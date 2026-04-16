في وقت تتسارع فيه تحولات التكنولوجيا وتتنافس فيه الشركات الكبرى على تقديم تجربة أكثر تكاملاً وسلاسة، اتخذت شركة Meta خطوة جديدة تعكس رؤيتها المستقبلية، بإلغاء الموقع المستقل خدمة «ماسنجر» على المتصفح، ودمجه بالكامل داخل منصة Facebook، بدءاً من اليوم 16 أبريل 2026.

هذا القرار، الذي أثار حالة واسعة من الجدل والتساؤلات، لم يكن مجرد تغيير تقني عابر، بل يمثل تحولاً في طريقة تقديم خدمات التواصل الرقمي، ويطرح تساؤلات مهمة حول مصير بيانات المستخدمين، ومستقبل استخدام ماسنجر على أجهزة الكمبيوتر.

ماذا حدث بالضبط؟

دخل قرار إيقاف موقع Messenger.com حيز التنفيذ رسمياً، إذ لم يعد بإمكان المستخدمين الوصول إلى خدمة المراسلة عبر الموقع بشكل منفصل، إذ يتم تحويلهم تلقائياً إلى واجهة الرسائل داخل فيسبوك عبر الرابط: facebook.com/messages، وبذلك، تنتهي مرحلة استمرت لسنوات كان فيها ماسنجر متاحاً كمنصة مستقلة على الويب، ليصبح الآن جزءاً من تجربة موحدة داخل فيسبوك.

ماذا عن الرسائل والمحادثات؟

رغم المخاوف التي انتشرت بين المستخدمين، تؤكد التحديثات أن جميع الرسائل والمحادثات محفوظة بالكامل، ولم يتم حذف أي بيانات.

وتظل المحادثات متاحة من خلال تطبيق ماسنجر على الهواتف، وواجهة الرسائل داخل فيسبوك، وتطبيق ماسنجر لسطح المكتب.

كما تواصل Meta تعزيز تقنيات الأمان، مع التوسع في التشفير من طرف إلى طرف، وتشجيع المستخدمين على تفعيل خاصية التخزين الآمن للمحادثات باستخدام رمز PIN.

لماذا اتخذت ميتا هذا القرار؟

يرى خبراء التكنولوجيا أن هذه الخطوة تأتي ضمن توجه عالمي يُعرف بـ«توحيد المنصات الرقمية»، إذ تسعى الشركات إلى تقليل التعقيد التقني وخفض التكاليف التشغيلية وتحسين كفاءة إدارة الخدمات.

ومن الناحية الأمنية، يساهم دمج الخدمات داخل منصة واحدة في تقليل نقاط الضعف المحتملة، وتطبيق سياسات حماية أكثر صرامة ومركزية.

التأثير على المستخدمين

يرى خبراء الأمن السيبراني أن التأثير الفعلي يختلف حسب طريقة الاستخدام، إذ إن مستخدمي الهواتف الذكية لن يلاحظوا أي تغيير، إذ يستمر التطبيق في العمل بشكل طبيعي، أما مستخدمو أجهزة الكمبيوتر فسيحتاجون إلى استخدام ماسنجر عبر فيسبوك أو تحميل التطبيق المخصص لسطح المكتب.

ماذا عن الشركات؟

يمثل القرار تحولاً مهماً للشركات التي تعتمد على ماسنجر في التواصل مع العملاء، إذ يتعين عليها التكيف من خلال استخدام صندوق الوارد داخل فيسبوك، أو الاعتماد على منصة Meta Business Suite، أو تحديث الأنظمة الآلية لتجنب أي انقطاع في التواصل.

تحذيرات مهمة

مع أي تحديث كبير، تظهر مخاطر أمنية محتملة، إذ حذر متخصصون من استغلال هذا التغيير في حملات تصيد إلكتروني، عبر روابط وهمية تدّعي تحديث الحسابات.

وينصح الخبراء بتفعيل المصادقة متعددة العوامل (MFA)، وتجنب الضغط على روابط غير موثوقة.

هل تم إيقاف ماسنجر نهائياً؟

تجدر الإشارة إلى أن ما حدث هو إيقاف الموقع المستقل فقط، وليس الخدمة نفسها، ولا يزال ماسنجر يعمل بكامل طاقته على الهواتف والتطبيقات، لكن ضمن رؤية جديدة تعتمد على دمج الخدمات داخل منصة واحدة، في إطار التحول نحو ما يُعرف بـ«التطبيقات الشاملة» (Super Apps).

ويعكس هذا القرار إستراتيجية Meta لتطوير منظومة رقمية أكثر تكاملاً، في ظل منافسة متزايدة في سوق التطبيقات، وسعي لتقديم تجربة استخدام موحدة وأكثر أماناً.

ورغم بساطة التغيير ظاهرياً، فإنه يكشف تحولاً أعمق في شكل العلاقة بين المستخدمين ومنصات التواصل، إذ تصبح الخدمات أقل تشتتاً وأكثر ترابطاً داخل بيئة رقمية واحدة.