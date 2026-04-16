أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، التوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار بين لبنان وإسرائيل لمدة 10 أيام، في خطوة تهدف إلى احتواء التصعيد وفتح المجال أمام جهود التهدئة.
وقال ترمب إنه أجرى «محادثات ممتازة» مع الرئيس اللبناني جوزف عون، ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، مشيراً إلى أن الجانبين اتفقا على بدء وقف إطلاق النار رسمياً عند الساعة الخامسة مساءً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة.
تحرك أمريكي لدفع مسار التهدئة
وأوضح أن الاتفاق يأتي في أعقاب اجتماع جمع ممثلين عن لبنان وإسرائيل، الثلاثاء الماضي، في واشنطن، في أول لقاء من نوعه بين الطرفين منذ 34 عاماً، بحضور وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو.
وأشار ترمب إلى أنه كلّف نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، بالتعاون مع رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة، للعمل مع الجانبين اللبناني والإسرائيلي من أجل تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، والسعي نحو اتفاق سلام دائم.
وأكد ترمب أن هذه الخطوة تمثل بداية لمسار أوسع يهدف إلى إنهاء التوترات بين البلدين، في ظل تصاعد المواجهات خلال الفترة الماضية.
طموح أمريكي لاتفاق دائم
وأعرب الرئيس الأمريكي عن تفاؤله بإمكانية التوصل إلى تسوية شاملة، قائلاً إنه عمل سابقاً على حل عدة نزاعات حول العالم، معتبراً أن هذا الاتفاق قد يشكل محطة جديدة في جهوده الدبلوماسية لإنهاء النزاعات.
وكانت الرئاسة اللبنانية قد قالت إن الرئيس جوزيف عون أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أعرب خلاله عن شكره بشأن الجهود التي تبذلها الولايات المتحدة من أجل التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار في لبنان.
ودعا عون الرئيس الأمريكي لبذل جهود لوقف إطلاق النار في أقرب وقت ممكن.
هدنة مؤقتة بعد تصعيد عنيف
يأتي الإعلان عن وقف إطلاق النار في ظل تصاعد التوترات على الجبهة اللبنانية-الإسرائيلية، والتي شهدت قصفاً إسرائيلياً عنيفاً على جنوب لبنان منذ 2 مارس الماضي رداً على هجمات حزب الله على إسرائيل مما أدى إلى مقتل أكثر من 2196 شخصاً وجرح 7185 آخرين، ما أثار مخاوف من انزلاق الأوضاع إلى مواجهة أوسع.
كما يعكس الاتفاق تحركاً دبلوماسياً مكثفاً تقوده واشنطن لاحتواء التصعيد في المنطقة، خصوصاً مع ارتباط الساحة اللبنانية بتطورات إقليمية أوسع، وخصوصاً الملف الإيراني.
وتُعد الهدنة المؤقتة اختباراً لمدى قدرة الأطراف على الانتقال من وقف إطلاق النار إلى مسار تفاوضي أكثر استدامة، في ظل تعقيدات سياسية وأمنية تحيط بالعلاقة بين لبنان وإسرائيل.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Thursday) that an agreement has been reached for a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel for 10 days, in a move aimed at containing the escalation and opening the door for de-escalation efforts.
Trump stated that he had "excellent talks" with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that both sides agreed to officially start the ceasefire at 5 PM Eastern Time.
U.S. Initiative to Promote De-escalation
He explained that the agreement comes following a meeting that brought together representatives from Lebanon and Israel last Tuesday in Washington, marking the first such meeting between the two sides in 34 years, attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Trump indicated that he has tasked Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in cooperation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to work with both the Lebanese and Israeli sides to establish the ceasefire and pursue a lasting peace agreement.
Trump affirmed that this step represents the beginning of a broader path aimed at ending tensions between the two countries, amid escalating confrontations in recent times.
U.S. Ambition for a Permanent Agreement
The U.S. President expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching a comprehensive settlement, stating that he has previously worked to resolve several conflicts around the world, considering that this agreement could mark a new milestone in his diplomatic efforts to end disputes.
The Lebanese presidency stated that President Joseph Aoun had a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, during which he expressed his gratitude for the efforts being made by the United States to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon.
Aoun urged the U.S. President to make efforts to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.
Temporary Truce After Violent Escalation
The announcement of the ceasefire comes amid escalating tensions on the Lebanese-Israeli front, which has witnessed intense Israeli shelling of southern Lebanon since March 2 in response to Hezbollah attacks on Israel, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,196 people and injuries to 7,185 others, raising fears of a wider confrontation.
The agreement also reflects an intensified diplomatic effort led by Washington to contain the escalation in the region, especially with the Lebanese arena being linked to broader regional developments, particularly the Iranian file.
The temporary truce serves as a test of the parties' ability to transition from a ceasefire to a more sustainable negotiating path, amid political and security complexities surrounding the relationship between Lebanon and Israel.