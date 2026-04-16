فجرت نتائج التحقيقات الخاصة بقضية المخدرات التي طالت عدداً من المشاهير في تركيا، من بينهم بوراك دينيز، وإنيس غولر، وسيرا بيرينتش، مفاجآت جديدة، بعد الكشف عن معطيات صادمة وردت في تقارير معهد الطب الشرعي.
نتائج الطب الشرعي
وأفادت الصحف التركية أن الفحوصات التي أجريت على عينات الشعر والدم لعدد من المشتبه بهم، من بينهم بوراك دينيز وإنيس غولر وسيرا بيرينتش، أظهرت وجود مواد مخدرة تشمل الحشيش والكوكايين، وهو ما شكل تطوراً لافتاً في مجريات القضية.
مواد مختلفة في العينات
كما كشفت التحاليل وجود مادة الحشيش لدى أوتكو أونسال، في حين تم رصد مادة دوائية فعالة لدى الفنانة سيمجه صاعن، وذلك ضمن سلسلة التحاليل التي خضعت لها العينات المأخوذة من المتهمين.
وكانت النيابة العامة التركية قد باشرت تحقيقاتها مع عدد من الشخصيات العامة، بتهم تتعلق بـ«حيازة أو استخدام أو شراء مواد مخدرة أو منشطة»، إضافة إلى توفير تلك المواد، في إطار ملف واسع يشمل عدة أسماء من مجالات الفن والإعلام وصناعة المحتوى.
مداهمات وتوقيفات
وفي سياق متصل، نفذت قوات مكافحة المخدرات في إسطنبول عمليات توقيف ومداهمة في 9 أبريل، شملت عدداً من المشتبه بهم، من بينهم بوراك دينيز وسيرا بيرينتش، قبل أن تتوسع دائرة التحقيقات لاحقاً.
وتتواصل الإجراءات القانونية في القضية وسط متابعة قضائية دقيقة، مع استمرار فرض قيود احترازية على بعض الأطراف لحين استكمال التحقيقات والبت في نتائجها النهائية.
The results of the investigations into the drug case involving several celebrities in Turkey, including Burak Deniz, Enis Güler, and Sera Perenç, have revealed new surprises, following the disclosure of shocking data in forensic reports.
Forensic Results
Turkish newspapers reported that tests conducted on hair and blood samples from several suspects, including Burak Deniz, Enis Güler, and Sera Perenç, showed the presence of narcotic substances including cannabis and cocaine, marking a significant development in the case.
Various Substances in the Samples
The analyses also revealed the presence of cannabis in the samples of Oktay Unsal, while an active pharmaceutical substance was detected in the artist Simge Sağın, as part of the series of tests conducted on the samples taken from the accused.
The Turkish public prosecutor's office had initiated investigations with several public figures on charges related to "possessing, using, or purchasing narcotic or stimulant substances," in addition to supplying those substances, as part of a broad file that includes several names from the fields of art, media, and content creation.
Raids and Arrests
In a related context, the anti-narcotics forces in Istanbul carried out arrests and raids on April 9, which included several suspects, among them Burak Deniz and Sera Perenç, before the scope of the investigations expanded later on.
Legal proceedings in the case continue amid careful judicial monitoring, with precautionary measures still imposed on some parties until the investigations are completed and their final results are determined.