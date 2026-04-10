In a promising scientific discovery that could revolutionize the prevention of heart diseases, researchers at the University of Oxford have developed a new artificial intelligence tool that can predict the risk of fatal heart failure up to five years before symptoms appear, by analyzing simple routine tests.

According to the study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, which was conducted under the leadership of Professor Charalampos Antoniades, a professor of cardiology at the University of Oxford, the method relies on analyzing computed tomography (CT) images of the heart, focusing on subtle changes in the fat surrounding the heart.



The new medical study explained that these changes indicate early inflammation and damage to the heart muscle, which cannot be seen by the human eye or through traditional tests.

The team trained the artificial intelligence system on data from over 72,000 patients in England who underwent cardiac tests between 2007 and 2022, and its accuracy was validated on an additional group.

The results showed that patients classified as "high risk" were about 20 times more likely to develop heart failure compared to others, with a probability of up to 25% (one in four) of developing it within the next five years. The tool achieved an accuracy of up to 86% in predictions.

Dr. Sonia Babu Narayan, the clinical director at the British Heart Foundation, said, "Heart failure is often diagnosed very late, sometimes only when the patient is hospitalized. This new approach allows doctors to detect the disease early, enabling better management and a greater chance of living longer and healthier."



Professor Antoniades, the study leader, confirmed, "Our method can produce an absolute risk score for each patient without the need for human intervention. We are now working to apply it to any chest CT scan, regardless of the reason it was performed."

Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently, and its symptoms gradually appear, such as shortness of breath, severe fatigue, swelling of the legs, and persistent cough. Researchers hope to integrate this tool within the National Health Service in the UK, transforming routine tests into a powerful preventive tool, reducing pressure on hospitals and allowing for early interventions such as lifestyle changes or medication.