جاء قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار، قبل نحو 3 ساعات من موعد انتهائه، مع إبقاء الحصار البحري على الموانئ الإيرانية، وشككت طهران في القرار ووصفته بـأنه «مجرد خدعة لكسب الوقت لشن ضربة مفاجئة».

إيران تريد فتح هرمز


ونوه ترمب، صباح الأربعاء، بالحصار الذي يفرضه على إيران، قائلاً إنها «تنهار مالياً»، معتبراً أن طهران «تريد فتح مضيق هرمز فوراً»؛ لأنها «تعاني من نقص حاد في الأموال».


وأضاف ترمب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، أن إيران «تخسر 500 مليون دولار يومياً»، لافتاً إلى أن «الجيش والشرطة في إيران، يشتكون من أنهم لا يتلقون رواتبهم».


وذكرت CNN أن بعض مستشاري ترمب حذروه من أن تخفيف الضغط قد يمنح إيران فرصة لإطالة المفاوضات، وربما إعادة ترتيب قدراتها العسكرية، مثل أنظمة الصواريخ.


اجتماع فريق الأمن القومي


وتشترط طهران، إنهاء الحصار قبل المشاركة في الجولة القادمة في المفاوضات، وفق السفير الإيراني لدى الأمم المتحدة أمير إيرواني، الذي وصف، اليوم الأربعاء، الحصار الأمريكي بأنه «انتهاك لوقف إطلاق النار»، معتبراً أنه إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة تريد الحرب، فإن إيران مستعدة لذلك أيضاً.


وكشفت شبكة CNN تفاصيل اللحظات الأخيرى التي أفضت إلى تمديد الهدنة من دون تحديد موعد لانتهائها، إذ اجتمع ترمب مع فريقه للأمن القومي بعد ظهر الثلاثاء في البيت الأبيض، لاتخاذ قرار بشأن «الخطوات القادمة» تجاه إيران.


ودعا المسؤولون الأمريكيون الوسيط الباكستاني، إلى ضرورة الحصول على إشارة من طهران قبل إقلاع الطائرة إلى إسلام أباد، ولكن بعد ساعات، لم يصل شيء، ما أثار الشكوك الأمريكية حول جدوى توجه نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس وفريق التفاوض إلى باكستان.


انقسامات داخلية في إيران


ويعتقد كبار مساعدي ترمب، أن أحد الأسباب الرئيسية لـ «الصمت الإيراني» هو وجود انقسامات داخل القيادة، وفق ما نقلت شبكة CNN عنهم، استناداً إلى تقارير من الوسطاء الباكستانيين.


ويرى هؤلاء أن الإيرانيين لم يتوصلوا إلى «موقف موحّد»، خصوصاً بشأن قضايا حساسة، مثل تخصيب اليورانيوم والمخزون الحالي عالي التخصيب، وهي نقطة خلاف رئيسية في المفاوضات. وتعتقد الولايات المتحدة أن جزءاً من المشكلة يتعلق بما إذا كان المرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي يقدّم توجيهات واضحة، أو أن المسؤولين يعملون دون تعليمات دقيقة. ويؤكد المسؤولون، أن بقاء المرشد متخفياً عطّل التواصل داخل النظام الإيراني.


ونقلت شبكة «فوكس نيوز» عن مصادر مطلعة بأن تمديد وقف النار الذي من المرجح أن يكون لـ «فترة قصير الأمد ما لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق سريع»، في ظل استمرار التوترات والحصار البحري وتأثيره على الوضع الإيراني.


واعتبرت أن التواصل داخل إيران «ليس مهمة سهلة في الوقت الحالي»؛ بسبب ما وصفته بـ«الحملة الاستخباراتية العسكرية المكثفة» التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة.


هل المفاوضات لا تزال ممكنة؟


وعلى الرغم من كل هذه العقبات، أفاد مسؤول أمريكي لـCNN، أن احتمال عقد لقاء بين المفاوضين «لا يزال قائماً»، لكن توقيته غير مؤكد.


لكن إيران تصر على رفع الحصار البحري على السفن الداخلة والخارجة من مضيق هرمز، قبل استئناف المحادثات وهو ما يرفضه ترمب، قائلاً: «لن نفتح المضيق حتى نحصل على اتفاق نهائي».