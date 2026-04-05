تحوّل مهرجان محلي في ولاية كوشيناغار بالهند إلى مشهد من الرعب والفوضى، بعدما انهارت أرجوحة عملاقة أثناء تشغيلها، ما أسفر عن إصابة العشرات من النساء والأطفال، وسط شكاوى من وجود خلل هيكلي واستمرار التشغيل رغم التحذيرات المبكرة.

وبحسب شهود عيان، كانت الأرجوحة، التي يصل ارتفاعها إلى نحو 60 قدماً، مكتظة بحوالي 80 شخصاً عند وقوع الحادث. وأفادت المصادر أن الأرجوحة أكملت دورتين قبل أن تصدر أصوات طقطقة حادة، فيما حاول بعض الركاب التحذير من الخلل قبل أن يقتلع الهيكل من قاعدته فجأة ويسقط أرضاً، ما أدى إلى سقوط الركاب واحتجاز بعضهم أسفل الأرجوحة.

على الفور، تدخلت قوات الشرطة والأهالي لبدء عمليات الإنقاذ، التي استغرقت نحو ساعة بسبب وزن الهيكل المعدني الضخم، وتمكنت الفرق من إخراج الأشخاص العالقين.

ودفعت السلطات بست سيارات إسعاف لنقل المصابين إلى المستشفيات القريبة، فيما جرى تحويل أكثر من 10 حالات حرجة إلى كلية طبية في المنطقة. وأفادت التحقيقات الأولية بأن قاعدة الأرجوحة كانت ضعيفة ولم تُثبّت بشكل صحيح، ما جعلها غير قادرة على تحمل الحمولة الثقيلة، فيما لا تزال حالة طفلين من بين المصابين حرجة.