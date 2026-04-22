The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, confirmed that any peace agreement that does not include nuclear oversight will be "just an illusion" and will not be sustainable in the long term.

Grossi's statements came during his talk with journalists today (Wednesday), where he welcomed the extension of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

Grossi explained that efforts to end the conflict are a "complex process," emphasizing the need for sufficient time and continuity to ensure the success of these efforts.

He added: It is very important to provide the opportunity to achieve peace, stressing that any future agreement must pave the way for real stability and not just a formal settlement.

The Director General of the agency warned that any peace agreement must include the International Atomic Energy Agency from the outset to ensure accurate and transparent monitoring of the Iranian nuclear program, noting that the absence of this role would make the agreement "illusory" and lacking in credibility.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday evening the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, while maintaining the naval blockade and the readiness of U.S. forces for any potential escalation, awaiting what he described as a "unified proposal" from the Iranian leadership.

Pakistani sources revealed to "Okaz" that Islamabad received approval from Washington and Tehran to extend the ceasefire, which ends tomorrow, coinciding with the arrival of delegations from both countries to the Pakistani capital to launch the second round of talks "Islamabad 2" on Thursday, amid intensive efforts to stabilize the truce and open a broader negotiating path.

Trump stated in a statement via the "Truth Social" platform that his decision came "based on the fact that the Iranian government is experiencing a clear division, which was not surprising," pointing out that this internal rift prevented the execution of an imminent attack on Iran.

He added that his country received a request from the Pakistani Army Chief, General Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to postpone any military action, to give Tehran the opportunity to unify its position and present a comprehensive negotiating vision.

Trump confirmed that he issued directives to extend the ceasefire "until the Iranian proposal is presented and discussions are completed, regardless of their outcomes," indicating that the truce is not open-ended but linked to Tehran's seriousness in proposing a clear initiative.