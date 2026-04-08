شهدت منطقة شرق البحر المتوسط، اليوم (الأربعاء)، هزة أرضية بلغت قوتها 4.8 درجة على مقياس ريختر، وذلك على بعد مئات الكيلومترات من السواحل المصرية، دون تسجيل أي خسائر في الأرواح أو الممتلكات.
وأعلن المعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية في مصر، أن محطات الشبكة القومية لرصد الزلازل سجلت الهزة في تمام الساعة 01:35:02 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي لمدينة القاهرة، موضحاً أن مركز الزلزال وقع على بعد نحو 659 كيلومتراً شمال غرب مرسى مطروح، في نطاق البحر المتوسط بالقرب من الحدود البحرية لليونان وقبرص.
وأوضح المعهد، بحسب بيان رسمي، أن قوة الزلزال بلغت 4.8 درجة، عند خط عرض 35.56 شمالاً وخط طول 22.24 شرقاً، وعلى عمق يُقدّر بنحو 23.63 كيلومتر تحت سطح الأرض.
وأكدت البيانات الرسمية أنه لم ترد أي بلاغات تُفيد بشعور المواطنين داخل الأراضي المصرية بالهزة، كما لم يتم تسجيل أي خسائر مادية أو بشرية نتيجة هذا النشاط الزلزالي.
وأشار المعهد إلى استمرار أعمال الرصد والمتابعة الدقيقة على مدار الساعة من خلال شبكة محطات الزلازل المنتشرة، لرصد أي تطورات محتملة وضمان سلامة المواطنين.
وتُعد هذه المنطقة من المناطق النشطة زلزالياً نسبياً، وتشهد بين الحين والآخر هزات مشابهة، غالباً دون تأثير مباشر على الأراضي المصرية.
ورغم أن قوة الزلزال تُصنّف ضمن الفئة المتوسطة، إلا أن بُعد مركزه عن السواحل المصرية ووقوعه في عمق مناسب داخل البحر المتوسط ساهم في تقليل تأثيره بشكل كبير، وهو ما يفسر عدم شعور المواطنين به.
كما تعكس هذه الهزة استمرار النشاط الزلزالي الطبيعي في حوض البحر المتوسط، خصوصاً في المناطق القريبة من الحدود التكتونية بين الصفيحتين الأفريقية والأوراسية.
The Eastern Mediterranean region experienced an earthquake today (Wednesday) with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale, located hundreds of kilometers from the Egyptian shores, with no reported loss of life or property.
The National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Egypt announced that the national seismic monitoring network recorded the tremor at exactly 01:35:02 PM local time in Cairo, indicating that the epicenter of the earthquake was approximately 659 kilometers northwest of Marsa Matrouh, in the Mediterranean Sea near the maritime borders of Greece and Cyprus.
The institute clarified, according to an official statement, that the earthquake's magnitude was 4.8, at a latitude of 35.56 degrees north and a longitude of 22.24 degrees east, at a depth estimated to be about 23.63 kilometers below the Earth's surface.
Official data confirmed that there were no reports of citizens feeling the tremor within Egyptian territory, nor were there any recorded material or human losses as a result of this seismic activity.
The institute pointed out that monitoring and precise follow-up operations are ongoing around the clock through the network of distributed seismic stations to detect any potential developments and ensure the safety of citizens.
This area is considered relatively seismically active, experiencing similar tremors from time to time, often without direct impact on Egyptian territory.
Although the earthquake's magnitude is classified as moderate, the distance of its epicenter from the Egyptian shores and its occurrence at a suitable depth within the Mediterranean significantly reduced its impact, which explains why citizens did not feel it.
This tremor also reflects the ongoing natural seismic activity in the Mediterranean basin, particularly in areas close to the tectonic boundary between the African and Eurasian plates.