في لحظة عفوية لم تتجاوز ثواني، تحولت النجمة الأمريكية آن هاثاواي إلى حديث منصات التواصل ومحركات البحث عالمياً، بعدما استخدمت عبارة «إن شاء الله» أثناء مقابلة صحفية بطريقة طبيعية وغير متكلفة، لتتحول الجملة إلى موجة تفاعل واسعة عبر الإنترنت.
وخلال حوار أجرته هاثاواي مع مجلة «بيبول»، بدأت القصة حين سُئلت عن طموحاتها المستقبلية. وردت النجمة الحائزة على الأوسكار بابتسامة هادئة قائلة إنها تتمنى أن تعيش حياة طويلة وصحية، مضيفة بشكل عفوي: «إن شاء الله، آمل ذلك».
العبارة البسيطة كانت كافية لتشعل مواقع التواصل، إذ أشاد المتابعون باستخدامها الطبيعي للتعبير، معتبرين أنها نطقتها بسلاسة ودقة تعكس احترامها للثقافات المختلفة، في مشهد غير معتاد داخل المقابلات الهوليوودية.
لكن المقابلة لم تتوقف عند هذه اللحظة فقط؛ لأن هاثاواي التي احتفلت أخيراً ببلوغها الأربعين، تحدثت أيضاً عن تحولها الشخصي مع العمر، مؤكدة أنها أصبحت تنظر إلى التقدم في السن مرحلةَ نضجٍ لا تهديداً، وأنها اختارت التعامل مع الحياة بقدر أكبر من الهدوء والاتزان بدلاً من القلق المستمر.
وأضافت أنها اليوم أكثر قدرة على مراجعة قراراتها السابقة وتحديد اتجاهاتها المستقبلية بوضوح، معتبرة أن الإنسان أمام خيارين: إما الخوف من الكبر، أو الخوف من مغادرة الحياة دون أن يعيشها بالكامل، وهي اختارت الخيار الثاني.
كما شدّدت على أن الغموض والمخاوف لا تختفي مع مرور السنوات، لكن النضج الحقيقي، بحسب وصفها، يكمن في تقبّل هذه الحقيقة والتعايش معها بسلام داخلي.
تصريحات النجمة الهوليودية جاءت بالتزامن مع الزخم الإعلامي الكبير حول فيلمها الجديد The Devil Wears Prada 2، ما جعل كلماتها عن العمر والإيمان والسكينة تتصدر المشهد، وتضيف بعداً إنسانياً جديداً لصورتها أمام الجمهور العالمي.
وبين جملة قصيرة في مقابلة عابرة وتأملات عميقة في الحياة، تحوّلت آن هاثاواي مرة أخرى إلى مادة حديث عالمي، لكن هذه المرة خارج الشاشة.
In a spontaneous moment that lasted only seconds, American star Anne Hathaway became the talk of social media and search engines worldwide after she naturally and effortlessly used the phrase "Inshallah" during a press interview, turning the sentence into a wave of wide interaction online.
During a conversation Hathaway had with "People" magazine, the story began when she was asked about her future aspirations. The Oscar-winning star responded with a calm smile, saying she hopes to live a long and healthy life, adding spontaneously: "Inshallah, I hope so."
The simple phrase was enough to ignite social media, as followers praised her natural use of the expression, considering that she pronounced it smoothly and accurately, reflecting her respect for different cultures, in an unusual scene within Hollywood interviews.
However, the interview did not stop at this moment; Hathaway, who recently celebrated turning forty, also spoke about her personal transformation with age, affirming that she now views aging as a stage of maturity rather than a threat, and that she has chosen to approach life with greater calmness and balance instead of constant anxiety.
She added that today she is more capable of reviewing her past decisions and clearly defining her future directions, considering that a person has two choices: either to fear aging or to fear leaving life without fully living it, and she chose the latter.
She also emphasized that uncertainties and fears do not disappear with the passing years, but true maturity, as she described it, lies in accepting this reality and coexisting with it in inner peace.
The Hollywood star's statements coincided with the significant media buzz surrounding her new film The Devil Wears Prada 2, making her words about age, faith, and tranquility take center stage, adding a new human dimension to her image before the global audience.
In a short sentence during a casual interview and deep reflections on life, Anne Hathaway once again became a topic of global conversation, but this time off-screen.