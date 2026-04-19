In a moment that was supposed to be celebrated with "ululations" and joy, a wedding party in Beheira Governorate (northern Egypt) turned into a shocking scene within seconds, after a balcony suddenly collapsed, causing several guests to fall from the second floor.

The beginning was completely ordinary in one of the neighborhoods, as a number of guests gathered on the balcony of a two-story house to watch the wedding ceremony from above, in a familiar scene at popular wedding parties. However, what was not anticipated was that the balcony was bearing more weight than it could handle.

Suddenly, with the increasing number of people on it, the structure collapsed entirely without warning, causing 7 people to fall at once amidst a state of panic and screaming, while the atmosphere of the wedding turned into chaos in moments.

The result was injuries described as serious, including fractures, bruises, and scattered "scrapes," before the injured were quickly transported to the hospital for necessary medical attention.

Security forces swiftly arrived at the scene of the incident, imposing a security cordon around the area to prevent passersby from approaching, while specialized technical teams began inspecting the building and assessing its structural safety after part of it collapsed completely.

In parallel, the Egyptian Public Prosecution began its investigations to uncover the true circumstances of the incident and to determine whether the collapse was due to the building's deterioration or if there was any criminal responsibility behind what happened.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of old buildings in some popular areas, and how a simple detail like a crowded balcony can turn in seconds into a disaster that transforms a moment of joy into tragic news.