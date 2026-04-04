هل نلغي الرحلة ونرتدي البدلات؟.. لحظة مرعبة لرواد أرتميس 2 بعد عبور نقطة «اللا عودة»

In a dramatic moment that recalled the hidden dangers of space, the crew of NASA's historic mission "Artemis 2" was startled by a terrifying emergency alert indicating a "suspected leak in the capsule," just minutes after crossing the "point of no return" towards the moon.

The mission launched on Wednesday, April 1, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard the giant SLS rocket, marking the first human journey towards the moon in over 50 years, since the legendary Apollo missions of the 1970s.

The crew consists of four astronauts: Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Astronaut Christina Koch, and Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen.



Sudden Emergency Alert

After successfully executing the critical "engine burn" that propelled them out of Earth's orbit and towards the moon, and just 20 minutes after this burn, which is considered the "point of no return," the Orion capsule received a sudden emergency alert.

In the crew's first live interview from space, Jeremy Hansen recounted the thrilling details, saying: "The message caught our attention intensely... Our thinking suddenly shifted from heading to the moon to wondering: Should we abort the mission, put on our space suits, and plan to return to Earth in less than a day?"

A cabin leak is one of the most dangerous potential issues in space, as it could lead to a drop in pressure inside the capsule, threatening the structural integrity and exposing the crew to the deadly vacuum of space. Fortunately, after a quick inspection by the crew and the monitoring team at the Houston control center, it was determined that the message was just a technical glitch and that the cabin pressure was perfectly normal and unaffected.



Relative Relief to Continue the Journey

Hansen confirmed that "Houston quickly helped us and assured us that the pressure was good, and we saw that on board the capsule as well," allowing the crew to continue the journey with relative relief.

Despite the terrifying moment, the crew and ground team affirmed that the mission was proceeding well and that such false alerts are a normal part of testing technology in unprecedented harsh conditions.

The total distance of the mission is approximately 685,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers), and on its sixth day of travel, the spacecraft will surpass the record distance of the Apollo 13 mission, reaching its farthest point from Earth at an altitude of nearly 6,400 miles (over 10,000 kilometers) above the moon's surface. After looping around the moon, the capsule will return to Earth in a journey that will take about four days.



A New Step Towards the Moon

This was not the only problem the crew faced; they dealt with excessive cold in the cabin, which was resolved by adjusting the fan speeds in collaboration with ground control. They also shared amusing details about their daily life in space, such as one of them sleeping under the control screens and Christina Koch sleeping "upside down" like a bat in the middle of the capsule.

The Artemis 2 mission, which is a critical test for the Orion capsule and life support systems in deep space, aims to pave the way for a new human landing on the moon by 2028, as part of the ambitious Artemis program that seeks to return humans to the moon and then to Mars in the future.