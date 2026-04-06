نفى الشاعر علي أحمد سعيد (أدونيس)، أن يكون له أي موقع أو صفحات وحسابات على موقعي التواصل (فيسبوك، x). وقال لـ«عكاظ»، عبر رسالة واتساب: «ليس عندي موقع، ولا أتعامل مع وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إلا مع الواتساب». وأبدى دهشةً من تجرؤ البعض على استخدام اسمه وصوره دون إذن منه، مؤكداً أنه لا يعرف كيف تنشر هذه الأخبار باسمه، وتنسب إليه حسابات لا يعلم بها.
ويظل «أدونيس»، المولود في قصابين السورية قرب اللاذقية، رمز الحداثة العربيّة طيلة سبعة عقود، إذ جمع بين الفكر والشعر والنقد، وحافظ على لياقته الكتابية والحواريّة، ونشاطه الأدبي، علماً أنه أتم دراسته بقرار من رئيس الجمهورية السورية شكري القوتلي، حين ألقى بين يديه قصيدة، فسأله عن حاجته، فقال: «أريد أن أذهب إلى المدرسة».
The poet Ali Ahmad Said (Adonis) denied having any website, pages, or accounts on the social media platforms (Facebook, x). He told "Okaz" via a WhatsApp message: "I do not have a website, and I only use social media through WhatsApp." He expressed astonishment at the audacity of some to use his name and images without his permission, affirming that he does not know how this news is published in his name and how accounts he is unaware of are attributed to him.
Adonis, born in Qassabin, Syria, near Latakia, has been a symbol of Arab modernity for seven decades, as he combined thought, poetry, and criticism, maintaining his literary and dialogical fitness and his literary activity. It is noteworthy that he completed his studies by a decision from the Syrian President Shukri al-Quwatli, when he recited a poem in front of him, and the president asked him what he needed, to which he replied: "I want to go to school."