في حكم يُعد من أبرز تطبيقات القانون الجديد، أغلقت دائرة أمن الدولة في محكمة الاستئناف الكويتية ملفاً شائكاً انتهى بإدانة محامٍ وحبسه 3 سنوات مع الشغل والنفاذ، بعد ثبوت تورطه في نشر معلومات وبيانات اعتُبرت كاذبة عبر منصة «إكس»، بما أثار جدلاً واسعاً في الكويت.

وترأس الجلسة المستشار عبدالله الصانع، إذ اعتبرت المحكمة أن المتهم تجاوز حدود التعبير، وحوّل حساباته على مواقع التواصل إلى منصة لبث روايات غير صحيحة، مرتبطة بملف «المسحوبة جنسياتهن وفق المادة الثامنة»، وهي قضايا تحظى بحساسية قانونية ورسمية عالية.

وبحسب ما ورد في ملف القضية، فإن المتهم تعمّد نشر مزاعم غير مدعومة بأي مستندات رسمية، وأعاد تداول روايات وادعاءات اعتُبرت مضللة، ما أدى (وفق حكم المحكمة) إلى إثارة البلبلة والتأثير على الرأي العام، إلى جانب الدعوة الضمنية لمخالفة القوانين المعمول بها.

النيابة العامة من جهتها أكدت أن المحامي استغل منصاته الرقمية لنشر شائعات وأخبار غير صحيحة، وتجاوز في بعض منشوراته حدود النقد إلى الادعاء في مسائل تدخل ضمن صلاحيات أمير الكويت، وهو ما اعتبرته النيابة مساساً خطيراً بالنظام القانوني وإطار تداول المعلومات العامة.

واكتسبت القضية أهمية إضافية كون الحكم الصادر يُعد من أول الأحكام النهائية التي تُطبّق وفق التعديلات القانونية الجديدة الخاصة بجرائم النشر الإلكتروني، خصوصاً تلك المتعلقة بإثارة البلبلة أو نشر أخبار غير موثقة عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبهذا الحكم، تطوي المحكمة واحدة من القضايا التي شغلت الرأي العام الكويتي أخيراً، في رسالة واضحة حول تشديد الرقابة القانونية على المحتوى الرقمي وحدود استخدام المنصات الاجتماعية.