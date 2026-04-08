The Eastern Mediterranean region experienced an earthquake today (Wednesday) with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale, located hundreds of kilometers from the Egyptian shores, with no reported loss of life or property.

The National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Egypt announced that the national seismic monitoring network recorded the tremor at exactly 01:35:02 PM local time in Cairo, indicating that the epicenter of the earthquake was approximately 659 kilometers northwest of Marsa Matrouh, in the Mediterranean Sea near the maritime borders of Greece and Cyprus.

The institute clarified, according to an official statement, that the earthquake's magnitude was 4.8, at a latitude of 35.56 degrees north and a longitude of 22.24 degrees east, at a depth estimated to be about 23.63 kilometers below the Earth's surface.

Official data confirmed that there were no reports of citizens feeling the tremor within Egyptian territory, nor were there any recorded material or human losses as a result of this seismic activity.

The institute pointed out that monitoring and precise follow-up operations are ongoing around the clock through the network of distributed seismic stations to detect any potential developments and ensure the safety of citizens.

This area is considered relatively seismically active, experiencing similar tremors from time to time, often without direct impact on Egyptian territory.

Although the earthquake's magnitude is classified as moderate, the distance of its epicenter from the Egyptian shores and its occurrence at a suitable depth within the Mediterranean significantly reduced its impact, which explains why citizens did not feel it.

This tremor also reflects the ongoing natural seismic activity in the Mediterranean basin, particularly in areas close to the tectonic boundary between the African and Eurasian plates.