تحوّل مهرجان محلي في ولاية كوشيناغار بالهند إلى مشهد من الرعب والفوضى، بعدما انهارت أرجوحة عملاقة أثناء تشغيلها، ما أسفر عن إصابة العشرات من النساء والأطفال، وسط شكاوى من وجود خلل هيكلي واستمرار التشغيل رغم التحذيرات المبكرة.
وبحسب شهود عيان، كانت الأرجوحة، التي يصل ارتفاعها إلى نحو 60 قدماً، مكتظة بحوالي 80 شخصاً عند وقوع الحادث. وأفادت المصادر أن الأرجوحة أكملت دورتين قبل أن تصدر أصوات طقطقة حادة، فيما حاول بعض الركاب التحذير من الخلل قبل أن يقتلع الهيكل من قاعدته فجأة ويسقط أرضاً، ما أدى إلى سقوط الركاب واحتجاز بعضهم أسفل الأرجوحة.
على الفور، تدخلت قوات الشرطة والأهالي لبدء عمليات الإنقاذ، التي استغرقت نحو ساعة بسبب وزن الهيكل المعدني الضخم، وتمكنت الفرق من إخراج الأشخاص العالقين.
ودفعت السلطات بست سيارات إسعاف لنقل المصابين إلى المستشفيات القريبة، فيما جرى تحويل أكثر من 10 حالات حرجة إلى كلية طبية في المنطقة. وأفادت التحقيقات الأولية بأن قاعدة الأرجوحة كانت ضعيفة ولم تُثبّت بشكل صحيح، ما جعلها غير قادرة على تحمل الحمولة الثقيلة، فيما لا تزال حالة طفلين من بين المصابين حرجة.
A local festival in Kushinagar, India turned into a scene of horror and chaos after a giant swing collapsed during operation, resulting in injuries to dozens of women and children, amid complaints of structural defects and continued operation despite early warnings.
According to eyewitnesses, the swing, which stands about 60 feet tall, was crowded with around 80 people at the time of the incident. Sources reported that the swing had completed two rotations before it emitted sharp cracking sounds, while some passengers attempted to warn of the malfunction before the structure suddenly detached from its base and fell to the ground, causing passengers to fall and trapping some underneath the swing.
Immediately, police and locals intervened to begin rescue operations, which took about an hour due to the weight of the massive metal structure, and the teams were able to extricate the trapped individuals.
Authorities dispatched six ambulances to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, while more than 10 critical cases were referred to a medical college in the area. Preliminary investigations indicated that the base of the swing was weak and not properly secured, making it unable to bear the heavy load, while the condition of two children among the injured remains critical.