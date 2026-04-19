لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن هدوء المقابر سيُكسر بوقائع سرقة، لكن بلاغاً عاجلاً عبر رقم الطوارئ (911) قلب الموازين في العراق، ليكشف عن شخص اتخذ من القبور مسرحاً لجريمته، قبل أن تضبطه القوات الأمنية متلبساً بالجرم المشهود.
وفي وقت متأخر من ليل البارحة، ورد بلاغ عاجل إلى رقم الطوارئ (911) يفيد بوجود حركة مريبة داخل مقبرة في كربلاء. لم يكن البلاغ عاديًا، ما دفع قوة من شرطة الطرق الخارجية للتحرك فورًا إلى المكان.
وعند الوصول، كانت المفاجأة أن شخصاً كان يقوم بأعمال سرقة من داخل المقبرة، تحديدًا الاستيلاء على أغطية المقابر والأسقف وممتلكات تخص القبور.
في تلك اللحظة، تحولت المنطقة الهادئة إلى موقع ضبط مباشر، حيث جرى إيقاف المتهم بالجرم المشهود، وضبط الأدوات التي كانت بحوزته. ولم تستغرق العملية وقتًا طويلًا، لكن تفاصيلها كانت كافية لإثارة صدمة داخل المدينة.
وبعد إلقاء القبض عليه، جرى تسليم المتهم مع المضبوطات إلى الجهات المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقه، وسط تأكيدات من الشرطة على استمرار متابعة أي بلاغات مشابهة.
ورغم بساطة الواقعة في ظاهرها، إلا أنها تفتح بابًا واسعًا للتساؤل حول الجرائم غير التقليدية التي قد تقع في أماكن لا يتوقعها أحد، حتى داخل المقابر نفسها.
No one expected that the tranquility of the graves would be shattered by incidents of theft, but an urgent report via the emergency number (911) turned the tables in Iraq, revealing a person who had made the graves the stage for his crime, before security forces caught him in the act.
Late last night, an urgent report was received at the emergency number (911) indicating suspicious activity inside a cemetery in Karbala. The report was not ordinary, prompting a force from the external roads police to immediately move to the location.
Upon arrival, the surprise was that a person was engaged in theft from inside the cemetery, specifically seizing grave covers, roofs, and belongings pertaining to the graves.
At that moment, the quiet area turned into a direct arrest site, where the suspect was caught in the act, and the tools he possessed were seized. The operation did not take long, but its details were enough to provoke shock within the city.
After his arrest, the suspect, along with the seized items, was handed over to the relevant authorities to take legal action against him, with police confirming that they would continue to monitor any similar reports.
Despite the simplicity of the incident on the surface, it opens a wide door for questioning about unconventional crimes that may occur in places no one expects, even within the graves themselves.