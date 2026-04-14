مع الارتفاع التدريجي في درجات الحرارة، تزداد أهمية الحفاظ على ترطيب الجسم بشكل كافٍ، لتجنب مخاطر الجفاف التي قد تبدأ بأعراض بسيطة وتتطور إلى مضاعفات أكثر خطورة.
أعراض واضحة وأخرى خفية
ويُعد الشعور بالعطش من أبرز علامات الجفاف، إلى جانب جفاف الفم والشفاه وتغير لون البول إلى الداكن وقلة التبول.
لكن، وفقاً للدكتورة باربرا كوبيكا، مديرةعيادة كلينك بي في لندن ، هناك أعراض أقل وضوحاً قد يتجاهلها كثيرون، مثل: الشعور بالتعب والإرهاق، الدوخة، ضعف التركيز أو الارتباك.
وتوضح أن هذه الأعراض قد تُنسب لأسباب أخرى، خصوصا خلال الطقس الحار، بينما تكون في الواقع نتيجة لنقص السوائل في الجسم.
لماذا نشعر بالتعب في الحر؟
وتشير كوبيكا إلى أن الجسم يفقد كميات أكبر من الماء عبر التعرق في الأجواء الحارة، ما يستدعي زيادة كمية السوائل لتعويض هذا الفقد.
كما أن ارتفاع الحرارة يؤدي إلى توسع الأوعية الدموية، في محاولة لتبريد الجسم، وهو ما قد يسبب انخفاضاً طفيفاً في ضغط الدم، وبالتالي الشعور بالدوخة والخمول، خاصة عند عدم شرب كمية كافية من الماء.
كم يحتاج الجسم من الماء؟
وبحسب موقع «Mirror» يوصي الخبراء بشرب نحو لترين من الماء يومياً كمتوسط عام، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار أن الاحتياج الفعلي يختلف حسب وزن الجسم، ومستوى النشاط البدني، واستهلاك الكافيين.
وتوضح كوبيكا أن القاعدة التقريبية هي: 30 مل من الماء لكل كيلوجرام من وزن الجسم يومياً، كما أن شخص وزنه 50 كجم يحتاج نحو 1.5 لتر، أما شخص وزنه 80 كجم فيحتاج نحو 2.4 لتر.
مصادر الترطيب لا تقتصر على الماء
ولا يقتصر الترطيب على شرب الماء فقط، بل يمكن الحصول على السوائل من بعض الأطعمة الغنية بالماء، مثل: الخيار. البطيخ، الكرفس، الخس، الكوسة، الملفوف.
مشروبات يجب الحذر منها
وتؤكد كوبيكا أن جميع المشروبات غير الكحولية وغير المحتوية على الكافيين تُحتسب ضمن السوائل اليومية، بينما المشروبات التي تحتوي على الكافيين والمشروبات الكحولية فقد تزيد من فقدان الجسم للماء، ما يستدعي تعويضها بشرب كميات إضافية من الماء.
نصائح عملية للحفاظ على الترطيب
وينصح الخبراء باتباع عادات بسيطة، مثل : الاحتفاظ بزجاجة ماء طوال اليوم، شرب الماء على فترات منتظمة، زيادة الاستهلاك في الطقس الحار أو أثناء النشاط البدني.
With the gradual rise in temperatures, the importance of maintaining adequate body hydration increases, to avoid the risks of dehydration that may start with mild symptoms and develop into more serious complications.
Clear and Hidden Symptoms
Feeling thirsty is one of the most prominent signs of dehydration, along with dry mouth and lips, dark-colored urine, and reduced urination.
However, according to Dr. Barbara Kobika, director of the Clinic B in London, there are less obvious symptoms that many may overlook, such as: feeling tired and fatigued, dizziness, decreased concentration, or confusion.
She explains that these symptoms may be attributed to other causes, especially during hot weather, while in reality they are a result of fluid deficiency in the body.
Why Do We Feel Tired in the Heat?
Kobika points out that the body loses larger amounts of water through sweating in hot conditions, which necessitates an increase in fluid intake to compensate for this loss.
Additionally, the rise in temperature leads to the dilation of blood vessels in an attempt to cool the body, which may cause a slight drop in blood pressure, and thus feelings of dizziness and lethargy, especially when not drinking enough water.
How Much Water Does the Body Need?
According to the "Mirror" website, experts recommend drinking about two liters of water daily as a general average, keeping in mind that actual needs vary based on body weight, level of physical activity, and caffeine consumption.
Kobika clarifies that the rough guideline is: 30 ml of water for every kilogram of body weight per day, so a person weighing 50 kg needs about 1.5 liters, while a person weighing 80 kg needs about 2.4 liters.
Hydration Sources Are Not Limited to Water
Hydration is not limited to drinking water only; fluids can also be obtained from certain water-rich foods, such as: cucumber, watermelon, celery, lettuce, zucchini, and cabbage.
Drinks to Be Cautious Of
Kobika emphasizes that all non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages count towards daily fluids, while caffeinated drinks and alcoholic beverages may increase the body's water loss, necessitating compensation by drinking additional amounts of water.
Practical Tips for Maintaining Hydration
Experts recommend following simple habits, such as: keeping a water bottle throughout the day, drinking water at regular intervals, and increasing intake in hot weather or during physical activity.