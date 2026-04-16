The investigations by the Egyptian security authorities into the kidnapping of an infant from inside Al-Hussein University Hospital in Cairo revealed shocking details, immediately after the suspect was apprehended and the infant was returned to her family. The main suspect provided extensive confessions, indicating that her husband played a pivotal role in planning and executing the crime, becoming the "key" to the offense.

Details of the Incident

The story began when security agencies received a report from the family of the infant about her disappearance from the children's ward of the hospital under mysterious circumstances, causing a state of panic among patients and their relatives.

Immediately, an extensive search team was formed, along with the review of surveillance cameras and tracking the movements of the suspects.

Investigations revealed that a woman entered the hospital disguised as a visitor, before taking advantage of a moment when the mother was distracted and leaving the place carrying the infant.

The Husband Behind the Idea

In her confessions, the suspect admitted that she did not act alone, confirming that her husband was the one who suggested the idea of kidnapping a child, after they suffered from infertility and his desire to find a quick solution to the crisis.

She added that she went to the hospital after monitoring the place for several days, based on her husband's instructions, who also secured the means of escape and disguise.

The Husband's Role: Planning and Execution

The investigations clarified that the husband identified the targeted hospital after studying the security weaknesses, coordinated with the suspect regarding the timing of the execution, and also took charge of hiding the infant after the kidnapping, as well as providing a safe place to hide.

The security agencies managed to locate the husband and arrest him after tightening the noose around him by tracking communications and routes.

Rescuing the Infant

The security forces successfully returned the infant to her family safe and sound, after hours of intensified search operations, amidst a sense of relief among the child's family and the public.

A report was filed regarding the incident, and the two suspects were referred to the public prosecution, which began investigations and charged them with kidnapping a child, impersonation, and endangering the life of a child.

خالة الرضيعة تستغيث في فيديو متداول.

An Incident that Shakes Public Opinion

The incident of the disappearance of a newborn infant inside Al-Hussein University Hospital in Cairo sparked widespread controversy and sympathy on social media, after a video of the child's aunt pleading for help went viral. The infant, who was born via a successful cesarean section, disappeared just about 10 hours after birth.

The infant's aunt recounted the details of the incident in a video circulating on social media, with a broken voice, saying: "Help us, my sister's daughter was taken from me, she was just born 10 hours ago. Suddenly, a strange woman wearing a niqab took the girl and left. Return the girl to her mother's embrace."