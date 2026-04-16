كشفت تحقيقات الجهات الأمنية المصرية في واقعة اختطاف رضيعة من داخل مستشفى الحسين الجامعي بالقاهرة عن تفاصيل صادمة، فور ضبط المتهمة وإعادة الرضيعة إلى أهلها. حيث أدلت المتهمة الرئيسية باعترافات موسعة، أشارت فيها إلى أن زوجها لعب دورًا محوريًا في التخطيط والتنفيذ، ليصبح "كلمة السر" في الجريمة.

تفاصيل الواقعة

بدأت القصة بتلقي الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغًا من أسرة رضيعة باختفائها من داخل قسم الأطفال بالمستشفى، في ظروف غامضة أثارت حالة من الذعر بين المرضى وذويهم.

وعلى الفور، تم تشكيل فريق بحث موسع، مع تفريغ كاميرات المراقبة وتتبع خط سير المشتبه بهم.

وأظهرت التحريات دخول سيدة إلى المستشفى متخفية في هيئة زائرة، قبل أن تستغل لحظة انشغال الأم، وتغادر المكان حاملة الرضيعة.

الزوج وراء الفكرة

وفي اعترافاتها، أقرت المتهمة بأنها لم تكن تتحرك بمفردها، مؤكدة أن زوجها هو من اقترح فكرة اختطاف طفل، بعد معاناتهما من عدم الإنجاب، ورغبته في إيجاد حل سريع للأزمة.

وأضافت أنها توجهت إلى المستشفى بعد مراقبة المكان لعدة أيام، بناءً على توجيهات الزوج، الذي قام بدوره بتأمين وسيلة الهروب والتخفي.

دور الزوج: التخطيط والتنفيذ

التحقيقات أوضحت أن الزوج حدد المستشفى المستهدف بعد دراسة نقاط الضعف الأمنية، كما نسق مع المتهمة توقيت التنفيذ، وتولى أيضاً إخفاء الرضيعة بعد الاختطاف، كما وفر مكانًا آمنًا للاختباء

وقد تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من تحديد مكان الزوج وإلقاء القبض عليه، بعد تضييق الخناق عليه من خلال تتبع الاتصالات وخطوط السير.

إنقاذ الرضيعة

ونجحت قوات الأمن في إعادة الرضيعة إلى أسرتها سالمة، بعد ساعات من تكثيف عمليات البحث، وسط حالة من الارتياح بين أسرة الطفلة والرأي العام.

وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة، وأُحيل المتهمان إلى النيابة العامة، التي باشرت التحقيق، ووجهت لهما تهم اختطاف طفل وانتحال صفة وتعريض حياة طفلة للخطر.

خالة الرضيعة تستغيث في فيديو متداول.

خالة الرضيعة تستغيث في فيديو متداول.

واقعة تهزّ الرأي العام

وأثارت واقعة اختفاء رضيعة حديثة الولادة داخل مستشفى الحسين الجامعي بالقاهرة حالة من الجدل والتعاطف الواسع على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد تداول فيديو استغاثة لخالة الطفلة التي ولدت بعملية قيصرية ناجحة، واختفت بعد نحو 10 ساعات فقط من الولادة.

وروت خالة الرضيعة في مقطع فيديو متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تفاصيل الواقعة بصوت منهار، قائلة: «الحقونا، بنت أختي اتاخدت مني، كانت لسة مولودة من 10 ساعات، فجأة ست غريبة لابسة نقاب خدت البنت ومشيت، رجعوا البنت لحضن أمها».