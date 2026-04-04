في لحظة درامية أعادت إلى الأذهان مخاطر الفضاء الخفية، فوجئ طاقم مهمة ناسا التاريخية «أرتميس 2» برسالة إنذار طوارئ مرعبة تفيد بوجود «اشتباه في تسرب بالكبسولة»، وذلك بعد دقائق قليلة فقط من عبورهم «نقطة اللاعودة» باتجاه القمر.

انطلقت المهمة يوم الأربعاء 1 أبريل، من مركز كينيدي الفضائي في فلوريدا على متن صاروخ SLS العملاق، في أول رحلة بشرية تتجه نحو القمر منذ أكثر من 50 عاماً، منذ مهمات أبولو الأسطورية في السبعينيات.

ويضم الطاقم أربعة رواد فضاء هم: القائد ريد وايزمان، والطيار فيكتور غلوفر، ورائدة الفضاء كريستينا كوخ، ورائد الفضاء الكندي جيريمي هانسن.
هل نلغي الرحلة ونرتدي البدلات؟.. لحظة مرعبة لرواد أرتميس 2 بعد عبور نقطة «اللا عودة»


إنذار طوارئ مفاجئ

وبعد نجاح عملية «حرق المحرك» الحاسمة التي أخرجتهم من مدار الأرض ودفعتهم نحو القمر، وبعد 20 دقيقة فقط من هذا الحرق الذي يُعتبر «نقطة اللاعودة»، تلقت كبسولة أوريون رسالة إنذار طوارئ مفاجئة.

وفي أول مقابلة حية للطاقم من الفضاء، روى جيريمي هانسن التفاصيل المثيرة قائلاً: «جذبت الرسالة انتباهنا بشدة.. انتقل تفكيرنا فجأة من التوجه إلى القمر إلى التساؤل: هل علينا إلغاء الرحلة، وارتداء البدلات الفضائية، والتخطيط للعودة إلى الأرض في أقل من يوم؟».

ويُعد تسرب المقصورة من أخطر المشكلات المحتملة في الفضاء، إذ قد يؤدي إلى انخفاض الضغط داخل الكبسولة، مما يهدد سلامة الهيكل ويعرض الطاقم لفراغ الفضاء القاتل، لكن لحسن الحظ، تبين بعد فحص سريع من قبل الطاقم وفريق المراقبة في مركز التحكم بـ«هيوستن» أن الرسالة كانت خللاً فنياً فقط، وأن ضغط المقصورة كان طبيعياً تماماً ولم يتأثر.

ارتياح نسبي لاستكمال الرحلة

وأكد هانسن أن «هيوستن ساعدتنا بسرعة، وأكدت لنا أن الضغط جيد، وكذلك رأينا ذلك على متن الكبسولة»، مما سمح للطاقم بمواصلة الرحلة بارتياح نسبي.

ورغم اللحظة المرعبة، أكد الطاقم والفريق الأرضي أن المهمة تسير بشكل جيد، وأن مثل هذه الإنذارات الزائفة جزء طبيعي من اختبار التكنولوجيا في ظروف قاسية غير مسبوقة.

وتبلغ المسافة الإجمالية للمهمة حوالى 685 ألف ميل (1.1 مليون كيلومتر)، وفي يومها السادس من الرحلة، ستتجاوز المركبة الرقم القياسي لمسافة مهمة أبولو 13، حيث ستصل إلى أبعد نقطة لها من الأرض، على ارتفاع يقارب 6400 ميل (أكثر من 10 آلاف كيلومتر) فوق سطح القمر. بعد الالتفاف حول القمر، ستعود الكبسولة إلى الأرض في رحلة تستغرق نحو أربعة أيام.
هل نلغي الرحلة ونرتدي البدلات؟.. لحظة مرعبة لرواد أرتميس 2 بعد عبور نقطة «اللا عودة»


خطوة جديدة نحو القمر

ولم تكن هذه المشكلة الوحيدة التي واجهها الطاقم؛ فقد تعاملوا مع برودة زائدة في المقصورة تم حلها بتعديل سرعات المراوح بالتعاون مع الأرض، كما شاركوا تفاصيل طريفة عن حياتهم اليومية في الفضاء، مثل نوم أحدهم تحت شاشات القيادة، ونوم كريستينا كوخ «مقلوبة الرأس» كالخفاش في منتصف الكبسولة.

تهدف مهمة أرتميس 2، التي تُعد اختباراً حاسماً لكبسولة أوريون وأنظمة الدعم الحيوي في بيئة الفضاء العميق، إلى تمهيد الطريق لهبوط بشري جديد على سطح القمر بحلول عام 2028، ضمن برنامج أرتميس الطموح الذي يسعى لإعادة البشر إلى القمر ومن ثم إلى المريخ في المستقبل.