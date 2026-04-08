حذّر رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن انتهاكات وقف إطلاق النار تقوض روح عملية السلام، مطالباً جميع الأطراف باحترام الهدنة لأسبوعين.


وكتب شهباز على حسابه في «إكس»: «انتهاكات لوقف إطلاق النار أُبلغ عنها في بضعة أماكن عبر منطقة النزاع، قد تقوض روح عملية السلام، وأحث جميع الأطراف بإخلاص وصدق على ممارسة الامتناع واحترام وقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين، كما تم الاتفاق عليه، حتى تتمكن الدبلوماسية من لعب دور رئيسي نحو تسوية سلمية للنزاع».


وكشفت مصادر باكستانية لـ«رويترز» أن وفداً أمريكياً برئاسة نائب الرئيس الأمريكي دي فانس، ووفداً إيرانياً برئاسة قاليباف، سيصلان غداً (الخيمس) إلى إسلام أباد، غير أن الرئيس الأمريكي قال إن فانس قد لا يحضر محادثات باكستان شخصياً.


وأوضح ترمب في تصريحات لشبكة «PBS»، إن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار مع طهران لا يشمل لبنان، مؤكداً أن سبب عدم ضم لبنان للاتفاق هو حزب الله.


وأضاف ترمب: «لم يكونوا ضمن الاتفاق»، وفي رده على سؤال بشأن موافقته على استمرار إسرائيل في هذه الضربات، قال ترمب: «هذا جزء من الاتفاق، الجميع يعرف ذلك، هذه مواجهة منفصلة».


وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس قد وصف في وقت سابق اليوم اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بـ«الهدنة الهشة»، معتبراً أن التوصل إلى اتفاق ممكن، إذا تفاوض الإيرانيون بحسن نية.


بالمقابل، قالت وكالة فارس الإيرانية أن طهران أوقفت مرور ناقلات النفط بمضيق هرمز؛ بسبب الغارات الإسرائيلية، في حين ذكرت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية أن طهران ستنسحب من وقف إطلاق النار إذا استمرت الهجمات على لبنان.


وذكرت الوكالة أن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أبلغ باكستان أن إيران سترد على خروقات وقف إطلاق النار، مبينة أن عراقجي ناقش مع قائد الجيش الباكستاني الجنرال عاصم منير حالات خرق وقف إطلاق النار في إيران ولبنان.