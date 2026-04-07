Doctors describe pancreatic cancer as one of the most brutal and dangerous diseases, as it develops silently, is difficult to detect early, and is often diagnosed late when it has already spread, making survival chances extremely limited.

Estimates suggest that only about 12% of patients survive more than five years after diagnosis, reflecting the aggressive nature of this disease.

A Silent Disease with Misleading Symptoms

Pancreatic cancer originates in a small organ located behind the stomach, which plays a vital role in digestion and blood sugar regulation, but its deep location allows tumors to grow for long periods without clear symptoms.

Typically, signs such as weight loss, abdominal pain, or jaundice do not appear until after the disease has spread, reducing the chances for radical treatment.

Famous Cases Reflecting Its Severity

Cases of several celebrities have highlighted the seriousness of the disease, including actor Alan Rickman, who died in 2016 just months after diagnosis, and Patrick Swayze, who passed away less than two years after his diagnosis.

Risk Factors... Lifestyle at the Forefront

Experts believe that modern lifestyle plays an increasing role in rising incidence rates, especially among younger age groups.

Among the most significant risk factors are smoking, which nearly doubles the risk of developing the disease, obesity, particularly visceral fat that puts pressure on the pancreas, alcohol, which causes chronic inflammation that can develop into cancer, and an unhealthy diet such as processed foods and red meats. Additionally, conditions like chronic pancreatitis may increase the likelihood of developing the disease.

Genetic Factors Cannot Be Ignored

Studies indicate that 5-10% of cases are linked to genetic factors, such as genetic mutations in BRCA, making early screening important for those with a family history.

Modern Products Under Scrutiny

The rise of modern nicotine products raises questions about their impact on the pancreas, but evidence remains inconclusive, and a direct relationship between e-cigarettes and the disease has not been proven, although preliminary indications warrant further research.

Recent weight loss medications have raised concerns about their effects on the pancreas, but recent studies suggest they do not significantly increase the risk of pancreatic cancer, with potential benefits, although more long-term data is needed.

Hydration and General Health

Experts warn that dehydration may affect the production of pancreatic enzymes, putting additional stress on the body, emphasizing the importance of drinking adequate amounts of water daily.