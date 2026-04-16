فجرت نتائج التحقيقات الخاصة بقضية المخدرات التي طالت عدداً من المشاهير في تركيا، من بينهم بوراك دينيز، وإنيس غولر، وسيرا بيرينتش، مفاجآت جديدة، بعد الكشف عن معطيات صادمة وردت في تقارير معهد الطب الشرعي.

نتائج الطب الشرعي

وأفادت الصحف التركية أن الفحوصات التي أجريت على عينات الشعر والدم لعدد من المشتبه بهم، من بينهم بوراك دينيز وإنيس غولر وسيرا بيرينتش، أظهرت وجود مواد مخدرة تشمل الحشيش والكوكايين، وهو ما شكل تطوراً لافتاً في مجريات القضية.

مواد مختلفة في العينات

كما كشفت التحاليل وجود مادة الحشيش لدى أوتكو أونسال، في حين تم رصد مادة دوائية فعالة لدى الفنانة سيمجه صاعن، وذلك ضمن سلسلة التحاليل التي خضعت لها العينات المأخوذة من المتهمين.

وكانت النيابة العامة التركية قد باشرت تحقيقاتها مع عدد من الشخصيات العامة، بتهم تتعلق بـ«حيازة أو استخدام أو شراء مواد مخدرة أو منشطة»، إضافة إلى توفير تلك المواد، في إطار ملف واسع يشمل عدة أسماء من مجالات الفن والإعلام وصناعة المحتوى.

مداهمات وتوقيفات

وفي سياق متصل، نفذت قوات مكافحة المخدرات في إسطنبول عمليات توقيف ومداهمة في 9 أبريل، شملت عدداً من المشتبه بهم، من بينهم بوراك دينيز وسيرا بيرينتش، قبل أن تتوسع دائرة التحقيقات لاحقاً.

وتتواصل الإجراءات القانونية في القضية وسط متابعة قضائية دقيقة، مع استمرار فرض قيود احترازية على بعض الأطراف لحين استكمال التحقيقات والبت في نتائجها النهائية.