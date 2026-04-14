With the gradual rise in temperatures, the importance of maintaining adequate body hydration increases, to avoid the risks of dehydration that may start with mild symptoms and develop into more serious complications.

Clear and Hidden Symptoms

Feeling thirsty is one of the most prominent signs of dehydration, along with dry mouth and lips, dark-colored urine, and reduced urination.

However, according to Dr. Barbara Kobika, director of the Clinic B in London, there are less obvious symptoms that many may overlook, such as: feeling tired and fatigued, dizziness, decreased concentration, or confusion.

She explains that these symptoms may be attributed to other causes, especially during hot weather, while in reality they are a result of fluid deficiency in the body.

Why Do We Feel Tired in the Heat?

Kobika points out that the body loses larger amounts of water through sweating in hot conditions, which necessitates an increase in fluid intake to compensate for this loss.

Additionally, the rise in temperature leads to the dilation of blood vessels in an attempt to cool the body, which may cause a slight drop in blood pressure, and thus feelings of dizziness and lethargy, especially when not drinking enough water.

How Much Water Does the Body Need?

According to the "Mirror" website, experts recommend drinking about two liters of water daily as a general average, keeping in mind that actual needs vary based on body weight, level of physical activity, and caffeine consumption.

Kobika clarifies that the rough guideline is: 30 ml of water for every kilogram of body weight per day, so a person weighing 50 kg needs about 1.5 liters, while a person weighing 80 kg needs about 2.4 liters.

Hydration Sources Are Not Limited to Water

Hydration is not limited to drinking water only; fluids can also be obtained from certain water-rich foods, such as: cucumber, watermelon, celery, lettuce, zucchini, and cabbage.

Drinks to Be Cautious Of

Kobika emphasizes that all non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages count towards daily fluids, while caffeinated drinks and alcoholic beverages may increase the body's water loss, necessitating compensation by drinking additional amounts of water.

Practical Tips for Maintaining Hydration

Experts recommend following simple habits, such as: keeping a water bottle throughout the day, drinking water at regular intervals, and increasing intake in hot weather or during physical activity.