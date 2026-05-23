في قرار سياسي وصحي مباغت حبس أنفاس عشاق كرة القدم حول العالم، فجّر البيت الأبيض قنبلة مدوية قبل أسابيع قليلة من انطلاق عرس كأس العالم لعام 2026، بعدما تقرر رسمياً إخضاع منتخب جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية لإجراءات «عزل صحي صارم» مرعب لمدة 21 يوماً كاملة داخل فقاعة مغلقة، كشرط وحيد وأخير للسماح له بدخول الأراضي الأمريكية والمشاركة في البطولة، بسبب مخاوف مرعبة من تفشي فيروس «إيبولا» الفتاك.

القرار الصادم نزل كالصاعقة على البعثة الكونغولية، وحوّل طموح المونديال إلى كابوس حقيقي، حيث بات التحدي الأكبر للاعبين ليس انتزاع النقاط داخل المستطيل الأخضر، بل النجاة من مقصلة الاستبعاد التام خلف الجدران العازلة.

«إيبولا» يغزو المونديال.. والحصار في بلجيكا

أزمة المنتخب الأفريقي انفجرت بينما كان يقيم معسكره التدريبي الأخير في بلجيكا، ليأتيه الأمر الأمريكي بفرض الحجر الفوري وفق بروتوكولات عسكرية صارمة:

  • حظر الاختلاط التام: طُلب من البعثة الانغلاق الكامل داخل «فقاعة صحية» مؤقتة بأوروبا قبل السفر إلى أمريكا، مع التنبيه على أن أي خرق، ولو بسيط، للفقاعة سيعني نهاية حلم المونديال للفريق بالكامل.
  • فخ الاستدعاءات الجديدة: الخطة التنظيمية قضت بأن أي لاعب ينضم للقائمة لاحقاً كبديل، سيعامل كـ«قنبلة موقوتة» ويعزل بشكل منفرد تماماً عن بقية زملائه لضمان سلامة البعثة.

سباق مع الزمن.. هل ينجو الفهد الكونغولي؟

جاءت هذه القبضة الأمريكية الحديدية عقب إعلان منظمة الصحة العالمية حالة الإنذار القصوى بعد تسجيل عشرات الإصابات والوفيات بالفيروس القاتل في أجزاء من شرق إفريقيا، مما دفع واشنطن لتخصيص مطارات محددة لاستقبال القادمين من تلك المناطق وإخضاعهم لفحوصات دقيقة.

ورغم محاولات الإدارة الأمريكية طمأنة الشارع الرياضي بأن الإجراءات لا تستهدف المنتخبات سياسياً، إلا أن الغموض لا يزال يلف مصير الفريق، فأي إصابة مشبوهة بـ«إيبولا» داخل الحجر تعني طرد الكونغو من كأس العالم بقرار إداري. ووسط هذا الرعب الصحي والضغط النفسي، يجد الفهود الصغار أنفسهم في سباق لاهث مع الزمن، يخوضون فيه أولى مبارياتهم مرغمين: ضد شبح المرض والوقت.