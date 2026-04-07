In one of the cases that reveal the complexities of organized crime and its infiltration into unexpected places, Iraqi authorities dismantled a dangerous drug trafficking network that not only operated outside the law but also managed its activities from within the prison walls themselves. This qualitative operation reflects the scale of security challenges and highlights new methods adopted by these networks to evade prosecution.

In detail, the Iraqi National Security Service announced yesterday (Monday) the dismantling of an organized drug trafficking network in Basra province, which was managing its operations from inside one of the prisons, with the involvement of inmates and security personnel implicated in this illegal activity.

The service clarified in a statement published on its official Facebook page that the uncovering of this network came after precise intelligence monitoring and obtaining the necessary judicial approvals, resulting in the arrest of its members.

According to the statement, the number of suspects arrested reached 40 individuals, with 23 suspects detained in the first phase due to their direct links to the network, before investigations and their testimonies led to the uncovering of 17 additional suspects.

This achievement comes as part of a series of operations carried out by the service in several provinces, targeting local and international networks specialized in the manufacture and trafficking of narcotic substances, including a network dismantled last December, which included 17 suspects, most of whom were non-Iraqis, and was managing a drug production lab in Basra.

It is noteworthy that Article 27 of the Iraqi Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law stipulates penalties of up to death or life imprisonment for anyone who imports, produces, or traffics in narcotic substances and psychotropic substances outside legal frameworks, as part of the state's tightening measures to combat these crimes.