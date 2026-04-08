أعلن رئيس الوزراء اليوناني كيرياكوس ميتسوتاكيس، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن بلاده تعتزم فرض حظر على استخدام مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي للأطفال دون سن 15 عامًا، اعتبارًا من الأول من يناير 2027، في خطوة تهدف إلى الحد من الآثار السلبية المتزايدة للاستخدام الرقمي بين القُصّر.
وأوضح ميتسوتاكيس، في تصريحات صحفية، أن القرار يأتي استجابة لمخاوف متنامية تتعلق بارتفاع معدلات القلق واضطرابات النوم، إضافة إلى ما وصفه بـ«التصميم الإدماني» للمنصات الرقمية، مؤكدًا أن الحكومة أجرت مشاورات مع أولياء الأمور قبل اتخاذ القرار.
وأشار إلى أن اليونان ستكون من أوائل الدول التي تتبنى مثل هذه الخطوة، معربًا عن أمله في أن تتبعها دول أخرى، مضيفًا أن الهدف يتمثل أيضًا في دفع الاتحاد الأوروبي نحو تبني سياسة موحدة في هذا الشأن.
دعم شعبي وإجراءات سابقة
وكشفت نتائج استطلاع للرأي في فبراير الماضي أن نحو 80% من المشاركين يؤيدون فرض هذا الحظر، ما يعكس دعمًا شعبيًا واسعًا للقرار.
وكانت الحكومة اليونانية قد اتخذت بالفعل خطوات تمهيدية، شملت حظر استخدام الهواتف المحمولة داخل المدارس، إلى جانب إطلاق منصات للرقابة الأبوية تهدف إلى تقليل وقت استخدام الشاشات بين المراهقين.
سياق دولي متسارع
تأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار توجه عالمي متزايد لتقييد استخدام الأطفال لمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث كانت أستراليا أول دولة في العالم تفرض حظرًا مماثلًا على من هم دون 16 عامًا في ديسمبر الماضي، شمل منصات مثل (تيك توك، يوتيوب، إنستغرام، فيسبوك).
ورغم اعتراض بعض الشركات المالكة لهذه المنصات، مثل (Meta)، إلا أنها أعلنت التزامها بتطبيق القوانين.
تفاصيل التنفيذ والعقوبات
وأوضحت الحكومة اليونانية أنها لا تملك حاليًا سلطة إلزام الشركات بالتحقق من أعمار المستخدمين، لكنها توصي باستخدام آليات التحقق المعتمدة داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، مع دعوة أولياء الأمور للمشاركة الفعالة في الرقابة.
من جانبه، أكد وزير الحوكمة الرقمية ديميتريس باباستيرجيو أن المنصات ستكون ملزمة اعتبارًا من 2027 بتقييد وصول المستخدمين دون السن القانونية، أو مواجهة غرامات قد تصل إلى 6% من إيراداتها العالمية، وفقًا لقانون الخدمات الرقمية الأوروبي.
ومن المقرر أن يُقر البرلمان اليوناني التشريع الخاص بالحظر بحلول منتصف عام 2026.
دعوة لتشريع أوروبي موحد
وفي رسالة رسمية إلى رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين، دعا ميتسوتاكيس إلى تبني إطار أوروبي موحد، مؤكدًا أن الإجراءات الوطنية وحدها لن تكون كافية.
واقترح تحديد «سن الرشد الرقمي» عند 15 عامًا على مستوى الاتحاد، مع فرض التحقق الإلزامي والدوري من أعمار المستخدمين، وإنشاء نظام موحد للعقوبات والتنفيذ بحلول نهاية 2026.
بدوره، شدد وزير الدولة أكيس سكرتسوس على أن التشريعات الوطنية تظل مرتبطة بشكل كبير بالقوانين الأوروبية، مؤكدًا أن غياب إطار أوروبي شامل سيحد من فعالية أي قرارات محلية.
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced today (Wednesday) that his country intends to impose a ban on the use of social media by children under the age of 15, starting from January 1, 2027, in a move aimed at reducing the increasing negative effects of digital usage among minors.
Mitsotakis explained in press statements that the decision comes in response to growing concerns regarding rising rates of anxiety and sleep disorders, in addition to what he described as the "addictive design" of digital platforms, emphasizing that the government consulted with parents before making the decision.
He noted that Greece will be among the first countries to adopt such a step, expressing hope that other countries will follow suit, adding that the goal also includes pushing the European Union towards adopting a unified policy in this regard.
Public Support and Previous Measures
Results from a survey conducted last February revealed that about 80% of participants support the imposition of this ban, reflecting widespread public support for the decision.
The Greek government has already taken preliminary steps, including banning the use of mobile phones in schools, along with launching parental control platforms aimed at reducing screen time among teenagers.
Accelerating International Context
This step comes within a growing global trend to restrict children's use of social media, as Australia was the first country in the world to impose a similar ban on those under 16 last December, covering platforms such as (TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook).
Despite objections from some companies owning these platforms, such as (Meta), they announced their commitment to comply with the laws.
Implementation Details and Penalties
The Greek government clarified that it currently does not have the authority to require companies to verify users' ages, but it recommends using the age verification mechanisms approved within the European Union, while urging parents to actively participate in monitoring.
For his part, Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou confirmed that platforms will be required starting in 2027 to restrict access for users below the legal age, or face fines that could reach 6% of their global revenues, according to the European Digital Services Act.
The Greek Parliament is expected to approve the legislation regarding the ban by mid-2026.
Call for Unified European Legislation
In an official message to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Mitsotakis called for the adoption of a unified European framework, emphasizing that national measures alone will not be sufficient.
He proposed setting the "digital maturity age" at 15 across the Union, with mandatory and periodic verification of users' ages, and establishing a unified system for penalties and enforcement by the end of 2026.
For his part, State Minister Akis Skertsos emphasized that national legislation remains closely linked to European laws, asserting that the absence of a comprehensive European framework will limit the effectiveness of any local decisions.