أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، التوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار بين لبنان وإسرائيل لمدة 10 أيام، في خطوة تهدف إلى احتواء التصعيد وفتح المجال أمام جهود التهدئة.


وقال ترمب إنه أجرى «محادثات ممتازة» مع الرئيس اللبناني جوزف عون، ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، مشيراً إلى أن الجانبين اتفقا على بدء وقف إطلاق النار رسمياً عند الساعة الخامسة مساءً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة.


تحرك أمريكي لدفع مسار التهدئة


وأوضح أن الاتفاق يأتي في أعقاب اجتماع جمع ممثلين عن لبنان وإسرائيل، الثلاثاء الماضي، في واشنطن، في أول لقاء من نوعه بين الطرفين منذ 34 عاماً، بحضور وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو.


وأشار ترمب إلى أنه كلّف نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، بالتعاون مع رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة، للعمل مع الجانبين اللبناني والإسرائيلي من أجل تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، والسعي نحو اتفاق سلام دائم.


وأكد ترمب أن هذه الخطوة تمثل بداية لمسار أوسع يهدف إلى إنهاء التوترات بين البلدين، في ظل تصاعد المواجهات خلال الفترة الماضية.


طموح أمريكي لاتفاق دائم


وأعرب الرئيس الأمريكي عن تفاؤله بإمكانية التوصل إلى تسوية شاملة، قائلاً إنه عمل سابقاً على حل عدة نزاعات حول العالم، معتبراً أن هذا الاتفاق قد يشكل محطة جديدة في جهوده الدبلوماسية لإنهاء النزاعات.


وكانت الرئاسة اللبنانية قد قالت إن الرئيس جوزيف عون أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أعرب خلاله عن شكره بشأن الجهود التي تبذلها الولايات المتحدة من أجل التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار في لبنان.


ودعا عون الرئيس الأمريكي لبذل جهود لوقف إطلاق النار في أقرب وقت ممكن.


هدنة مؤقتة بعد تصعيد عنيف


يأتي الإعلان عن وقف إطلاق النار في ظل تصاعد التوترات على الجبهة اللبنانية-الإسرائيلية، والتي شهدت قصفاً إسرائيلياً عنيفاً على جنوب لبنان منذ 2 مارس الماضي رداً على هجمات حزب الله على إسرائيل مما أدى إلى مقتل أكثر من 2196 شخصاً وجرح 7185 آخرين، ما أثار مخاوف من انزلاق الأوضاع إلى مواجهة أوسع.


كما يعكس الاتفاق تحركاً دبلوماسياً مكثفاً تقوده واشنطن لاحتواء التصعيد في المنطقة، خصوصاً مع ارتباط الساحة اللبنانية بتطورات إقليمية أوسع، وخصوصاً الملف الإيراني.


وتُعد الهدنة المؤقتة اختباراً لمدى قدرة الأطراف على الانتقال من وقف إطلاق النار إلى مسار تفاوضي أكثر استدامة، في ظل تعقيدات سياسية وأمنية تحيط بالعلاقة بين لبنان وإسرائيل.