داخل البيت الأبيض، لا يبدو أن القواعد غير المكتوبة تتعلق بالسياسة وحدها، بل تمتد (بحسب تقارير صحفية) إلى عالم آخر أكثر حساسية، هو: المظهر الخارجي.

تقرير لصحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» كشف ملامح ما يُوصف بثقافة مستوحاة من منتجع مارالاغو الفاخر المرتبط بالرئيس دونالد ترمب، إذ يُقال إن الصورة البصرية لم تعد تفصيلاً ثانوياً، بل عنصراً حاضراً في تقييم الحضور داخل الدوائر القريبة من الإدارة.

القصة، كما يرويها التقرير، لا تتعلق بقرار رسمي أو سياسة معلنة، بل بمنظومة اجتماعية ضاغطة تتشكل ببطء داخل بيئة عمل عالية الحساسية، إذ يصبح الانطباع الأول جزءاً من «رأس المال المهني».

وتحدثت موظفات في الإدارة عن توقعات غير مكتوبة تتجاوز الأداء الوظيفي، لتصل إلى تفاصيل المظهر من الملابس إلى تسريحات الشعر وحتى العناية بالمظهر العام، في بيئة توصف بأنها تعطي وزناً كبيراً للصورة العامة.

ويرتبط هذا المناخ، بحسب التقرير، بشخصية ترمب المعروف باهتمامه الشديد بالجماليات، وبآرائه الصريحة حول المظهر، ما جعل البعض يرى أن هذا التوجه انعكس بشكل غير مباشر على ثقافة العمل المحيطة به.

ومع مرور الوقت، لم يعد المظهر مجرد خيار شخصي، بل تحول لدى البعض إلى عامل يُحسب ضمن معادلة القبول المهني، في بيئة يُعتقد أن التفاصيل البصرية فيها تُقرأ بقدر ما تُقرأ الكفاءة.

ويشير خبراء في سلوكيات العمل إلى أن مثل هذه الأجواء، حتى وإن لم تُعلن رسمياً، قد تتحول إلى معيار ضاغط غير مكتوب، يجعل الموظفات في حالة وعي دائم بكيفية ظهورهن داخل بيئة العمل.

وبينما يرى مؤيدون أن الاهتمام بالمظهر جزء من الحياة العامة في مواقع السلطة، يعتبر منتقدون أن هذا النموذج يعيد طرح سؤال قديم بطريقة جديدة: أين ينتهي الأداء المهني، وأين يبدأ حكم الصورة؟