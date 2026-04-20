مصرع 21 شخصاً في انفجار مروع بمصنع ألعاب نارية جنوب الهند

At least 21 people have died and 6 others have been injured due to a violent explosion that occurred inside a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu, southern India, in a tragic incident that reflects the ongoing risks of this high-hazard industrial sector.

According to reports from Indian state media, including the official broadcaster "All India Radio," the explosion occurred last night (Sunday) inside a factory in the Virudhunagar district while workers were transporting highly flammable chemicals, leading to a massive explosion that destroyed large parts of the facility.



Reports indicated that around 50 workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident, spread across several rooms, while the explosion resulted in significant human losses, in addition to injuries, some of which were described as serious, with the injured being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.



Rescue teams continue to search through the rubble, amid fears that the death toll may rise due to the severity of the injuries, while authorities have initiated an urgent investigation to determine the causes of the incident, with preliminary indications suggesting *a failure in safety procedures and handling of flammable materials*.

Such incidents are relatively common in India, especially in fireworks factories, where safety standards are often ignored, leading to recurring disasters that claim the lives of workers.

Tamil Nadu frequently witnesses similar incidents due to the prevalence of both licensed and unlicensed fireworks factories, and these incidents are often linked to weak oversight and preventive measures within the factories.