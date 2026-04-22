أكد المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل غروسي، أن أي اتفاق سلام لا يتضمن رقابة نووية سيكون «مجرد وهم» ولن يكون قابلاً للاستمرار على المدى الطويل.
تصريحات غروسي جاءت خلال حديثه مع صحفيين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إذ رحّب بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار بين إيران والولايات المتحدة.
وأوضح غروسي أن الجهود الرامية إلى إنهاء النزاع تُعد «عملية معقدة»، مشدداً على ضرورة توفير الوقت الكافي والاستمرارية؛ لضمان نجاح هذه المساعي.
وأضاف: من المهم جداً إتاحة الفرصة لتحقيق السلام، مؤكداً أن أي اتفاق مستقبلي يجب أن يفتح المجال أمام الاستقرار الحقيقي وليس مجرد تسوية شكلية.
وحذّر المدير العام للوكالة من أن أي اتفاق سلام يجب أن يشمل الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية منذ بدايته؛ لضمان مراقبة البرنامج النووي الإيراني بشكل دقيق وشفاف، مشيراً إلى أن غياب هذا الدور سيجعل الاتفاق «وهمياً» ويفتقر إلى المصداقية.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن، مساء الثلاثاء، تمديد وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران، مع الإبقاء على الحصار البحري واستعداد القوات الأمريكية لأي تصعيد محتمل، بانتظار ما وصفه بـ«مقترح موحّد» من القيادة الإيرانية.
وكانت مصادر باكستانية قد كشفت لـ«عكاظ» تلقي إسلام أباد موافقة من واشنطن وطهران على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار الذي ينتهي غداً، بالتزامن مع وصول وفدَي البلدين إلى العاصمة الباكستانية لإطلاق الجولة الثانية من المباحثات «إسلام أباد 2» الخميس، وسط مساعٍ مكثفة لتثبيت التهدئة وفتح مسار تفاوضي أوسع.
وقال ترمب في بيان عبر منصة «تروث سوشال» إن قراره جاء «استناداً إلى حقيقة أن الحكومة الإيرانية تعاني انقساماً واضحاً، وهو أمر لم يكن مفاجئاً»، مشيراً إلى أن هذا التصدع الداخلي حال دون تنفيذ هجوم كان وشيكاً على إيران.
وأضاف أن بلاده تلقت طلباً من قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، ورئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف، لإرجاء أي عمل عسكري، لإتاحة الفرصة أمام طهران لتوحيد موقفها وتقديم رؤية تفاوضية متكاملة.
وأكد ترمب أنه أصدر توجيهاته بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار «حتى يتم تقديم المقترح الإيراني واستكمال النقاشات، أيّاً كانت نتائجها»، في إشارة إلى أن الهدنة ليست مفتوحة، بل مرتبطة بمدى جدية طهران في طرح مبادرة واضحة.
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, confirmed that any peace agreement that does not include nuclear oversight will be "just an illusion" and will not be sustainable in the long term.
Grossi's statements came during his talk with journalists today (Wednesday), where he welcomed the extension of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States.
Grossi explained that efforts to end the conflict are a "complex process," emphasizing the need for sufficient time and continuity to ensure the success of these efforts.
He added: It is very important to provide the opportunity to achieve peace, stressing that any future agreement must pave the way for real stability and not just a formal settlement.
The Director General of the agency warned that any peace agreement must include the International Atomic Energy Agency from the outset to ensure accurate and transparent monitoring of the Iranian nuclear program, noting that the absence of this role would make the agreement "illusory" and lacking in credibility.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday evening the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, while maintaining the naval blockade and the readiness of U.S. forces for any potential escalation, awaiting what he described as a "unified proposal" from the Iranian leadership.
Pakistani sources revealed to "Okaz" that Islamabad received approval from Washington and Tehran to extend the ceasefire, which ends tomorrow, coinciding with the arrival of delegations from both countries to the Pakistani capital to launch the second round of talks "Islamabad 2" on Thursday, amid intensive efforts to stabilize the truce and open a broader negotiating path.
Trump stated in a statement via the "Truth Social" platform that his decision came "based on the fact that the Iranian government is experiencing a clear division, which was not surprising," pointing out that this internal rift prevented the execution of an imminent attack on Iran.
He added that his country received a request from the Pakistani Army Chief, General Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to postpone any military action, to give Tehran the opportunity to unify its position and present a comprehensive negotiating vision.
Trump confirmed that he issued directives to extend the ceasefire "until the Iranian proposal is presented and discussions are completed, regardless of their outcomes," indicating that the truce is not open-ended but linked to Tehran's seriousness in proposing a clear initiative.