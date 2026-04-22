في لحظة عفوية لم تتجاوز ثواني، تحولت النجمة الأمريكية آن هاثاواي إلى حديث منصات التواصل ومحركات البحث عالمياً، بعدما استخدمت عبارة «إن شاء الله» أثناء مقابلة صحفية بطريقة طبيعية وغير متكلفة، لتتحول الجملة إلى موجة تفاعل واسعة عبر الإنترنت.

وخلال حوار أجرته هاثاواي مع مجلة «بيبول»، بدأت القصة حين سُئلت عن طموحاتها المستقبلية. وردت النجمة الحائزة على الأوسكار بابتسامة هادئة قائلة إنها تتمنى أن تعيش حياة طويلة وصحية، مضيفة بشكل عفوي: «إن شاء الله، آمل ذلك».

العبارة البسيطة كانت كافية لتشعل مواقع التواصل، إذ أشاد المتابعون باستخدامها الطبيعي للتعبير، معتبرين أنها نطقتها بسلاسة ودقة تعكس احترامها للثقافات المختلفة، في مشهد غير معتاد داخل المقابلات الهوليوودية.

لكن المقابلة لم تتوقف عند هذه اللحظة فقط؛ لأن هاثاواي التي احتفلت أخيراً ببلوغها الأربعين، تحدثت أيضاً عن تحولها الشخصي مع العمر، مؤكدة أنها أصبحت تنظر إلى التقدم في السن مرحلةَ نضجٍ لا تهديداً، وأنها اختارت التعامل مع الحياة بقدر أكبر من الهدوء والاتزان بدلاً من القلق المستمر.

وأضافت أنها اليوم أكثر قدرة على مراجعة قراراتها السابقة وتحديد اتجاهاتها المستقبلية بوضوح، معتبرة أن الإنسان أمام خيارين: إما الخوف من الكبر، أو الخوف من مغادرة الحياة دون أن يعيشها بالكامل، وهي اختارت الخيار الثاني.

كما شدّدت على أن الغموض والمخاوف لا تختفي مع مرور السنوات، لكن النضج الحقيقي، بحسب وصفها، يكمن في تقبّل هذه الحقيقة والتعايش معها بسلام داخلي.

تصريحات النجمة الهوليودية جاءت بالتزامن مع الزخم الإعلامي الكبير حول فيلمها الجديد The Devil Wears Prada 2، ما جعل كلماتها عن العمر والإيمان والسكينة تتصدر المشهد، وتضيف بعداً إنسانياً جديداً لصورتها أمام الجمهور العالمي.

وبين جملة قصيرة في مقابلة عابرة وتأملات عميقة في الحياة، تحوّلت آن هاثاواي مرة أخرى إلى مادة حديث عالمي، لكن هذه المرة خارج الشاشة.