In a notable development in the crisis between the U.S. Department of Defense and artificial intelligence companies, Anthropic has achieved a significant legal victory in its dispute with the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon), after a federal judge issued a preliminary ruling in its favor, suspending the implementation of a government decision that prohibits the use of its technologies within official institutions.

The judge, Rita Lin, upheld a temporary order that prevents the application of directives issued by President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which mandated an immediate halt to the use of the company's tools, primarily the AI model "Claude," in all government agencies.

The judge considered that this step could represent an attempt to "cripple the company's operations" and undermine the freedom of public discourse, noting that what occurred seems like retaliation that violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution regarding freedom of expression.

Under this ruling, the use of Anthropic's technologies will continue within government entities, as well as with companies contracted by the military, until a final resolution in the case.

The roots of the crisis trace back to a disagreement between the company and the Department of Defense over the terms of a new $200 million contract, as the Pentagon sought to include a clause allowing the use of the company's technologies for "any legal use," which raised concerns within the company's management, led by its CEO Dario Amodei, about the potential exploitation of these tools in areas such as mass surveillance or the development of autonomous weapons.

In an unprecedented escalation, the Defense Secretary described the company as a threat to the supply chain, a classification rarely used against American companies, and typically reserved for entities from countries considered adversaries of the United States.

For its part, Anthropic confirmed that these actions harmed its business and violated its right to freedom of expression, prompting it to file a lawsuit against the Department of Defense and several government agencies.

In contrast, the Pentagon defended its decision, citing concerns about how the company uses its technologies and its refusal to accept the new contractual terms, arguing that this justifies classifying it as a potential risk.

However, Judge Lin noted that the public statements made by officials focused on the company's political positions, describing it as extremely leftist and biased, rather than pointing to genuine security concerns, which weakens the justifications for the government decision.