مع الارتفاع التدريجي في درجات الحرارة، تزداد أهمية الحفاظ على ترطيب الجسم بشكل كافٍ، لتجنب مخاطر الجفاف التي قد تبدأ بأعراض بسيطة وتتطور إلى مضاعفات أكثر خطورة.

أعراض واضحة وأخرى خفية

ويُعد الشعور بالعطش من أبرز علامات الجفاف، إلى جانب جفاف الفم والشفاه وتغير لون البول إلى الداكن وقلة التبول.

لكن، وفقاً للدكتورة باربرا كوبيكا، مديرةعيادة كلينك بي في لندن ، هناك أعراض أقل وضوحاً قد يتجاهلها كثيرون، مثل: الشعور بالتعب والإرهاق، الدوخة، ضعف التركيز أو الارتباك.

وتوضح أن هذه الأعراض قد تُنسب لأسباب أخرى، خصوصا خلال الطقس الحار، بينما تكون في الواقع نتيجة لنقص السوائل في الجسم.

لماذا نشعر بالتعب في الحر؟

وتشير كوبيكا إلى أن الجسم يفقد كميات أكبر من الماء عبر التعرق في الأجواء الحارة، ما يستدعي زيادة كمية السوائل لتعويض هذا الفقد.

كما أن ارتفاع الحرارة يؤدي إلى توسع الأوعية الدموية، في محاولة لتبريد الجسم، وهو ما قد يسبب انخفاضاً طفيفاً في ضغط الدم، وبالتالي الشعور بالدوخة والخمول، خاصة عند عدم شرب كمية كافية من الماء.

كم يحتاج الجسم من الماء؟

وبحسب موقع «Mirror» يوصي الخبراء بشرب نحو لترين من الماء يومياً كمتوسط عام، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار أن الاحتياج الفعلي يختلف حسب وزن الجسم، ومستوى النشاط البدني، واستهلاك الكافيين.

وتوضح كوبيكا أن القاعدة التقريبية هي: 30 مل من الماء لكل كيلوجرام من وزن الجسم يومياً، كما أن شخص وزنه 50 كجم يحتاج نحو 1.5 لتر، أما شخص وزنه 80 كجم فيحتاج نحو 2.4 لتر.

مصادر الترطيب لا تقتصر على الماء

ولا يقتصر الترطيب على شرب الماء فقط، بل يمكن الحصول على السوائل من بعض الأطعمة الغنية بالماء، مثل: الخيار. البطيخ، الكرفس، الخس، الكوسة، الملفوف.

مشروبات يجب الحذر منها

وتؤكد كوبيكا أن جميع المشروبات غير الكحولية وغير المحتوية على الكافيين تُحتسب ضمن السوائل اليومية، بينما المشروبات التي تحتوي على الكافيين والمشروبات الكحولية فقد تزيد من فقدان الجسم للماء، ما يستدعي تعويضها بشرب كميات إضافية من الماء.

نصائح عملية للحفاظ على الترطيب

وينصح الخبراء باتباع عادات بسيطة، مثل : الاحتفاظ بزجاجة ماء طوال اليوم، شرب الماء على فترات منتظمة، زيادة الاستهلاك في الطقس الحار أو أثناء النشاط البدني.