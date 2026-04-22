In a ruling considered one of the most prominent applications of the new law, the State Security Division of the Kuwaiti Court of Appeals closed a complex case that ended with the conviction of a lawyer and a three-year prison sentence with hard labor, after it was proven that he was involved in disseminating information and data deemed false via the "X" platform, which sparked widespread controversy in Kuwait.

The session was presided over by Counselor Abdullah Al-Sane, as the court deemed that the accused had exceeded the limits of expression and turned his accounts on social media into a platform for broadcasting incorrect narratives related to the case of "those whose nationalities were revoked under Article Eight," which are issues of high legal and official sensitivity.

According to what was stated in the case file, the accused intentionally published unsupported claims without any official documents and circulated narratives and allegations considered misleading, which led (according to the court's ruling) to causing confusion and influencing public opinion, along with the implicit call to violate the applicable laws.

The Public Prosecution, for its part, confirmed that the lawyer exploited his digital platforms to spread rumors and false news, and in some of his posts, he exceeded the limits of criticism to make allegations on matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the Emir of Kuwait, which the prosecution considered a serious infringement on the legal system and the framework for the circulation of public information.

The case gained additional importance as the ruling issued is considered one of the first final judgments applied under the new legal amendments related to electronic publishing crimes, especially those concerning causing confusion or disseminating unverified news via social media.

With this ruling, the court closes one of the cases that recently occupied public opinion in Kuwait, sending a clear message about tightening legal oversight on digital content and the limits of using social platforms.