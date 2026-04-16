In the first move by the Egyptian government in response to the call of the elderly woman from Port Said, who went viral on social media while carrying her 45-year-old son on her back, the Governor of Port Said, Major General Ibrahim Abu Lemon, directed the provision of urgent and comprehensive support for the woman. It was decided to grant her an immediate financial aid of 10,000 Egyptian pounds to alleviate her living burdens urgently.

The elderly woman from Port Said, "Um Mohammed," made a humanitarian appeal to anyone who could assist her, whether by providing suitable treatment for her son inside or outside Egypt, or financial support to help her face the daily burdens of life.

Government Reception

According to an official statement today (Thursday), the Governor of Port Said received Mrs. Wafaa Mohammed Khodair, 72 years old, who was seen carrying her son with special needs on her back for 45 years in a humanitarian scene that moved the hearts of citizens. After reviewing her difficult health and living conditions, it was decided to provide her with a shop in the Al-Hena market to serve as a stable source of income to help her meet her living needs and ensure her a decent life under the circumstances she is facing.

Financial and Health Support

The governor also directed the provision of all necessary care and medical services for the woman due to her delicate health conditions, ensuring her continuous follow-up and providing her with complete medical support. He confirmed that coordination had been made with a charity organization that took the initiative to raise the value of her pension to 1,500 Egyptian pounds per month, in addition to furnishing her residential apartment with all necessary furniture, providing a suitable and safe living environment for her and her son.

The Governor of Port Said affirmed that the state spares no effort in supporting humanitarian cases that deserve care, emphasizing that such humanitarian models deserve all appreciation and support, and that the executive bodies in the governorate continue their efforts to respond immediately to the most needy cases.

The Case of the Elderly Woman from Port Said

It is worth mentioning that the video clip of the elderly woman carrying her 45-year-old son on her back went viral on social media after it captured a moment that encapsulates many years of suffering and patience, embodying one of the harshest images of human sacrifice.

The widely circulated video showed the woman walking with tired steps in one of the streets, carrying her son who is unable to move, in a scene that evoked the sympathy of thousands of followers and raised questions about the details of this touching story.

Complex Health Suffering

The woman, known in the media as "Um Mohammed," revealed that her son suffers from brain atrophy, along with mental delays and continuous agitation episodes, making him unable to rely on himself, despite being 45 years old.

She explained that his condition makes him behave like a small child, which increases the difficulty of dealing with him, especially during fits of anger that sometimes lead him to break household items, forcing her to take him out to the street until he calms down.

A Health-Weary Mother

The mother's suffering did not stop with her son's illness, as she also suffers from difficult health conditions after undergoing a serious surgery that left her with a complete inability to move. Nevertheless, she continues to care for him herself daily.

She carries her son on her back for long distances, in a scene that summarizes years of struggle, without seeking to appear or draw attention, as she confirmed that she was unaware of the video being filmed.

Limited Income and Harsh Living Conditions

"Um Mohammed" relies on a monthly income that does not exceed 3,000 Egyptian pounds, an amount that does not cover her basic needs, let alone the high treatment costs for her son.

She indicated that she struggles to provide medications regularly, leading to a deterioration in his condition, amid difficult living conditions that sometimes force her to settle for just one meal a day of bread and cheese.

Rejection of Alternative Solutions

Despite some suggesting the use of a wheelchair, the woman rejected this solution, confirming that her son's mental condition makes him unable to adhere to it and could cause him to harm himself or others, which drives her to bear the burden of carrying him herself.