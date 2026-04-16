مع إطالة أمد الصراع بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وإيران، وإغلاق مضيق هرمز للشهر الثاني، يتجه منتجو مختلف السلع، من المعادن إلى المنتجات الاستهلاكية، في منطقة الخليج العربي، إلى النقل البري؛ سعياً لضمان استمرار تدفق منتجاتهم.


وبدأت بعض أكبر شركات نقل الحاويات في العالم تقديم خدمات النقل بالشاحنات. وأكدت شركات نقل بري محلية زيادة كبيرة في الطلب، رغم ارتفاع أسعار الشحن برياً.


ومع تقييد حركة المرور عبر المضيق، حلت موانئ جدة على ساحل البحر الأحمر، وصلالة وصحار على ساحل بحر العرب العماني، محل موانئ الخليج العربي، مثل جبل علي في الإمارات، كممرات رئيسية للتجارة في المنطقة.


إرشادات ومسارات


شركات متخصصة ومقرها أوروبا أعلنت أخيراً، أنها أنشأت مسارات نقل برية عبر السعودية وعُمان، إضافة إلى خطوط تربط من وإلى البحرين والكويت والإمارات وقطر، إضافة لإصدارها إرشادات توضح حلولاً برية لنقل الشحنات عبر المنطقة.


وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لإحدى الشركات المتخصصة غاوراف بيسواس أنه بفضل الشاحنات التي تربط المناطق الداخلية بالموانئ يُمكن تجنب مضيق هرمز والبحر الأحمر إلى حد كبير.


وأفاد أن شحنات التجزئة والتجارة الإلكترونية فقط هي التي انخفضت منذ بداية حرب إيران.


قفزة بالأسعار


ومع إطالة أمد الحرب، اتجهت شركات نقل بري إلى التسعير الفوري اليومي بدلاً من العقود طويلة الأجل، مع ارتفاع الأسعار بنسبة تصل إلى 120%؛ نتيجة زيادة أسعار الوقود وانخفاض المعروض، إلى جانب القيود التشغيلية في الموانئ والتحول إلى رحلات طويلة.


وفيما يخص التأثير على سلاسل الإمداد إقليميا وعالمياً، أوضح محللون متخصصون بالقطاع أن الاعتماد على الطرق البرية كبديل إستراتيجي لمضيق هرمز ينقل سلاسل الإمداد من نموذج الكفاءة إلى نموذج المرونة، إذ إن الاقتصاد العالمي يتجه نحو بنية أقل مركزية، وأكثر استقطاباً، وذات كلفة هيكلية أعلى، مع صعود آمن الطاقة من كونه عاملاً ضمن معادلة السياسة الاقتصادية إلى كونه محدداً رئيسياً لها.


وأفادوا أن تحويل هذه المسارات إلى بدائل فعلية يتطلب استثمارات كثيفة، ليس فقط في البنية التحتية، بل أيضاً في الأنظمة التشغيلية والتنسيق اللوجستي.


ترتيبات ثنائية


وذكر محللون أن النظام التجاري متعدد الأطراف، الذي كان يوفر مظلة للتنسيق في الأزمات، يشهد تراجعاً في فعاليته، ما يفرض على الدول والشركات الاعتماد بشكل أكبر على ترتيبات ثنائية وإقليمية لإدارة المخاطر.


يذكر أن الهيئة العامة للنقل أعلنت في وقت سابق أن أسطول النقل البري في السعودية يتجاوز نصف مليون شاحنة، وقادر على نقل كافة أنواع البضائع لتلبية الطلب في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن الظروف الراهنة للنقل الجوي والبحري في الخليج أدت إلى اعتماد أكبر على النقل البري بين دول المجلس. وأشارت إلى اعتماد الموانئ على البحر الأحمر في السعودية لاستقبال البضائع ونقلها برياً داخل المملكة ودول الخليج.