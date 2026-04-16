Fuel prices in Morocco have risen starting today, April 16, amid increasing energy prices in global markets.



The price of a liter of diesel has increased by about 1 dirham, from 14.5 dirhams to 15.5 dirhams, while the price of gasoline, which is around 15.5 dirhams per liter, has not been affected by this increase.



Since the outbreak of the war in Iran, fuel prices have seen a significant rise in Morocco, with diesel recording a cumulative increase of over 4.7 dirhams per liter.



Mitigating the impact



This new increase comes at a time when several political parties and trade union organizations are calling on the Moroccan government to intervene in order to mitigate the impact of these increases on citizens.



Among the measures mentioned are reducing taxes on fuels through the internal consumption tax and value-added tax, as well as setting a cap on distributor margins.



For its part, the government has established a direct support mechanism aimed at workers in the goods and passenger transport sector, covering the first payment of this support for the period from March 15 to April 15. All indications suggest that a second phase may be launched for the period from April 15 to May 15.