U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Thursday) that an agreement has been reached for a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel for 10 days, in a move aimed at containing the escalation and opening the door for de-escalation efforts.



Trump stated that he had "excellent talks" with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that both sides agreed to officially start the ceasefire at 5 PM Eastern Time.



U.S. Initiative to Promote De-escalation



He explained that the agreement comes following a meeting that brought together representatives from Lebanon and Israel last Tuesday in Washington, marking the first such meeting between the two sides in 34 years, attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



Trump indicated that he has tasked Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in cooperation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to work with both the Lebanese and Israeli sides to establish the ceasefire and pursue a lasting peace agreement.



Trump affirmed that this step represents the beginning of a broader path aimed at ending tensions between the two countries, amid escalating confrontations in recent times.



U.S. Ambition for a Permanent Agreement



The U.S. President expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching a comprehensive settlement, stating that he has previously worked to resolve several conflicts around the world, considering that this agreement could mark a new milestone in his diplomatic efforts to end disputes.



The Lebanese presidency stated that President Joseph Aoun had a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, during which he expressed his gratitude for the efforts being made by the United States to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon.



Aoun urged the U.S. President to make efforts to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.



Temporary Truce After Violent Escalation



The announcement of the ceasefire comes amid escalating tensions on the Lebanese-Israeli front, which has witnessed intense Israeli shelling of southern Lebanon since March 2 in response to Hezbollah attacks on Israel, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,196 people and injuries to 7,185 others, raising fears of a wider confrontation.



The agreement also reflects an intensified diplomatic effort led by Washington to contain the escalation in the region, especially with the Lebanese arena being linked to broader regional developments, particularly the Iranian file.



The temporary truce serves as a test of the parties' ability to transition from a ceasefire to a more sustainable negotiating path, amid political and security complexities surrounding the relationship between Lebanon and Israel.