذه العقبات، أفاد مسؤول أمريكي لـCNN، أن احتمال عقد لقاء بين المفاوضين «لا يزال قائماً»، لكن توقيته غير مؤكد.
لكن إيران تصر على رفع الحصار البحري على السفن الداخلة والخارجة من مضيق هرمز، قبل استئناف المحادثات وهو ما يرفضه ترمب، قائلاً: «لن نفتح المضيق حتى نحصل على اتفاق نهائي».
The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to extend the ceasefire came about 3 hours before its expiration, while maintaining the naval blockade on Iranian ports. Tehran expressed skepticism about the decision, describing it as "just a trick to buy time for a surprise strike."
Iran Wants to Open Hormuz
Trump noted on Wednesday morning the blockade he imposes on Iran, stating that it is "financially collapsing," considering that Tehran "wants to open the Strait of Hormuz immediately" because it is "suffering from a severe cash shortage."
Trump added in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that Iran "is losing $500 million a day," pointing out that "the army and police in Iran are complaining that they are not receiving their salaries."
CNN reported that some of Trump's advisors warned him that easing pressure could give Iran a chance to prolong negotiations and possibly rearrange its military capabilities, such as missile systems.
National Security Team Meeting
Tehran conditions the end of the blockade before participating in the next round of negotiations, according to Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Iravani, who described the American blockade on Wednesday as "a violation of the ceasefire," considering that if the United States wants war, Iran is ready for that as well.
CNN revealed details of the final moments that led to the extension of the truce without specifying an end date, as Trump met with his national security team on Tuesday afternoon at the White House to decide on "the next steps" regarding Iran.
American officials urged the Pakistani mediator to obtain a signal from Tehran before the plane's departure to Islamabad, but after hours, nothing arrived, raising American doubts about the feasibility of Vice President J.D. Vance and the negotiation team heading to Pakistan.
Internal Divisions in Iran
Senior Trump aides believe that one of the main reasons for the "Iranian silence" is the existence of divisions within the leadership, according to CNN's reports based on information from Pakistani mediators.
They see that the Iranians have not reached a "unified position," especially on sensitive issues such as uranium enrichment and the current high-enriched stockpile, which is a major point of contention in the negotiations. The United States believes that part of the problem relates to whether the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is providing clear guidance, or if officials are operating without precise instructions. Officials confirm that the Supreme Leader's continued concealment has disrupted communication within the Iranian system.
Fox News reported from informed sources that the extension of the ceasefire is likely to be for "a short-term period unless a quick agreement is reached," amid ongoing tensions and the naval blockade's impact on the Iranian situation.
It was noted that communication within Iran "is not an easy task at the moment" due to what it described as "the intense military intelligence campaign" led by the United States.
Are Negotiations Still Possible?
Despite all these obstacles, an American official told CNN that the possibility of a meeting between negotiators "still exists," but its timing is uncertain.
However, Iran insists on lifting the naval blockade on ships entering and leaving the Strait of Hormuz before resuming talks, which Trump rejects, stating: "We will not open the strait until we reach a final agreement."