A local festival in Kushinagar, India turned into a scene of horror and chaos after a giant swing collapsed during operation, resulting in injuries to dozens of women and children, amid complaints of structural defects and continued operation despite early warnings.

According to eyewitnesses, the swing, which stands about 60 feet tall, was crowded with around 80 people at the time of the incident. Sources reported that the swing had completed two rotations before it emitted sharp cracking sounds, while some passengers attempted to warn of the malfunction before the structure suddenly detached from its base and fell to the ground, causing passengers to fall and trapping some underneath the swing.

Immediately, police and locals intervened to begin rescue operations, which took about an hour due to the weight of the massive metal structure, and the teams were able to extricate the trapped individuals.

Authorities dispatched six ambulances to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, while more than 10 critical cases were referred to a medical college in the area. Preliminary investigations indicated that the base of the swing was weak and not properly secured, making it unable to bear the heavy load, while the condition of two children among the injured remains critical.