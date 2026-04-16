The results of the investigations into the drug case involving several celebrities in Turkey, including Burak Deniz, Enis Güler, and Sera Perenç, have revealed new surprises, following the disclosure of shocking data in forensic reports.

Forensic Results

Turkish newspapers reported that tests conducted on hair and blood samples from several suspects, including Burak Deniz, Enis Güler, and Sera Perenç, showed the presence of narcotic substances including cannabis and cocaine, marking a significant development in the case.

Various Substances in the Samples

The analyses also revealed the presence of cannabis in the samples of Oktay Unsal, while an active pharmaceutical substance was detected in the artist Simge Sağın, as part of the series of tests conducted on the samples taken from the accused.

The Turkish public prosecutor's office had initiated investigations with several public figures on charges related to "possessing, using, or purchasing narcotic or stimulant substances," in addition to supplying those substances, as part of a broad file that includes several names from the fields of art, media, and content creation.

Raids and Arrests

In a related context, the anti-narcotics forces in Istanbul carried out arrests and raids on April 9, which included several suspects, among them Burak Deniz and Sera Perenç, before the scope of the investigations expanded later on.

Legal proceedings in the case continue amid careful judicial monitoring, with precautionary measures still imposed on some parties until the investigations are completed and their final results are determined.