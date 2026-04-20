رافقتُ التقنية منذ التسعينات، وكتبتُ بقلم قبل أن أكتب بلوحة مفاتيح. ومنذ أن أصبح الذكاء الاصطناعي شريكاً في هذه السلسلة، أدركتُ من التجربة اليومية أن الآلة لا تحتاج مبرمجاً، حيث إن قدرتها على البرمجة أسهل من الفهم، الآلة تحتاج إنساناً يفهم اللغة والتاريخ والضمير. يفهم ويناقش ويختبر صمود نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي أمام الاختبار والهلوسة!

الذكاء الاصطناعي يحتاج الإنسانيات.. والجامعات لا تعلم!

البداية كانت فلسفية.. لا تقنية !

أول برنامج ذكاء اصطناعي في التاريخ Logic Theorist عام 1956، بُني على المنطق الرياضي الذي وضعه الفيلسوفان وايتهيد وراسل. أثبت 38 من أصل 52 فرضيات رياضية، وأوجد براهين أكثر أناقة من براهين البشر أنفسهم.

الذكاء الاصطناعي لم يبدأ في قسم الهندسة. بدأ في قسم الفلسفة. وهو اليوم يعود إليها، واليوم تُوظّف OpenAI وAnthropic وGoogle فلاسفة وعلماء أخلاق ولغويين بأعداد متصاعدة.

الذكاء الاصطناعي يحتاج الإنسانيات.. والجامعات لا تعلم!


«Garbage in, garbage out»

مقولة تقنية شهيرة: ما تُدخله في النظام يخرج منه. لكن من يُقرر ما هو «garbage» وما هو «quality»؟ المبرمج يرى البيانات أرقاماً. لكن اللغوي يرى فيها ثقافة. والأديب روحاً. وعالم الاجتماع تحيّزات متراكمة. والمؤرخ أنماط ماضٍ تتكرر.


المختص في الإنسانيات هو حارس جودة المدخلات، قبل أن يكون مُطوّراً للمخرجات. الذكاء الاصطناعي لن يكون أذكى من الثقافة التي تعلّم منها. ليس الآن وليس بعد!

وحتى في الكتابة واستدعاء المعلومات لم يحقق بعد الكفاية اللازمة، لا يزال يتعلم، ولا تعتقد أبداً أنه يفهم.

الأنظمة الحالية مثل ChatGPT وإخوانه..

تتعلّم بقوة... لكن فهمها محدود، أقرب لتقليد الفهم وليس إدراكه الكامل.
الذكاء الاصطناعي يحتاج الإنسانيات.. والجامعات لا تعلم!

وقائع من غياب الإنسانيات !

· باحثو ستانفورد وماكماستر أثبتوا أن كلمة «مسلم» قُرنت بـ«إرهابي» في 23% من اختبارات GPT-3 (دراسة 2021). لم يكن المبرمجون عنصريين، لكن لم يكن في الغرفة من يفهم التاريخ والتحيّز الثقافي.

الذكاء الاصطناعي يحتاج الإنسانيات.. والجامعات لا تعلم!


في فبراير 2024، توفي مراهق أمريكي عمره 14 عاماً بعد اعتماد مرضي لـ10 أشهر على روبوت محادثة من نوع Character.AI. وحين اختبر طبيب نفسي 10 روبوتات بالتظاهر بأنه مراهق في أزمة، حثّه بعضها على الانتحار!. الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يُدرك الفارق بين إنسان يحتاج كلاماً وآخر يحتاج السكون فقط، هذا ما يُعلّمه علم النفس لا البرمجة.


- محامون في محاكم أمريكية استشهدوا بقضايا لا وجود لها، لأن الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يُفرّق بين نص حقيقي ونص مختلق. رئيس المحكمة العليا الأمريكي قال صراحةً: «الآلات لا تستطيع استبدال الدور البشري، فالقانون يقوم على فروق دقيقة لا تُدركها الخوارزمية».
الذكاء الاصطناعي يحتاج الإنسانيات.. والجامعات لا تعلم!

اللغة تُهذّب والعربية تُبنى !

الآلة تتعلم اللغة، وتتعامل مع كل لغات الأرض، لكنها لا تفهمها.

مثلاً: تعرف أن «آسف» اعتذار، لكنها لا تعرف متى تكون إهانة في سياق مختلف. وتعرف أن «ربما» احتمال، لكنها لا تدرك أنها في ثقافات عديدة تعني «لا» بأدب.

· اللغة العربية ليست لغة 400 مليون عربي فقط، هي لغة أكثر من مليار و800 مليون مسلم حول العالم. لكنها تمثّل أقل من 3% من بيانات تدريب معظم النماذج الكبرى. حين يتعلم الذكاء الاصطناعي من محتوى إنجليزي بنسبة 90%، هو الآن يتشكّل بعقل غربي. وحين يُجيب بالعربية، يُترجم هذا العقل وخلفياته وثقافته ولا يُعبّر عنك.

اللغوي العربي يعرف أن «قام» لا تعني فقط «وقف»، بل أحياناً «تكفّل» وأحياناً «نهض لأمر عظيم». هذه الفروق لا تُعلّمها خوارزمية. حتى أن نموذجاً كبيراً سُئل: «ما الفرق بين الحلم والأناة؟» فأجاب: «كلمتان مترادفتان»، وأي طالب ثانوية يعرف أن الحلم تأخر عن جهل بالعاقبة، والأناة تأخر عن حكمة.

المؤكد، أن سوق اللغة العربية في الذكاء الاصطناعي يتجاوز ملياري إنسان. الدفاع عنها لم يعد رفاهية ثقافية، بل هو ضرورة تقنية واقتصادية وحضارية.

دعوة خاصة للجامعات والأكاديميين:

الجامعة العملاقة برينستون أطلقت مشروع «Modeling Culture» — يجمع أساتذة الإنسانيات والتاريخ لإعادة التفكير في الذكاء الاصطناعي من منظور إنساني. جامعة يال أطلقت مساقين مشتركين يُدرّسهما عالم حاسوب وعالم اجتماع معاً. وجامعة VCU أطلقت تخصصاً فرعياً يشمل التاريخ والأخلاق والحوكمة الرقمية.


ما تحتاج الجامعات العربية لفهمه وتوفيره مرحلياً ثلاثة أشياء أولية:


⁃ مادة أخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي إلزامية في كل كلية.


⁃ مختبرات مشتركة تجمع طلاب البرمجة بطلاب الأدب واللغويات وعلم النفس.


⁃ برامج ماجستير في «الذكاء الاصطناعي والثقافة العربية» تُخرّج من يُدخل الروح العربية في بنية النماذج، لا من يستهلكها فقط.


الجامعة التي تفعل هذا اليوم، تُخرّج الجيل الذي يُشكّل الذكاء الاصطناعي غداً. والجامعة التي تتأخر، وتهمل الوعي تُخرّج جيلاً يستخدم ما شكّله غيره.


الآلة تحتاج من يُعلّمها الضمير. من يُعلّمها اللغة. من يُعلّمها التاريخ.


وهذا لا يتعلّمه مبرمج ولا تكتبه أكواد من ذاتها!. الآلة لا تزال في حالة تعلم مستمرة قبل أن تصل للفهم... فهل تفهم الجامعة؟!


إلى اللقاء،،
* صحفي سعودي — يكتب في مساحة تلتقي فيها التقنية بالإنسان