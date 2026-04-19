A fire in a village in the Malaysian state of Sabah today resulted in the destruction of 200 homes and displaced hundreds of people.

The head of the Fire and Rescue Department in the Sandakan area, "Jimmy Lagong," stated that authorities received a report about the fire in the area at 1:32 AM local time, and strong winds and the proximity of the houses to each other caused the fire to spread rapidly.

The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reported that the fire broke out in one of the villages located along a waterway, and that approximately 445 people have been displaced so far.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim mentioned that the federal government is coordinating with the Sabah state authorities to provide essential assistance and temporary resettlement for those affected.