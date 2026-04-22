The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to extend the ceasefire came about 3 hours before its expiration, while maintaining the naval blockade on Iranian ports. Tehran expressed skepticism about the decision, describing it as "just a trick to buy time for a surprise strike."

Iran Wants to Open Hormuz



Trump noted on Wednesday morning the blockade he imposes on Iran, stating that it is "financially collapsing," considering that Tehran "wants to open the Strait of Hormuz immediately" because it is "suffering from a severe cash shortage."



Trump added in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that Iran "is losing $500 million a day," pointing out that "the army and police in Iran are complaining that they are not receiving their salaries."



CNN reported that some of Trump's advisors warned him that easing pressure could give Iran a chance to prolong negotiations and possibly rearrange its military capabilities, such as missile systems.



National Security Team Meeting



Tehran conditions the end of the blockade before participating in the next round of negotiations, according to Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Iravani, who described the American blockade on Wednesday as "a violation of the ceasefire," considering that if the United States wants war, Iran is ready for that as well.



CNN revealed details of the final moments that led to the extension of the truce without specifying an end date, as Trump met with his national security team on Tuesday afternoon at the White House to decide on "the next steps" regarding Iran.



American officials urged the Pakistani mediator to obtain a signal from Tehran before the plane's departure to Islamabad, but after hours, nothing arrived, raising American doubts about the feasibility of Vice President J.D. Vance and the negotiation team heading to Pakistan.



Internal Divisions in Iran



Senior Trump aides believe that one of the main reasons for the "Iranian silence" is the existence of divisions within the leadership, according to CNN's reports based on information from Pakistani mediators.



They see that the Iranians have not reached a "unified position," especially on sensitive issues such as uranium enrichment and the current high-enriched stockpile, which is a major point of contention in the negotiations. The United States believes that part of the problem relates to whether the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is providing clear guidance, or if officials are operating without precise instructions. Officials confirm that the Supreme Leader's continued concealment has disrupted communication within the Iranian system.



Fox News reported from informed sources that the extension of the ceasefire is likely to be for "a short-term period unless a quick agreement is reached," amid ongoing tensions and the naval blockade's impact on the Iranian situation.



It was noted that communication within Iran "is not an easy task at the moment" due to what it described as "the intense military intelligence campaign" led by the United States.



Are Negotiations Still Possible?



Despite all these obstacles, an American official told CNN that the possibility of a meeting between negotiators "still exists," but its timing is uncertain.



However, Iran insists on lifting the naval blockade on ships entering and leaving the Strait of Hormuz before resuming talks, which Trump rejects, stating: "We will not open the strait until we reach a final agreement."