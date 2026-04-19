No one expected that the tranquility of the graves would be shattered by incidents of theft, but an urgent report via the emergency number (911) turned the tables in Iraq, revealing a person who had made the graves the stage for his crime, before security forces caught him in the act.

Late last night, an urgent report was received at the emergency number (911) indicating suspicious activity inside a cemetery in Karbala. The report was not ordinary, prompting a force from the external roads police to immediately move to the location.

Upon arrival, the surprise was that a person was engaged in theft from inside the cemetery, specifically seizing grave covers, roofs, and belongings pertaining to the graves.

At that moment, the quiet area turned into a direct arrest site, where the suspect was caught in the act, and the tools he possessed were seized. The operation did not take long, but its details were enough to provoke shock within the city.

After his arrest, the suspect, along with the seized items, was handed over to the relevant authorities to take legal action against him, with police confirming that they would continue to monitor any similar reports.

Despite the simplicity of the incident on the surface, it opens a wide door for questioning about unconventional crimes that may occur in places no one expects, even within the graves themselves.