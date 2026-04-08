Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif warned today (Wednesday) that violations of the ceasefire undermine the spirit of the peace process, urging all parties to respect the truce for two weeks.



Shahbaz wrote on his account on "X": "Ceasefire violations have been reported in several places across the conflict area, which may undermine the spirit of the peace process. I sincerely and honestly urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed, so that diplomacy can play a key role in achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict."



Pakistani sources revealed to "Reuters" that a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Vice President Dee Vance and an Iranian delegation led by Qalibaf will arrive tomorrow (Thursday) in Islamabad, although the U.S. president stated that Vance may not attend the talks in Pakistan in person.



Trump clarified in statements to PBS that the ceasefire agreement with Tehran does not include Lebanon, emphasizing that the reason for not including Lebanon in the agreement is Hezbollah.



Trump added: "They were not part of the agreement," and in response to a question about his approval for Israel to continue these strikes, he said: "That's part of the agreement; everyone knows that. This is a separate confrontation."



Earlier today, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance described the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran as a "fragile truce," considering that reaching an agreement is possible if the Iranians negotiate in good faith.



In contrast, the Iranian Fars news agency reported that Tehran has halted the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz due to Israeli airstrikes, while the Tasnim news agency mentioned that Tehran will withdraw from the ceasefire if attacks on Lebanon continue.



The agency reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed Pakistan that Iran will respond to ceasefire violations, indicating that Araghchi discussed with Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir the cases of ceasefire violations in Iran and Lebanon.