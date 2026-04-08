The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced today (Wednesday) that his country intends to impose a ban on the use of social media by children under the age of 15, starting from January 1, 2027, in a move aimed at reducing the increasing negative effects of digital usage among minors.

Mitsotakis explained in press statements that the decision comes in response to growing concerns regarding rising rates of anxiety and sleep disorders, in addition to what he described as the "addictive design" of digital platforms, emphasizing that the government consulted with parents before making the decision.

He noted that Greece will be among the first countries to adopt such a step, expressing hope that other countries will follow suit, adding that the goal also includes pushing the European Union towards adopting a unified policy in this regard.

Public Support and Previous Measures

Results from a survey conducted last February revealed that about 80% of participants support the imposition of this ban, reflecting widespread public support for the decision.

The Greek government has already taken preliminary steps, including banning the use of mobile phones in schools, along with launching parental control platforms aimed at reducing screen time among teenagers.

Accelerating International Context

This step comes within a growing global trend to restrict children's use of social media, as Australia was the first country in the world to impose a similar ban on those under 16 last December, covering platforms such as (TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook).

Despite objections from some companies owning these platforms, such as (Meta), they announced their commitment to comply with the laws.

Implementation Details and Penalties

The Greek government clarified that it currently does not have the authority to require companies to verify users' ages, but it recommends using the age verification mechanisms approved within the European Union, while urging parents to actively participate in monitoring.

For his part, Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou confirmed that platforms will be required starting in 2027 to restrict access for users below the legal age, or face fines that could reach 6% of their global revenues, according to the European Digital Services Act.

The Greek Parliament is expected to approve the legislation regarding the ban by mid-2026.

Call for Unified European Legislation

In an official message to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Mitsotakis called for the adoption of a unified European framework, emphasizing that national measures alone will not be sufficient.

He proposed setting the "digital maturity age" at 15 across the Union, with mandatory and periodic verification of users' ages, and establishing a unified system for penalties and enforcement by the end of 2026.

For his part, State Minister Akis Skertsos emphasized that national legislation remains closely linked to European laws, asserting that the absence of a comprehensive European framework will limit the effectiveness of any local decisions.