As the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran prolongs, and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for the second month, producers of various goods, from metals to consumer products, in the Arabian Gulf region are turning to land transport; in an effort to ensure the continued flow of their products.



Some of the largest container shipping companies in the world have begun offering trucking services. Local land transport companies have confirmed a significant increase in demand, despite rising land shipping costs.



With traffic through the strait restricted, the ports of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast, Salalah, and Sohar on the coast of the Arabian Sea in Oman have replaced Gulf ports, such as Jebel Ali in the UAE, as major trade corridors in the region.



Guidelines and Routes



Specialized companies based in Europe recently announced that they have established land transport routes through Saudi Arabia and Oman, in addition to lines connecting to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Qatar, along with issuing guidelines outlining land solutions for transporting shipments across the region.



The CEO of one specialized company, Gaurav Biswas, explained that thanks to trucks connecting inland areas to ports, it is possible to largely avoid the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.



He noted that only retail and e-commerce shipments have declined since the beginning of the Iran war.



Price Surge



As the war prolongs, land transport companies have shifted to daily spot pricing instead of long-term contracts, with prices rising by up to 120%; due to increased fuel prices and reduced supply, along with operational constraints at ports and the shift to longer trips.



Regarding the impact on supply chains regionally and globally, analysts specialized in the sector explained that reliance on land routes as a strategic alternative to the Strait of Hormuz shifts supply chains from an efficiency model to a resilience model, as the global economy moves towards a less centralized, more fragmented structure, with higher structural costs, as energy security rises from being a factor in the economic policy equation to being a key determinant of it.



They stated that transforming these routes into actual alternatives requires significant investments, not only in infrastructure but also in operational systems and logistical coordination.



Bi-lateral Arrangements



Analysts mentioned that the multilateral trading system, which used to provide a framework for coordination during crises, is witnessing a decline in its effectiveness, forcing countries and companies to rely more on bilateral and regional arrangements to manage risks.



It is noteworthy that the Public Transport Authority previously announced that the land transport fleet in Saudi Arabia exceeds half a million trucks, capable of transporting all types of goods to meet demand in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.



The authority clarified that the current conditions for air and sea transport in the Gulf have led to a greater reliance on land transport between the council's countries. It pointed out the reliance of ports on the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia to receive goods and transport them by land within the kingdom and Gulf countries.