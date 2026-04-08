أعلن رئيس الوزراء اليوناني كيرياكوس ميتسوتاكيس، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن بلاده تعتزم فرض حظر على استخدام مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي للأطفال دون سن 15 عامًا، اعتبارًا من الأول من يناير 2027، في خطوة تهدف إلى الحد من الآثار السلبية المتزايدة للاستخدام الرقمي بين القُصّر.

وأوضح ميتسوتاكيس، في تصريحات صحفية، أن القرار يأتي استجابة لمخاوف متنامية تتعلق بارتفاع معدلات القلق واضطرابات النوم، إضافة إلى ما وصفه بـ«التصميم الإدماني» للمنصات الرقمية، مؤكدًا أن الحكومة أجرت مشاورات مع أولياء الأمور قبل اتخاذ القرار.

وأشار إلى أن اليونان ستكون من أوائل الدول التي تتبنى مثل هذه الخطوة، معربًا عن أمله في أن تتبعها دول أخرى، مضيفًا أن الهدف يتمثل أيضًا في دفع الاتحاد الأوروبي نحو تبني سياسة موحدة في هذا الشأن.

دعم شعبي وإجراءات سابقة

وكشفت نتائج استطلاع للرأي في فبراير الماضي أن نحو 80% من المشاركين يؤيدون فرض هذا الحظر، ما يعكس دعمًا شعبيًا واسعًا للقرار.

وكانت الحكومة اليونانية قد اتخذت بالفعل خطوات تمهيدية، شملت حظر استخدام الهواتف المحمولة داخل المدارس، إلى جانب إطلاق منصات للرقابة الأبوية تهدف إلى تقليل وقت استخدام الشاشات بين المراهقين.

سياق دولي متسارع

تأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار توجه عالمي متزايد لتقييد استخدام الأطفال لمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث كانت أستراليا أول دولة في العالم تفرض حظرًا مماثلًا على من هم دون 16 عامًا في ديسمبر الماضي، شمل منصات مثل (تيك توك، يوتيوب، إنستغرام، فيسبوك).

ورغم اعتراض بعض الشركات المالكة لهذه المنصات، مثل (Meta)، إلا أنها أعلنت التزامها بتطبيق القوانين.

تفاصيل التنفيذ والعقوبات

وأوضحت الحكومة اليونانية أنها لا تملك حاليًا سلطة إلزام الشركات بالتحقق من أعمار المستخدمين، لكنها توصي باستخدام آليات التحقق المعتمدة داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، مع دعوة أولياء الأمور للمشاركة الفعالة في الرقابة.

من جانبه، أكد وزير الحوكمة الرقمية ديميتريس باباستيرجيو أن المنصات ستكون ملزمة اعتبارًا من 2027 بتقييد وصول المستخدمين دون السن القانونية، أو مواجهة غرامات قد تصل إلى 6% من إيراداتها العالمية، وفقًا لقانون الخدمات الرقمية الأوروبي.

ومن المقرر أن يُقر البرلمان اليوناني التشريع الخاص بالحظر بحلول منتصف عام 2026.

دعوة لتشريع أوروبي موحد

وفي رسالة رسمية إلى رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين، دعا ميتسوتاكيس إلى تبني إطار أوروبي موحد، مؤكدًا أن الإجراءات الوطنية وحدها لن تكون كافية.

واقترح تحديد «سن الرشد الرقمي» عند 15 عامًا على مستوى الاتحاد، مع فرض التحقق الإلزامي والدوري من أعمار المستخدمين، وإنشاء نظام موحد للعقوبات والتنفيذ بحلول نهاية 2026.

بدوره، شدد وزير الدولة أكيس سكرتسوس على أن التشريعات الوطنية تظل مرتبطة بشكل كبير بالقوانين الأوروبية، مؤكدًا أن غياب إطار أوروبي شامل سيحد من فعالية أي قرارات محلية.