في أول تحرك من الحكومة المصرية تجاه نداء سيدة بورسعيد المُسنة التي تصدّرت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وهي تحمل نجلها البالغ من العمر 45 عاما على ظهرها، وجه محافظ بورسعيد اللواء إبراهيم أبو ليمون بتقديم دعم عاجل وشامل للسيدة، إذ تقرر صرف مساعدة مالية فورية قدرها 10 آلاف جنيه لتخفيف الأعباء المعيشية عنها بشكل عاجل.
وكانت مُسنة بورسعيد «أم محمد» وجهت نداء إنسانيا لكل من يستطيع مساعدتها، سواء بتوفير علاج مناسب لنجلها داخل مصر أو خارجها، أو دعم مادي يساعدها على مواجهة أعباء الحياة اليومية.
استقبال حكومي
وبحسب بيان رسمي، اليوم (الخميس)، استقبل محافظ بورسعيد السيدة وفاء محمد خضير، 72 عاما، والتي ظهرت وهي تحمل نجلها من ذوي الهمم ولمدة 45 عاما على ظهرها في مشهد إنساني أبكى قلوب المواطنين، وعقب الاطلاع على حالتها الصحية والمعيشية الصعبة قرر توفير محل بسوق الهنا للسيدة ليكون مصدر دخل ثابت يساعدها على تلبية احتياجاتها المعيشية ويضمن لها حياة كريمة في ظل الظروف التي تمر بها.
دعم مالي وصحي
كما وجه المحافظ بتوفير كافة أوجه الرعاية والخدمات العلاجية اللازمة للسيدة نظرا لظروفها المرضية الدقيقة، بما يضمن متابعتها بشكل مستمر وتقديم الدعم الطبي الكامل لها، مؤكدا أنه تم التنسيق مع إحدى الجمعيات الخيرية التي بادرت برفع قيمة المعاش الخاص بالسيدة ليصل إلى 1500 جنيه شهري بالإضافة إلى تجهيز الشقة السكنية الخاصة بها بكافة الأثاث اللازم، بما يوفر بيئة معيشية مناسبة وآمنة لها ولنجلها.
وأكد محافظ بورسعيد أن الدولة لا تدخر جهدا في دعم الحالات الإنسانية الأولى بالرعاية، مؤكدا أن مثل هذه النماذج الإنسانية تستحق كل التقدير والدعم وأن الأجهزة التنفيذية بالمحافظة تواصل جهودها للتعامل الفوري مع الحالات الأكثر احتياجا.
واقعة مُسنة بورسعيد
يذكر أن مقطع الفيديو لسيدة مسنّة تحمل نجلها البالغ من العمر 45 عاما على ظهرها، تصدر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما وثّق لحظة تختصر سنوات طويلة من المعاناة والصبر، وتجسد واحدة من أقسى صور التضحية الإنسانية
الفيديو، الذي تم تداوله على نطاق واسع، أظهر السيدة وهي تسير بخطوات متعبة في أحد الشوارع، حاملة نجلها غير القادر على الحركة، في لقطة أثارت تعاطف آلاف المتابعين، ودعت إلى التساؤل حول تفاصيل هذه القصة المؤثرة.
معاناة مرضية مركبة
وكشفت السيدة، المعروفة إعلاميا بـ«أم محمد»، أن نجلها يعاني من ضمور في المخ، إلى جانب تأخر عقلي ونوبات هياج مستمرة، تجعله غير قادر على الاعتماد على نفسه، رغم بلوغه 45 عاما.
وأوضحت أن حالته تجعله يتصرف كطفل صغير، ما يزيد من صعوبة التعامل معه، خصوصا مع نوبات الغضب التي تدفعه أحيانا إلى تكسير محتويات المنزل، الأمر الذي يضطرها للخروج به إلى الشارع حتى يهدأ.
أم منهكة صحياً
ولم تتوقف معاناة الأم عند مرض نجلها، إذ تعاني هي الأخرى من ظروف صحية صعبة بعد خضوعها لعملية جراحية خطيرة، أفقدتها القدرة الكاملة على الحركة، لكنها رغم ذلك تواصل رعايته بنفسها يوميا.
وتحمل نجلها على ظهرها لمسافات طويلة، في مشهد يلخص سنوات من الكفاح، دون أن تسعى للظهور أو لفت الانتباه، إذ أكدت أنها لم تكن تعلم بتصوير الفيديو المتداول.
دخل محدود ومعيشة قاسية
وتعتمد «أم محمد» على دخل شهري لا يتجاوز 3000 جنيه، وهو مبلغ لا يغطي احتياجاتها الأساسية، فضلا عن تكاليف العلاج المرتفعة لنجلها.
وأشارت إلى أنها تعجز عن توفير الأدوية بشكل منتظم، ما يؤدي إلى تدهور حالته، في ظل ظروف معيشية صعبة، تصل أحيانا إلى الاكتفاء بوجبة واحدة يوميا من الخبز والجبن فقط.
رفض الحلول البديلة
ورغم اقتراح البعض استخدام كرسي متحرك، رفضت السيدة هذا الحل، مؤكدة أن الحالة الذهنية لنجلها تجعله غير قادر على الالتزام به، وقد يتسبب في إيذاء نفسه أو الآخرين، ما يدفعها لتحمّل عبء حمله بنفسها.
In the first move by the Egyptian government in response to the call of the elderly woman from Port Said, who went viral on social media while carrying her 45-year-old son on her back, the Governor of Port Said, Major General Ibrahim Abu Lemon, directed the provision of urgent and comprehensive support for the woman. It was decided to grant her an immediate financial aid of 10,000 Egyptian pounds to alleviate her living burdens urgently.
The elderly woman from Port Said, "Um Mohammed," made a humanitarian appeal to anyone who could assist her, whether by providing suitable treatment for her son inside or outside Egypt, or financial support to help her face the daily burdens of life.
Government Reception
According to an official statement today (Thursday), the Governor of Port Said received Mrs. Wafaa Mohammed Khodair, 72 years old, who was seen carrying her son with special needs on her back for 45 years in a humanitarian scene that moved the hearts of citizens. After reviewing her difficult health and living conditions, it was decided to provide her with a shop in the Al-Hena market to serve as a stable source of income to help her meet her living needs and ensure her a decent life under the circumstances she is facing.
Financial and Health Support
The governor also directed the provision of all necessary care and medical services for the woman due to her delicate health conditions, ensuring her continuous follow-up and providing her with complete medical support. He confirmed that coordination had been made with a charity organization that took the initiative to raise the value of her pension to 1,500 Egyptian pounds per month, in addition to furnishing her residential apartment with all necessary furniture, providing a suitable and safe living environment for her and her son.
The Governor of Port Said affirmed that the state spares no effort in supporting humanitarian cases that deserve care, emphasizing that such humanitarian models deserve all appreciation and support, and that the executive bodies in the governorate continue their efforts to respond immediately to the most needy cases.
The Case of the Elderly Woman from Port Said
It is worth mentioning that the video clip of the elderly woman carrying her 45-year-old son on her back went viral on social media after it captured a moment that encapsulates many years of suffering and patience, embodying one of the harshest images of human sacrifice.
The widely circulated video showed the woman walking with tired steps in one of the streets, carrying her son who is unable to move, in a scene that evoked the sympathy of thousands of followers and raised questions about the details of this touching story.
Complex Health Suffering
The woman, known in the media as "Um Mohammed," revealed that her son suffers from brain atrophy, along with mental delays and continuous agitation episodes, making him unable to rely on himself, despite being 45 years old.
She explained that his condition makes him behave like a small child, which increases the difficulty of dealing with him, especially during fits of anger that sometimes lead him to break household items, forcing her to take him out to the street until he calms down.
A Health-Weary Mother
The mother's suffering did not stop with her son's illness, as she also suffers from difficult health conditions after undergoing a serious surgery that left her with a complete inability to move. Nevertheless, she continues to care for him herself daily.
She carries her son on her back for long distances, in a scene that summarizes years of struggle, without seeking to appear or draw attention, as she confirmed that she was unaware of the video being filmed.
Limited Income and Harsh Living Conditions
"Um Mohammed" relies on a monthly income that does not exceed 3,000 Egyptian pounds, an amount that does not cover her basic needs, let alone the high treatment costs for her son.
She indicated that she struggles to provide medications regularly, leading to a deterioration in his condition, amid difficult living conditions that sometimes force her to settle for just one meal a day of bread and cheese.
Rejection of Alternative Solutions
Despite some suggesting the use of a wheelchair, the woman rejected this solution, confirming that her son's mental condition makes him unable to adhere to it and could cause him to harm himself or others, which drives her to bear the burden of carrying him herself.