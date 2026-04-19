في لحظة كان يفترض أن تُخلَّد بـ«الزغاريد» والفرح، تحوّل حفل زفاف في محافظة البحيرة (شمالي مصر) إلى مشهد صادم خلال ثوانٍ، بعدما انهارت شرفة منزل بشكل مفاجئ وسقط عدد من المدعوين من الطابق الثاني.

البداية كانت عادية تماماً داخل أحد الأحياء، إذ احتشد عدد من الضيوف في شرفة منزل مكوّن من طابقين لمتابعة مراسم الزفاف من الأعلى، في مشهد مألوف في حفلات الأفراح الشعبية. لكن ما لم يكن في الحسبان هو أن الشرفة كانت تحمل أكثر مما تستطيع تحمّله.

وفجأة، ومع تزايد عدد الأشخاص فوقها، انهارت البنية بالكامل دون إنذار، ليسقط 7 أشخاص دفعة واحدة وسط حالة من الذعر والصراخ، بينما تحولت أجواء حفل الزفاف إلى فوضى خلال لحظات.

وكانت النتيجة إصابات وُصفت بالخطيرة، شملت كسوراً وكدمات و«سحجات» متفرقة، قبل أن يتم نقل المصابين على وجه السرعة إلى المستشفى لتلقي الإسعافات اللازمة.

وسرعان ما انتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى موقع الحادثة، إذ فرضت طوقاً أمنياً حول المكان لمنع اقتراب المارة، بينما بدأت فرق فنية مختصة في فحص المبنى وتقييم مدى سلامته الإنشائية، بعد انهيار جزء منه بشكل كامل.

وفي موازاة ذلك، بدأت النيابة العامة المصرية تحقيقاتها لكشف الملابسات الحقيقية للحادثة، والتأكد مما إذا كان الانهيار ناتجاً عن تهالك المبنى أو وجود أي مسؤولية جنائية وراء ما حدث.

وأعادت الحادثة تسليط الضوء على مخاطر المباني القديمة في بعض المناطق الشعبية، وكيف يمكن لتفصيلة بسيطة مثل ازدحام شرفة أن تتحول في ثوانٍ إلى كارثة تقلب لحظة فرح إلى خبر مأساوي.