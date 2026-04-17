In an unexpected incident, a cloud storage service that was supposed to be a means of protecting personal data turned into a key to uncover one of the largest money laundering cases in Brazil, after a backup on iCloud led to the dismantling of a financial network estimated to be worth around $320 million.

The story began when investigators managed to access stored data belonging to a person named Morgado, which led them to the threads of an organized network suspected of being involved in widespread illegal financial activities.

According to the investigations, this data breach revealed a complex financial structure, prompting authorities to issue 39 arrest warrants, along with 45 search and seizure orders executed in 8 different states within Brazil, in addition to the federal district.

Among the names implicated in the operation are two well-known musicians, MC Ryan SP and MC Boza do Rodo, as well as social media influencers whose combined followers exceed 42 million on Instagram, giving the case a wide public dimension within the country.

Details of the case indicate that the network did not rely on a single activity; it extended to include illegal betting, secret lotteries, drug trafficking, as well as shell companies and complex financial transfers using cryptocurrencies.

In a notable development, investigations revealed that one of the involved parties (an accountant named Rodrigo) had a high level of trust in the security of iCloud, which indirectly helped trace the network's activities and connect its elements to one another.

As investigations continued, authorities expanded their focus to include other cloud storage services like Google Drive, in addition to analyzing seized devices for additional evidence that might reveal broader extensions of the network.

Authorities confirm that cooperation with technology companies is conducted within legal frameworks, through court orders that allow access to data when necessary in organized crime cases.