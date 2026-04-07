The Museum of the Holy Quran showcased one of its rare possessions, a noble Quran dating back to the 13th century Hijri (19th century AD), in a model that embodies the care of Muslims throughout the ages for endowments on the Qurans, and their profound interest in perfecting it artistically and decoratively.

The Quran is distinguished by its writing in black ink with the use of several colors, and it is fully vowelized with diacritics. The separations between the verses are in the form of gilded circles, and the text is framed within its pages with multi-colored borders, in addition to including markers for the parts and sections that facilitate recitation and navigation between its locations.

The Quran is adorned with decorations, gilding, and intricate floral designs at its beginning, middle, and end, reflecting an advanced level of Islamic arts; the lines in its first pages appear within gilded clouds, highlighting the aesthetic and civilizational dimension of Islamic writing arts in that era.

The accompanying information about the manuscript indicated that it underwent previous restoration processes that preserved its artistic components, while it bears at its end a waqf inscription on one of the mosques, although the name of the mosque has been obscured over time.