في اكتشاف علمي واعد يمكن أن يُحدث ثورة في الوقاية من أمراض القلب، طور باحثون في جامعة أكسفورد أداة ذكاء اصطناعي جديدة تستطيع التنبؤ بخطر الإصابة بـفشل القلب القاتل قبل خمس سنوات كاملة من ظهور الأعراض، وذلك من خلال تحليل فحوصات روتينية بسيطة.
ووفقا للدراسة التي نشرت نتائجها مجلة Journal of the American College of Cardiology، والتي أجريت تححت قيادة روفيسور شارالامبوس أنطونيادس، أستاذ أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية في جامعة أكسفورد، تعتمد الطريقة على تحليل صور الأشعة المقطعية المحوسبة (CT) للقلب، مع التركيز على التغيرات الدقيقة في الدهون المحيطة بالقلب.
وأوضحت الدراسة الطبية الجديدة أن هذه التغيرات تشير إلى التهاب مبكر وتلف في عضلة القلب، ولا يمكن رؤيتها بالعين البشرية أو بالفحوصات التقليدية.
درّب الفريق نظام الذكاء الاصطناعي على بيانات أكثر من 72,000 مريض في إنجلترا خضعوا لفحوصات قلبية بين عامي 2007 و2022، وتم التحقق من صحتها على مجموعة إضافية.
وأظهرت النتائج أن المرضى المصنفين ضمن «الخطر العالي» كانوا أكثر عرضة للإصابة بفشل القلب بنحو 20 مرة مقارنة بالآخرين، مع احتمال يصل إلى 25% (أي واحد من كل أربعة) للإصابة خلال السنوات الخمس التالية. وحققت الأداة دقة تصل إلى 86% في التنبؤ.
وقالت الدكتورة سونيا بابو نارايان، المديرة السريرية في مؤسسة القلب البريطانية «غالباً ما يتم تشخيص فشل القلب في وقت متأخر جداً، أحياناً فقط عند دخول المريض المستشفى، هذا النهج الجديد يمكن الأطباء من اكتشاف المرض مبكراً، مما يتيح إدارة أفضل وفرصة أكبر للعيش لفترة أطول وبصحة أفضل».
وأكد البروفيسور أنطونيادس، قائد الدراسة «طريقتنا تستطيع إنتاج درجة خطر مطلقة لكل مريض دون الحاجة إلى تدخل بشري. ونحن الآن نعمل على تطبيقها على أي فحص مقطعي للصدر، بغض النظر عن السبب الذي أُجري من أجله».
ويُعد فشل القلب حالة خطيرة يعجز فيها القلب عن ضخ الدم بكفاءة، وتظهر أعراضه تدريجياً مثل ضيق التنفس، التعب الشديد، تورم الساقين، والسعال المستمر، ويأمل الباحثون في دمج هذه الأداة ضمن هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية في بريطانيا، لتحويل الفحوصات الروتينية إلى أداة وقائية قوية، مما يقلل الضغط على المستشفيات ويسمح بتدخلات مبكرة مثل تغيير نمط الحياة أو العلاج الدوائي.
In a promising scientific discovery that could revolutionize the prevention of heart diseases, researchers at the University of Oxford have developed a new artificial intelligence tool that can predict the risk of fatal heart failure up to five years before symptoms appear, by analyzing simple routine tests.
According to the study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, which was conducted under the leadership of Professor Charalampos Antoniades, a professor of cardiology at the University of Oxford, the method relies on analyzing computed tomography (CT) images of the heart, focusing on subtle changes in the fat surrounding the heart.
The new medical study explained that these changes indicate early inflammation and damage to the heart muscle, which cannot be seen by the human eye or through traditional tests.
The team trained the artificial intelligence system on data from over 72,000 patients in England who underwent cardiac tests between 2007 and 2022, and its accuracy was validated on an additional group.
The results showed that patients classified as "high risk" were about 20 times more likely to develop heart failure compared to others, with a probability of up to 25% (one in four) of developing it within the next five years. The tool achieved an accuracy of up to 86% in predictions.
Dr. Sonia Babu Narayan, the clinical director at the British Heart Foundation, said, "Heart failure is often diagnosed very late, sometimes only when the patient is hospitalized. This new approach allows doctors to detect the disease early, enabling better management and a greater chance of living longer and healthier."
Professor Antoniades, the study leader, confirmed, "Our method can produce an absolute risk score for each patient without the need for human intervention. We are now working to apply it to any chest CT scan, regardless of the reason it was performed."
Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently, and its symptoms gradually appear, such as shortness of breath, severe fatigue, swelling of the legs, and persistent cough. Researchers hope to integrate this tool within the National Health Service in the UK, transforming routine tests into a powerful preventive tool, reducing pressure on hospitals and allowing for early interventions such as lifestyle changes or medication.