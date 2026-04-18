في لحظة حاسمة داخل واحد من أكثر ملفات الاستثمار تعقيداً بمحافظة الجيزة في مصر، تحوّل نزاع مالي طويل إلى تسوية مفاجئة أعادت رسم المشهد بالكامل، بعدما نجحت النيابة الإدارية في تحصيل 60 مليون جنيه لصالح الدولة وإنهاء خلاف قانوني دار حول مشروع استثماري ضخم في منطقة أبو رواش.

القصة بدأت من شكوى وصلت إلى وحدة قضايا الاستثمار، لتفتح الباب أمام مراجعة واسعة لمشروع استثماري كبير، تورطت فيه أطراف متعددة بين مطور عقاري وجهات تنفيذية محلية، وسط خلافات امتدت لسنوات حول تقييم الأرض ومستحقات الدولة.

ومع دخول فريق النيابة الإدارية على خط الأزمة، بدأت رحلة تفكيك الملف: جلسات استماع، ومراجعة مستندات، وتحليل تقارير فنية، لتتضح تدريجياً صورة نزاع مالي معقّد يعود جذره إلى تعديل في النظام الأساسي للشركة المنفذة عام 2014، وهو ما استدعى إعادة تقييم الأرض من جديد.

وكشف التقييم الرسمي فجوة مالية ضخمة تجاوزت 500 مليون جنيه، ناتجة من الفرق بين القيمة الأصلية والسعر السوقي، ما وضع الملف في منطقة شديدة الحساسية تتعلق بحقوق الدولة في واحد من أكبر المشاريع الاستثمارية في مصر.

ومع تصاعد المفاوضات، تحوّل المشهد من نزاع مفتوح إلى مسار تسوية، بعدما وافقت الشركة على سداد دفعات مالية ضمن بروتوكول رسمي جرى بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة، قبل أن تُسدد دفعة بقيمة 60 مليون جنيه، وتتنازل عن النزاع القضائي القائم، لتُغلق بذلك إحدى أكثر حلقات الخلاف سخونة في الملف.

لكن القصة لم تنتهِ عند هذا الحد. فخلال مراجعات لاحقة، اكتُشف تعديل جديد في هيكل الشركة عام 2022، ترتب عليه استحقاقات مالية إضافية قُدرت بأكثر من 550 مليون جنيه، بعد إعادة تقييم سعر المتر، ما فتح باباً جديداً لمطالبات مالية ما زالت قائمة.

وأكدت النيابة الإدارية المصرية أن هذه التحركات تأتي ضمن استراتيجية أوسع لحماية المال العام، وإعادة ضبط ملفات الاستثمار الكبرى، في إطار توجه يهدف إلى تعزيز الشفافية ومنع تراكم النزاعات، ودعم بيئة استثمارية أكثر استقراراً.