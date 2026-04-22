In a spontaneous moment that lasted only seconds, American star Anne Hathaway became the talk of social media and search engines worldwide after she naturally and effortlessly used the phrase "Inshallah" during a press interview, turning the sentence into a wave of wide interaction online.

During a conversation Hathaway had with "People" magazine, the story began when she was asked about her future aspirations. The Oscar-winning star responded with a calm smile, saying she hopes to live a long and healthy life, adding spontaneously: "Inshallah, I hope so."

The simple phrase was enough to ignite social media, as followers praised her natural use of the expression, considering that she pronounced it smoothly and accurately, reflecting her respect for different cultures, in an unusual scene within Hollywood interviews.

However, the interview did not stop at this moment; Hathaway, who recently celebrated turning forty, also spoke about her personal transformation with age, affirming that she now views aging as a stage of maturity rather than a threat, and that she has chosen to approach life with greater calmness and balance instead of constant anxiety.

She added that today she is more capable of reviewing her past decisions and clearly defining her future directions, considering that a person has two choices: either to fear aging or to fear leaving life without fully living it, and she chose the latter.

She also emphasized that uncertainties and fears do not disappear with the passing years, but true maturity, as she described it, lies in accepting this reality and coexisting with it in inner peace.

The Hollywood star's statements coincided with the significant media buzz surrounding her new film The Devil Wears Prada 2, making her words about age, faith, and tranquility take center stage, adding a new human dimension to her image before the global audience.

In a short sentence during a casual interview and deep reflections on life, Anne Hathaway once again became a topic of global conversation, but this time off-screen.