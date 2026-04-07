في واحدة من القضايا التي تكشف تعقيدات الجريمة المنظمة وتغلغلها في أماكن غير متوقعة، أطاحت السلطات العراقية بشبكة خطيرة لتجارة المخدرات، لم تكتفِ بالعمل خارج القانون، بل أدارت نشاطها من داخل أسوار السجن نفسه. عملية نوعية تعكس حجم التحديات الأمنية، وتسلّط الضوء على أساليب جديدة تعتمدها هذه الشبكات لتفادي الملاحقة.

وفي التفاصيل، أعلن جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي، أمس (الإثنين)، تفكيك شبكة منظمة لتجارة المخدرات في محافظة البصرة، كانت تُدير عملياتها من داخل أحد السجون، بمشاركة نزلاء وموظفين أمنيين متورطين في هذا النشاط غير المشروع.

وأوضح الجهاز، في بيان نشره عبر صفحته الرسمية على منصة «فيسبوك»، أن كشف هذه الشبكة جاء بعد متابعة استخباراتية دقيقة، واستحصال الموافقات القضائية اللازمة، ما أسفر عن الإطاحة بأفرادها.

وبحسب البيان، بلغ عدد المتهمين الذين تم القبض عليهم 40 شخصاً، جرى توقيف 23 متهماً في المرحلة الأولى لارتباطهم المباشر بالشبكة، قبل أن تقود التحقيقات وإفاداتهم إلى كشف 17 متهماً آخرين.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز ضمن سلسلة عمليات نفذها الجهاز في عدة محافظات، استهدفت شبكات محلية ودولية متخصصة في تصنيع المواد المخدرة والاتجار بها، من بينها شبكة تم تفكيكها في ديسمبر الماضي، ضمّت 17 متهماً معظمهم من غير العراقيين، وكانت تدير معملاً لإنتاج المخدرات في البصرة.

يُذكر أن المادة 27 من قانون المخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية العراقي تنص على فرض عقوبات تصل إلى الإعدام أو السجن المؤبد بحق كل من يستورد أو يُنتج أو يتاجر بالمواد المخدرة والمؤثرات العقلية خارج الأطر القانونية، في إطار تشديد الدولة إجراءاتها لمكافحة هذه الجرائم.