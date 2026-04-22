أكد المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل غروسي، أن أي اتفاق سلام لا يتضمن رقابة نووية سيكون «مجرد وهم» ولن يكون قابلاً للاستمرار على المدى الطويل.

تصريحات غروسي جاءت خلال حديثه مع صحفيين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إذ رحّب بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار بين إيران والولايات المتحدة.

وأوضح غروسي أن الجهود الرامية إلى إنهاء النزاع تُعد «عملية معقدة»، مشدداً على ضرورة توفير الوقت الكافي والاستمرارية؛ لضمان نجاح هذه المساعي.

وأضاف: من المهم جداً إتاحة الفرصة لتحقيق السلام، مؤكداً أن أي اتفاق مستقبلي يجب أن يفتح المجال أمام الاستقرار الحقيقي وليس مجرد تسوية شكلية.

وحذّر المدير العام للوكالة من أن أي اتفاق سلام يجب أن يشمل الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية منذ بدايته؛ لضمان مراقبة البرنامج النووي الإيراني بشكل دقيق وشفاف، مشيراً إلى أن غياب هذا الدور سيجعل الاتفاق «وهمياً» ويفتقر إلى المصداقية.

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن، مساء الثلاثاء، تمديد وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران، مع الإبقاء على الحصار البحري واستعداد القوات الأمريكية لأي تصعيد محتمل، بانتظار ما وصفه بـ«مقترح موحّد» من القيادة الإيرانية.

وكانت مصادر باكستانية قد كشفت لـ«عكاظ» تلقي إسلام أباد موافقة من واشنطن وطهران على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار الذي ينتهي غداً، بالتزامن مع وصول وفدَي البلدين إلى العاصمة الباكستانية لإطلاق الجولة الثانية من المباحثات «إسلام أباد 2» الخميس، وسط مساعٍ مكثفة لتثبيت التهدئة وفتح مسار تفاوضي أوسع.

وقال ترمب في بيان عبر منصة «تروث سوشال» إن قراره جاء «استناداً إلى حقيقة أن الحكومة الإيرانية تعاني انقساماً واضحاً، وهو أمر لم يكن مفاجئاً»، مشيراً إلى أن هذا التصدع الداخلي حال دون تنفيذ هجوم كان وشيكاً على إيران.

وأضاف أن بلاده تلقت طلباً من قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، ورئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف، لإرجاء أي عمل عسكري، لإتاحة الفرصة أمام طهران لتوحيد موقفها وتقديم رؤية تفاوضية متكاملة.

وأكد ترمب أنه أصدر توجيهاته بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار «حتى يتم تقديم المقترح الإيراني واستكمال النقاشات، أيّاً كانت نتائجها»، في إشارة إلى أن الهدنة ليست مفتوحة، بل مرتبطة بمدى جدية طهران في طرح مبادرة واضحة.