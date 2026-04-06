The poet Ali Ahmad Said (Adonis) denied having any website, pages, or accounts on the social media platforms (Facebook, x). He told "Okaz" via a WhatsApp message: "I do not have a website, and I only use social media through WhatsApp." He expressed astonishment at the audacity of some to use his name and images without his permission, affirming that he does not know how this news is published in his name and how accounts he is unaware of are attributed to him.

Adonis, born in Qassabin, Syria, near Latakia, has been a symbol of Arab modernity for seven decades, as he combined thought, poetry, and criticism, maintaining his literary and dialogical fitness and his literary activity. It is noteworthy that he completed his studies by a decision from the Syrian President Shukri al-Quwatli, when he recited a poem in front of him, and the president asked him what he needed, to which he replied: "I want to go to school."