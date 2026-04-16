ارتفعت أسعار الوقود في المغرب بداية من اليوم 16 أبريل، وذلك في ظل زيادة أسعار الطاقة بالأسواق العالمية.


وارتفع سعر لتر الغازوال بنحو 1 درهم من 14.5 درهم إلى 15.5 درهم، فيما لم تشمل الزيادة سعر البنزين الذي يبلغ نحو 15.5 درهم للتر.


ومنذ اندلاع الحرب في إيران شهدت أسعار المحروقات ارتفاعاً كبيراً في المغرب، حيث سجل الغازوال زيادة تراكمية تتجاوز 4.7 درهم للتر.


تخفيف التأثير


ويأتي هذا الارتفاع الجديد في الوقت الذي تدعو فيه عدة أحزاب سياسية ومنظمات نقابية الحكومة المغربية للتدخل بهدف التخفيف من تأثير هذه الزيادات على المواطنين.


ومن بين التدابير التي تم ذكرها، تخفيض الضرائب على المحروقات من خلال ضريبة الاستهلاك الداخلي وضريبة القيمة المضافة، وكذلك تحديد سقف لهوامش الموزعين.


من جانبها، وضعت الحكومة آلية دعم مباشر موجهة للعاملين في قطاع نقل البضائع والأشخاص، وتغطي الدفعة الأولى من هذا الدعم الفترة من 15 مارس الماضي إلى 15 أبريل الجاري، وتشير كل المعطيات إلى أنه قد يتم إطلاق مرحلة ثانية للفترة من 15 أبريل الجاري إلى 15 مايو القادم.