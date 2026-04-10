في اكتشاف علمي واعد يمكن أن يُحدث ثورة في الوقاية من أمراض القلب، طور باحثون في جامعة أكسفورد أداة ذكاء اصطناعي جديدة تستطيع التنبؤ بخطر الإصابة بـفشل القلب القاتل قبل خمس سنوات كاملة من ظهور الأعراض، وذلك من خلال تحليل فحوصات روتينية بسيطة.

ووفقا للدراسة التي نشرت نتائجها مجلة Journal of the American College of Cardiology، والتي أجريت تححت قيادة روفيسور شارالامبوس أنطونيادس، أستاذ أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية في جامعة أكسفورد، تعتمد الطريقة على تحليل صور الأشعة المقطعية المحوسبة (CT) للقلب، مع التركيز على التغيرات الدقيقة في الدهون المحيطة بالقلب.

وأوضحت الدراسة الطبية الجديدة أن هذه التغيرات تشير إلى التهاب مبكر وتلف في عضلة القلب، ولا يمكن رؤيتها بالعين البشرية أو بالفحوصات التقليدية.


درّب الفريق نظام الذكاء الاصطناعي على بيانات أكثر من 72,000 مريض في إنجلترا خضعوا لفحوصات قلبية بين عامي 2007 و2022، وتم التحقق من صحتها على مجموعة إضافية.

وأظهرت النتائج أن المرضى المصنفين ضمن «الخطر العالي» كانوا أكثر عرضة للإصابة بفشل القلب بنحو 20 مرة مقارنة بالآخرين، مع احتمال يصل إلى 25% (أي واحد من كل أربعة) للإصابة خلال السنوات الخمس التالية. وحققت الأداة دقة تصل إلى 86% في التنبؤ.

وقالت الدكتورة سونيا بابو نارايان، المديرة السريرية في مؤسسة القلب البريطانية «غالباً ما يتم تشخيص فشل القلب في وقت متأخر جداً، أحياناً فقط عند دخول المريض المستشفى، هذا النهج الجديد يمكن الأطباء من اكتشاف المرض مبكراً، مما يتيح إدارة أفضل وفرصة أكبر للعيش لفترة أطول وبصحة أفضل».

وأكد البروفيسور أنطونيادس، قائد الدراسة «طريقتنا تستطيع إنتاج درجة خطر مطلقة لكل مريض دون الحاجة إلى تدخل بشري. ونحن الآن نعمل على تطبيقها على أي فحص مقطعي للصدر، بغض النظر عن السبب الذي أُجري من أجله».

ويُعد فشل القلب حالة خطيرة يعجز فيها القلب عن ضخ الدم بكفاءة، وتظهر أعراضه تدريجياً مثل ضيق التنفس، التعب الشديد، تورم الساقين، والسعال المستمر، ويأمل الباحثون في دمج هذه الأداة ضمن هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية في بريطانيا، لتحويل الفحوصات الروتينية إلى أداة وقائية قوية، مما يقلل الضغط على المستشفيات ويسمح بتدخلات مبكرة مثل تغيير نمط الحياة أو العلاج الدوائي.