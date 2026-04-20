لقي 21 شخصًا على الأقل مصرعهم وأُصيب 6 آخرون جراء انفجار عنيف وقع داخل مصنع للألعاب النارية في ولاية تاميل نادو جنوبي الهند، في حادثة مأساوية تعكس استمرار مخاطر هذا القطاع الصناعي عالي الخطورة.

ووفقًا لما نقلته وسائل إعلام رسمية هندية بما في ذلك هيئة الإذاعة الرسمية "أول إنديا راديو"، وقع الانفجار، مساء أمس (الأحد)، داخل مصنع في منطقة فيرودهوناجار، أثناء قيام العمال بنقل مواد كيميائية شديدة الاشتعال، ما أدى إلى انفجار ضخم دمّر أجزاء كبيرة من المنشأة.
مصرع 21 شخصاً في انفجار مروع بمصنع ألعاب نارية جنوب الهند

وأفادت التقارير بأن نحو 50 عاملًا كانوا داخل المصنع وقت الحادثة، موزعين على عدة غرف، فيما أسفر الانفجار عن خسائر بشرية كبيرة، إضافة إلى إصابات وُصفت بعضها بالخطيرة، نُقل أصحابها إلى مستشفيات قريبة لتلقي العلاج.
مصرع 21 شخصاً في انفجار مروع بمصنع ألعاب نارية جنوب الهند

وتواصل فرق الإنقاذ عمليات البحث بين الأنقاض، وسط مخاوف من ارتفاع عدد الضحايا بسبب خطورة الإصابات، في حين باشرت السلطات تحقيقًا عاجلًا للوقوف على أسباب الحادث، وسط ترجيحات أولية تشير إلى *خلل في إجراءات السلامة والتعامل مع المواد القابلة للاشتعال*.

وتُعد مثل هذه الحوادث شائعة نسبيًا في الهند، خاصوصا في مصانع الألعاب النارية، حيث غالبًا ما يتم تجاهل معايير السلامة، ما يؤدي إلى كوارث متكررة تحصد أرواح العمال.

وتشهد ولاية تاميل نادو بشكل متكرر حوادث مماثلة، نظرًا لانتشار مصانع الألعاب النارية فيها، سواء المرخصة أو غير الرسمية، وغالبًا ما ترتبط هذه الحوادث بضعف الرقابة والإجراءات الوقائية داخل المصانع.