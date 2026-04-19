لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن هدوء المقابر سيُكسر بوقائع سرقة، لكن بلاغاً عاجلاً عبر رقم الطوارئ (911) قلب الموازين في العراق، ليكشف عن شخص اتخذ من القبور مسرحاً لجريمته، قبل أن تضبطه القوات الأمنية متلبساً بالجرم المشهود.

وفي وقت متأخر من ليل البارحة، ورد بلاغ عاجل إلى رقم الطوارئ (911) يفيد بوجود حركة مريبة داخل مقبرة في كربلاء. لم يكن البلاغ عاديًا، ما دفع قوة من شرطة الطرق الخارجية للتحرك فورًا إلى المكان.

وعند الوصول، كانت المفاجأة أن شخصاً كان يقوم بأعمال سرقة من داخل المقبرة، تحديدًا الاستيلاء على أغطية المقابر والأسقف وممتلكات تخص القبور.

في تلك اللحظة، تحولت المنطقة الهادئة إلى موقع ضبط مباشر، حيث جرى إيقاف المتهم بالجرم المشهود، وضبط الأدوات التي كانت بحوزته. ولم تستغرق العملية وقتًا طويلًا، لكن تفاصيلها كانت كافية لإثارة صدمة داخل المدينة.

وبعد إلقاء القبض عليه، جرى تسليم المتهم مع المضبوطات إلى الجهات المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقه، وسط تأكيدات من الشرطة على استمرار متابعة أي بلاغات مشابهة.

ورغم بساطة الواقعة في ظاهرها، إلا أنها تفتح بابًا واسعًا للتساؤل حول الجرائم غير التقليدية التي قد تقع في أماكن لا يتوقعها أحد، حتى داخل المقابر نفسها.