في واقعة غير متوقعة، تحوّلت خدمة تخزين سحابي يُفترض أنها وسيلة لحماية البيانات الشخصية إلى مفتاح لكشف واحدة من أكبر قضايا غسل الأموال في البرازيل، بعد أن قادت نسخة احتياطية على iCloud إلى تفكيك شبكة مالية تُقدّر قيمتها بنحو 320 مليون دولار.

بدأت القصة عندما تمكن المحققون من الوصول إلى بيانات مخزنة تعود لشخص يُدعى مورغادو، لتقودهم تلك الملفات إلى خيوط شبكة منظمة يُشتبه في تورطها بأنشطة مالية غير مشروعة واسعة النطاق.

وبحسب التحقيقات، فإن هذا الاختراق المعلوماتي كشف بنية مالية معقدة، دفعت السلطات إلى إصدار 39 مذكرة توقيف، إلى جانب 45 أمر تفتيش ومصادرة نُفذت في 8 ولايات مختلفة داخل البرازيل، بالإضافة إلى المنطقة الفيدرالية.

ومن بين الأسماء التي طالتها العملية، موسيقيان معروفان هما إم سي رايان إس بي وإم سي بوزي دو رودو، إضافة إلى مؤثرين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي يتجاوز عدد متابعيهما مجتمعين 42 مليون متابع على «إنستغرام»، ما منح القضية بعدًا جماهيريًا واسعًا داخل البلاد.

وتشير تفاصيل الملف إلى أن الشبكة لم تكن تعتمد على نشاط واحد فقط، بل امتدت لتشمل المراهنات غير القانونية، واليانصيب السري، والاتجار بالمخدرات، إلى جانب شركات وهمية وتحويلات مالية معقدة باستخدام العملات الرقمية.

وفي تطور لافت، كشفت التحقيقات أن أحد المتورطين (وهو محاسب يُدعى رودريغو) كان يثق بشكل كبير في أمان iCloud، وهو ما ساعد بشكل غير مباشر في تتبع نشاط الشبكة وربط عناصرها ببعضها البعض.

ومع استمرار التحقيقات، توسعت السلطات لتشمل خدمات تخزين سحابي أخرى مثل Google Drive، إضافة إلى تحليل الأجهزة المصادرة بحثًا عن أدلة إضافية قد تكشف امتدادات أوسع للشبكة.

وتؤكد السلطات أن التعاون مع شركات التكنولوجيا يتم ضمن الأطر القانونية، عبر أوامر قضائية تتيح الوصول إلى البيانات عند الضرورة في قضايا الجريمة المنظمة.