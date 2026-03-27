في تطور لافت للأزمة بين وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية وشركات الذكاء الاصطناعي، حققت شركة أنثروبيك تقدماً قضائياً مهماً في نزاعها مع وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون)، بعدما أصدرت قاضية فيدرالية حكماً أولياً لصالحها، يقضي بتعليق تنفيذ قرار حكومي يمنع استخدام تقنياتها داخل المؤسسات الرسمية.

فقد أيدت القاضية ريتا لين، قراراً مؤقتاً يمنع تطبيق توجيهات صادرة عن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ووزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث، والتي كانت تقضي بوقف فوري لاستخدام أدوات الشركة، وعلى رأسها نموذج الذكاء الاصطناعي «Claude»، في جميع الوكالات الحكومية.

واعتبرت القاضية أن هذه الخطوة قد تمثل محاولة لـ«شلّ أعمال الشركة» وتقويض حرية النقاش العام، مشيرة إلى أن ما حدث يبدو كأنه انتقام ينتهك التعديل الأول للدستور الأمريكي الخاص بحرية التعبير.

وبموجب هذا الحكم، سيستمر استخدام تقنيات شركة أنثروبيك داخل الجهات الحكومية، وكذلك لدى الشركات المتعاقدة مع الجيش، إلى حين الفصل النهائي في القضية.

وتعود جذور الأزمة إلى خلاف بين الشركة ووزارة الدفاع حول شروط عقد جديد بقيمة 200 مليون دولار، إذ سعى البنتاغون إلى تضمين بند يسمح باستخدام تقنيات الشركة في «أي استخدام قانوني»، وهو ما أثار مخاوف لدى إدارة الشركة، بقيادة رئيسها التنفيذي داريو أمودي، من احتمال استغلال هذه الأدوات في مجالات مثل المراقبة الجماعية أو تطوير أسلحة ذاتية التشغيل.

وفي تصعيد غير مسبوق، وصف وزير الدفاع الشركة بأنها خطر على سلسلة الإمداد، وهو تصنيف نادراً ما يُستخدم ضد شركات أمريكية، وعادة ما يُخصص لمؤسسات من دول تُعتبر خصوماً للولايات المتحدة.

من جانبها، أكدت أنثروبيك أن هذه الإجراءات أضرت بأعمالها وانتهكت حقها في حرية التعبير، ما دفعها إلى رفع دعوى قضائية ضد وزارة الدفاع وعدد من الوكالات الحكومية.

في المقابل، دافع البنتاغون عن قراره، مشيراً إلى مخاوف تتعلق بكيفية استخدام الشركة لتقنياتها ورفضها القبول بالشروط التعاقدية الجديدة، معتبراً أن ذلك يبرر تصنيفها كمخاطر محتملة.

لكن القاضية لين رأت أن التصريحات العلنية الصادرة عن المسؤولين ركزت على مواقف الشركة السياسية، حيث وُصفت بأنها يسارية متطرفة ومتحيزة، بدلاً من الإشارة إلى مخاوف أمنية حقيقية، ما يضعف مبررات القرار الحكومي.