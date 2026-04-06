نفى الشاعر علي أحمد سعيد (أدونيس)، أن يكون له أي موقع أو صفحات وحسابات على موقعي التواصل (فيسبوك، x). وقال لـ«عكاظ»، عبر رسالة واتساب: «ليس عندي موقع، ولا أتعامل مع وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إلا مع الواتساب». وأبدى دهشةً من تجرؤ البعض على استخدام اسمه وصوره دون إذن منه، مؤكداً أنه لا يعرف كيف تنشر هذه الأخبار باسمه، وتنسب إليه حسابات لا يعلم بها.

ويظل «أدونيس»، المولود في قصابين السورية قرب اللاذقية، رمز الحداثة العربيّة طيلة سبعة عقود، إذ جمع بين الفكر والشعر والنقد، وحافظ على لياقته الكتابية والحواريّة، ونشاطه الأدبي، علماً أنه أتم دراسته بقرار من رئيس الجمهورية السورية شكري القوتلي، حين ألقى بين يديه قصيدة، فسأله عن حاجته، فقال: «أريد أن أذهب إلى المدرسة».