شهدت منطقة شرق البحر المتوسط، اليوم (الأربعاء)، هزة أرضية بلغت قوتها 4.8 درجة على مقياس ريختر، وذلك على بعد مئات الكيلومترات من السواحل المصرية، دون تسجيل أي خسائر في الأرواح أو الممتلكات.

وأعلن المعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية في مصر، أن محطات الشبكة القومية لرصد الزلازل سجلت الهزة في تمام الساعة 01:35:02 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي لمدينة القاهرة، موضحاً أن مركز الزلزال وقع على بعد نحو 659 كيلومتراً شمال غرب مرسى مطروح، في نطاق البحر المتوسط بالقرب من الحدود البحرية لليونان وقبرص.

وأوضح المعهد، بحسب بيان رسمي، أن قوة الزلزال بلغت 4.8 درجة، عند خط عرض 35.56 شمالاً وخط طول 22.24 شرقاً، وعلى عمق يُقدّر بنحو 23.63 كيلومتر تحت سطح الأرض.

وأكدت البيانات الرسمية أنه لم ترد أي بلاغات تُفيد بشعور المواطنين داخل الأراضي المصرية بالهزة، كما لم يتم تسجيل أي خسائر مادية أو بشرية نتيجة هذا النشاط الزلزالي.

وأشار المعهد إلى استمرار أعمال الرصد والمتابعة الدقيقة على مدار الساعة من خلال شبكة محطات الزلازل المنتشرة، لرصد أي تطورات محتملة وضمان سلامة المواطنين.

وتُعد هذه المنطقة من المناطق النشطة زلزالياً نسبياً، وتشهد بين الحين والآخر هزات مشابهة، غالباً دون تأثير مباشر على الأراضي المصرية.

ورغم أن قوة الزلزال تُصنّف ضمن الفئة المتوسطة، إلا أن بُعد مركزه عن السواحل المصرية ووقوعه في عمق مناسب داخل البحر المتوسط ساهم في تقليل تأثيره بشكل كبير، وهو ما يفسر عدم شعور المواطنين به.

كما تعكس هذه الهزة استمرار النشاط الزلزالي الطبيعي في حوض البحر المتوسط، خصوصاً في المناطق القريبة من الحدود التكتونية بين الصفيحتين الأفريقية والأوراسية.