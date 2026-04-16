في أول تحرك من الحكومة المصرية تجاه نداء سيدة بورسعيد المُسنة التي تصدّرت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وهي تحمل نجلها البالغ من العمر 45 عاما على ظهرها، وجه محافظ بورسعيد اللواء إبراهيم أبو ليمون بتقديم دعم عاجل وشامل للسيدة، إذ تقرر صرف مساعدة مالية فورية قدرها 10 آلاف جنيه لتخفيف الأعباء المعيشية عنها بشكل عاجل.

وكانت مُسنة بورسعيد «أم محمد» وجهت نداء إنسانيا لكل من يستطيع مساعدتها، سواء بتوفير علاج مناسب لنجلها داخل مصر أو خارجها، أو دعم مادي يساعدها على مواجهة أعباء الحياة اليومية.

استقبال حكومي

وبحسب بيان رسمي، اليوم (الخميس)، استقبل محافظ بورسعيد السيدة وفاء محمد خضير، 72 عاما، والتي ظهرت وهي تحمل نجلها من ذوي الهمم ولمدة 45 عاما على ظهرها في مشهد إنساني أبكى قلوب المواطنين، وعقب الاطلاع على حالتها الصحية والمعيشية الصعبة قرر توفير محل بسوق الهنا للسيدة ليكون مصدر دخل ثابت يساعدها على تلبية احتياجاتها المعيشية ويضمن لها حياة كريمة في ظل الظروف التي تمر بها.

دعم مالي وصحي

كما وجه المحافظ بتوفير كافة أوجه الرعاية والخدمات العلاجية اللازمة للسيدة نظرا لظروفها المرضية الدقيقة، بما يضمن متابعتها بشكل مستمر وتقديم الدعم الطبي الكامل لها، مؤكدا أنه تم التنسيق مع إحدى الجمعيات الخيرية التي بادرت برفع قيمة المعاش الخاص بالسيدة ليصل إلى 1500 جنيه شهري بالإضافة إلى تجهيز الشقة السكنية الخاصة بها بكافة الأثاث اللازم، بما يوفر بيئة معيشية مناسبة وآمنة لها ولنجلها.

وأكد محافظ بورسعيد أن الدولة لا تدخر جهدا في دعم الحالات الإنسانية الأولى بالرعاية، مؤكدا أن مثل هذه النماذج الإنسانية تستحق كل التقدير والدعم وأن الأجهزة التنفيذية بالمحافظة تواصل جهودها للتعامل الفوري مع الحالات الأكثر احتياجا.

واقعة مُسنة بورسعيد

يذكر أن مقطع الفيديو لسيدة مسنّة تحمل نجلها البالغ من العمر 45 عاما على ظهرها، تصدر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما وثّق لحظة تختصر سنوات طويلة من المعاناة والصبر، وتجسد واحدة من أقسى صور التضحية الإنسانية

الفيديو، الذي تم تداوله على نطاق واسع، أظهر السيدة وهي تسير بخطوات متعبة في أحد الشوارع، حاملة نجلها غير القادر على الحركة، في لقطة أثارت تعاطف آلاف المتابعين، ودعت إلى التساؤل حول تفاصيل هذه القصة المؤثرة.

معاناة مرضية مركبة

وكشفت السيدة، المعروفة إعلاميا بـ«أم محمد»، أن نجلها يعاني من ضمور في المخ، إلى جانب تأخر عقلي ونوبات هياج مستمرة، تجعله غير قادر على الاعتماد على نفسه، رغم بلوغه 45 عاما.

وأوضحت أن حالته تجعله يتصرف كطفل صغير، ما يزيد من صعوبة التعامل معه، خصوصا مع نوبات الغضب التي تدفعه أحيانا إلى تكسير محتويات المنزل، الأمر الذي يضطرها للخروج به إلى الشارع حتى يهدأ.

أم منهكة صحياً

ولم تتوقف معاناة الأم عند مرض نجلها، إذ تعاني هي الأخرى من ظروف صحية صعبة بعد خضوعها لعملية جراحية خطيرة، أفقدتها القدرة الكاملة على الحركة، لكنها رغم ذلك تواصل رعايته بنفسها يوميا.

وتحمل نجلها على ظهرها لمسافات طويلة، في مشهد يلخص سنوات من الكفاح، دون أن تسعى للظهور أو لفت الانتباه، إذ أكدت أنها لم تكن تعلم بتصوير الفيديو المتداول.

دخل محدود ومعيشة قاسية

وتعتمد «أم محمد» على دخل شهري لا يتجاوز 3000 جنيه، وهو مبلغ لا يغطي احتياجاتها الأساسية، فضلا عن تكاليف العلاج المرتفعة لنجلها.

وأشارت إلى أنها تعجز عن توفير الأدوية بشكل منتظم، ما يؤدي إلى تدهور حالته، في ظل ظروف معيشية صعبة، تصل أحيانا إلى الاكتفاء بوجبة واحدة يوميا من الخبز والجبن فقط.

رفض الحلول البديلة

ورغم اقتراح البعض استخدام كرسي متحرك، رفضت السيدة هذا الحل، مؤكدة أن الحالة الذهنية لنجلها تجعله غير قادر على الالتزام به، وقد يتسبب في إيذاء نفسه أو الآخرين، ما يدفعها لتحمّل عبء حمله بنفسها.