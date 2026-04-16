At a time when technological transformations are accelerating and major companies are competing to provide a more integrated and seamless experience, Meta has taken a new step that reflects its future vision by discontinuing the standalone Messenger website on the browser and fully integrating it within the Facebook platform, starting today, April 16, 2026.

This decision, which has sparked widespread debate and questions, was not just a fleeting technical change; it represents a shift in the way digital communication services are offered and raises important questions about the fate of user data and the future of using Messenger on computers.

What exactly happened?

The decision to shut down Messenger.com has officially come into effect, as users can no longer access the messaging service through the site separately, and they are automatically redirected to the messaging interface within Facebook via the link: facebook.com/messages. Thus, an era that lasted for years, during which Messenger was available as a standalone platform on the web, comes to an end, and it now becomes part of a unified experience within Facebook.

What about messages and conversations?

Despite the concerns that have spread among users, updates confirm that all messages and conversations are fully preserved, and no data has been deleted.

Conversations remain accessible through the Messenger app on phones, the messaging interface within Facebook, and the Messenger desktop app.

Meta continues to enhance security technologies, expanding end-to-end encryption and encouraging users to enable secure storage for conversations using a PIN.

Why did Meta make this decision?

Technology experts believe that this step is part of a global trend known as "digital platform unification," as companies seek to reduce technical complexity, lower operational costs, and improve service management efficiency.

From a security standpoint, integrating services within a single platform helps reduce potential vulnerabilities and implement stricter, centralized protection policies.

Impact on Users

Cybersecurity experts believe that the actual impact varies depending on usage; smartphone users will notice no change, as the app continues to function normally, while computer users will need to use Messenger through Facebook or download the dedicated desktop app.

What about businesses?

The decision represents a significant shift for businesses that rely on Messenger to communicate with customers, as they will need to adapt by using the inbox within Facebook, relying on the Meta Business Suite, or updating automated systems to avoid any communication disruptions.

Important Warnings

With any major update, potential security risks arise, as specialists have warned about the exploitation of this change in phishing campaigns through fake links claiming to update accounts.

Experts advise enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA) and avoiding clicking on untrusted links.

Has Messenger been discontinued permanently?

It is important to note that what has happened is the discontinuation of the standalone website only, not the service itself, and Messenger continues to operate at full capacity on phones and apps, but within a new vision based on integrating services into a single platform, as part of the shift towards what is known as "super apps."

This decision reflects Meta's strategy to develop a more integrated digital ecosystem amid increasing competition in the app market and a quest to provide a unified and more secure user experience.

And despite the apparent simplicity of the change, it reveals a deeper transformation in the nature of the relationship between users and communication platforms, as services become less fragmented and more interconnected within a single digital environment.