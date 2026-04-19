أدى حريق بقرية في ولاية صباح الماليزية اليوم، إلى تدمير 200 منزل وتسبب في تشريد مئات الأشخاص.
وأوضح رئيس قسم الإطفاء والإنقاذ بمنطقة سانداكان «جيمي لاجونج» أن السُلطات تلقت بلاغًا عن الحريق في المنطقة الساعة 1:32 صباحًا بالتوقيت المحلي، وتسببت الرياح القوية وقرب المنازل من بعضها البعض في انتشار الحريق بسرعة.
وأشارت وكالة الأنباء الماليزية الرسمية (برناما) إلى أن الحريق اندلع في إحدى القرى المقامة على مجرى مائي، وأن نحو 445 شخصًا نزحوا حتى الآن.
وذكر رئيس الوزراء الماليزي أنور إبراهيم أن الحكومة الاتحادية تنسق مع سُلطات ولاية صباح لتقديم المساعدة الأساسية وإعادة التوطين المؤقت للمتضررين.
A fire in a village in the Malaysian state of Sabah today resulted in the destruction of 200 homes and displaced hundreds of people.
The head of the Fire and Rescue Department in the Sandakan area, "Jimmy Lagong," stated that authorities received a report about the fire in the area at 1:32 AM local time, and strong winds and the proximity of the houses to each other caused the fire to spread rapidly.
The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reported that the fire broke out in one of the villages located along a waterway, and that approximately 445 people have been displaced so far.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim mentioned that the federal government is coordinating with the Sabah state authorities to provide essential assistance and temporary resettlement for those affected.