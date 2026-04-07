يصف الأطباء مرض سرطان البنكرياس بأنه أحد أكثر الأمراض قسوة وخطورة، إذ يتطور بصمت، ويصعب اكتشافه مبكراً، وغالباً ما يكون تشخيصه متأخراً عندما يكون قد انتشر بالفعل، مما يجعل فرص النجاة محدودة للغاية.

وتشير التقديرات إلى أن نحو 12% فقط من المرضى ينجون لأكثر من خمس سنوات بعد التشخيص، وهو ما يعكس الطبيعة العدوانية لهذا المرض.

مرض صامت وأعراض مضللة

ينشأ سرطان البنكرياس في عضو صغير يقع خلف المعدة، يلعب دوراً حيوياً في الهضم وتنظيم السكر في الدم، لكن موقعه العميق يسمح للأورام بالنمو لفترات طويلة دون ظهور أعراض واضحة.

وعادةً لا تظهر العلامات – مثل فقدان الوزن، وآلام البطن، أو اليرقان – إلا بعد انتشار المرض، ما يقلل فرص العلاج الجذري.

حالات شهيرة تعكس قسوته

سلّطت حالات عدد من المشاهير الضوء على خطورة المرض، من بينهم الممثل ألان ريكمان، الذي توفي عام 2016 بعد أشهر من التشخيص، وكذلك باتريك سويزي، الذي رحل بعد أقل من عامين من إصابته.

عوامل الخطر.. نمط الحياة في الواجهة

ويرى الخبراء أن نمط الحياة الحديث يلعب دوراً متزايداً في ارتفاع معدلات الإصابة، خاصة بين فئات عمرية أصغر.

ومن أبرز عوامل الخطر، التدخين الذي يزيد خطر الإصابة إلى الضعف تقريباً، والسمنة خاصة الدهون الحشوية التي تضغط على البنكرياس، والكحول الذي يسبب التهابات مزمنة قد تتطور إلى سرطان، والنظام الغذائي غير الصحي مثل الأطعمة المصنعة واللحوم الحمراء، كما أن حالات مثل التهاب البنكرياس المزمن قد تزيد من احتمالات الإصابة.

عوامل وراثية لا يمكن تجاهلها

وتشير الدراسات إلى أن 5 – 10% من الحالات ترتبط بعوامل وراثية، مثل طفرات جينية في BRCA، ما يجعل الفحص المبكر مهماً لمن لديهم تاريخ عائلي.

منتجات حديثة تحت الشك

ويثير انتشار منتجات النيكوتين الحديثة تساؤلات حول تأثيرها على البنكرياس، لكن الأدلة لا تزال غير حاسمة، كما لم يتم إثبات علاقة مباشرة بين السجائر الإلكترونية والمرض، رغم وجود مؤشرات أولية تستدعي المزيد من البحث.

وأثارت أدوية إنقاص الوزن الحديثة مخاوف بشأن تأثيرها على البنكرياس، لكن الدراسات الحديثة تشير إلى أنها لا تزيد بشكل كبير من خطر الإصابة بسرطان البنكرياس، مع احتمال وجود فوائد، رغم الحاجة لمزيد من البيانات طويلة المدى.

الترطيب والصحة العامة

ويحذر الخبراء من أن الجفاف قد يؤثر على إنتاج إنزيمات البنكرياس، مما يضع ضغطاً إضافياً على الجسم، مؤكدين أهمية شرب كميات كافية من الماء يومياً.