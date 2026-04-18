In a critical moment within one of the most complex investment files in Giza Governorate, Egypt, a long-standing financial dispute transformed into a surprising settlement that completely reshaped the scene, after the Administrative Prosecution succeeded in collecting 60 million Egyptian pounds for the state and resolving a legal dispute surrounding a massive investment project in the Abu Rawash area.

The story began with a complaint received by the Investment Cases Unit, which opened the door to a wide review of a large investment project involving multiple parties, including a real estate developer and local executive bodies, amid disputes that had lasted for years over land valuation and state entitlements.

With the entry of the Administrative Prosecution team into the crisis, the journey of dismantling the file began: hearings, document reviews, and analysis of technical reports, gradually clarifying a picture of a complex financial dispute rooted in an amendment to the articles of association of the executing company in 2014, which necessitated a re-evaluation of the land.

The official evaluation revealed a massive financial gap exceeding 500 million Egyptian pounds, resulting from the difference between the original value and the market price, placing the file in a highly sensitive area concerning state rights in one of the largest investment projects in Egypt.

As negotiations escalated, the scene shifted from an open dispute to a settlement path, after the company agreed to pay financial installments as part of an official protocol coordinated with the relevant authorities, before making a payment of 60 million Egyptian pounds and waiving the ongoing legal dispute, thereby closing one of the hottest points of contention in the file.

However, the story did not end there. During subsequent reviews, a new amendment to the company's structure was discovered in 2022, resulting in additional financial entitlements estimated at over 550 million Egyptian pounds, following a re-evaluation of the price per meter, which opened a new avenue for financial claims that are still pending.

The Egyptian Administrative Prosecution confirmed that these actions are part of a broader strategy to protect public funds and recalibrate major investment files, within a framework aimed at enhancing transparency, preventing the accumulation of disputes, and supporting a more stable investment environment.